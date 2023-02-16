The Douglas boys basketball team overcame a 15-point, first-half deficit, outscoring Spearfish 34-16 in the fourth quarter and overtime for a Black Hills Conference victory Thursday night. It was their third consecutive win.

Jesse Hand led four Patriots (6-12) in double figures, scoring 23 points and grabbing six rebounds. He drained 5 of 9 3-pointers. Jason Fisher recorded a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds, Landon Cast added 13 points and Andrew Divis scored 12 points.

Spearfish (5-11) was led by Tony Serrano, who scored a game-high 28 points. Serrano connected on 9 of 13 from the field, including five 3-pointers. He also grabbed seven rebounds. Seth Hamilton added 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Dylan Doren tallied 11 points and five rebounds and Carter Lyon chipped in with 10 points.

Douglas travels to Yankton to take on the Class AA No. 4 Bucks Friday night. The Spartans host Rapid City Stevens (4-12) on Monday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 77, HILL CITY 51: Rapid City Christian continued its stellar play with a 26-point victory at Hill City Thursday night. The Comets led 19-15 after the first quarter and extended the lead to 41-27 at halftime. The lead grew to as much as 30 in the fourth quarter.

Benson Kieffer paced the Comets (17-1) with 21 points and six assists, Elijah Hoyt added 18 points and seven rebounds, Julius Frog chipped in with 10 points and Sam Fischer logged seven points and nine rebounds.

Devin Buehler had 19 points and Alex Stoeckmann added 17 points for the Rangers (8-10).

Rapid City Christian travels to Lead-Deadwood (4-14) on Monday night. Hill City hopes to break a four-game losing streak when it hosts Class A No. 5 St. Thomas More (17-2) on Saturday.

MARTY 85, CENTERVILLE 42: Marty more than doubled up Centerville on Thursday, cruising to a 43-point road victory on the strength of four double figure scorers.

Benicio Zephier led the charge with 27 points, eight rebounds and eight assists for the Braves (10-6). Greg Zephier added 22 points and four steals. Kizer Ashes logged 15 points while Julius Bruguier scored 14 points.

Logan Bobzin led the Tornadoes (8-8) with 13 points and Alec Austin chipped in with eight points.

Marty takes on Flandreau Indian (5-12) Friday night, while Centerville hosts Scotland on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

GREGORY 61, BURKE 42: Gregory opened up an early lead and pulled away late for a victory over Burke Thursday night.

Cassidy Keiser led all scorers with 27 points for the Gorillas (10-9). She also grabbed seven rebounds. Jessy VanDerWerff added 19 points and Mya Determan recorded eight points and eight rebounds.

Adisyn Indahl led Burke (5-14) with 12 points. Kailee Frank netted 11 points and Paige Bull added six points and seven rebounds. Elly Witt contributed five assists and three steals.

Gregory visits Bon Homme (9-10) Friday night. Burke is finished for the regular season.

SPEARFISH 57, DOUGLAS 25: The Spearfish girls dominated from the opening tipoff Thursday evening, scoring a 32-point victory over Douglas.

Eleven players scored for the Spartans (8-9), led by Mya Kochuten’s 10 points. Brylee Grubb and Laina Ornelas scored eight points apiece and Tayler Duncan added six points. Kate Scharf and Adelyn Bouman each recorded five points. Callie Wince grabbed a team-high seven rebounds.

Keana Walton scored eight points to lead the Patriots (2-16). Rayna Johnson, Lezlie Moore, Olivia Harris and Chloe Shreve each tallied four points.

Douglas travels to Yankton (1-14) Friday night. Spearfish travels to Yankton next Friday, Feb. 24.