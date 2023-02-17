Jones County’s Cooper Feddersen poured in 32 points and grabbed 20 rebounds to lead the Coyotes (11-8) over Bennett County, 78-59, Friday night.

Jones County used a 23-10 second quarter advantage and 24-16 fourth quarter advantage to pull away from the Warriors (0-17).

Feddersen connected on 13 field goals and knocked down 6 of 7 free throws. Kaden Kinsley added 16 points, while Jett Nix filled the stat sheet with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Bodey Waln paced Bennett County with 15 points on five 3-pointers. Lante Cottier scored 13 points and Tyce Gropper tallied 11 points. Christin Poor Bear contributed nine points.

The Coyotes finish the regular season at New Underwood next Friday, while the Warriors travel to Red Cloud (11-7) Monday night.

WINNER 52, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 29: The trio of Blake Volmer, Norman Chasing Hawk IV and Ethan Bartels combined for 45 of Winner’s 52 points Friday night as the Warriors won their 12th consecutive game with a win over Mobridge-Pollock.

Volmer logged 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists for Winner (18-1), Chasing Hawk IV added 14 points and Bartels had 10 points and six rebounds. Shawn Hammerbeck had a game-high 10 rebounds and Aiden Barfuss led the team with five assists.

Shane Henderson led the Tigers (10-9) with eight points and seven rebounds. Jackson Eisemann added seven points and Simon Fried scored six points.

The Warriors finish their regular season against Crow Creek (9-10) Monday night.

WHITE RIVER 79, NEW UNDERWOOD 46: Joe Sayler’s 37 points led Class B No. 4 White River to a win over New Underwood in a battle of Tigers on Friday.

White River bounced back after a tough loss to Lower Brule last Saturday at the Corn Palace.

Nic Marshall added 22 points for White River (15-4), Mackenzie Wike tallied six points and Gavin Folkers chipped in with five points.

Jaxon Fulton paced New Underwood with 14 points. Cole Knuppe recorded 12 points, Cash Albers netted 11 points and Eli Kelley scored six points.

Both teams close their regular seasons next Friday as White River hosts Lakota Tech (10-7) and New Underwood hosts Jones County (11-8).

FAITH 83, BELLE FOURCHE 56: Jackson Schauer, Rylan Palmer and Jess Harper combined for 62 points to lead Class B No. 5 Faith over Belle Fourche Friday evening.

Schauer scored a game-high 24 points, while Palmer and Harper each scored 19 points for the Longhorns (18-1). Caden Selby added 12 points and seven rebounds. Matthew Gray pulled down a team-high nine rebounds.

Anthony Budmayr led Belle Fourche (7-12) with 19 points, followed by Anthony Staley and Tatin Yackley with 10 points apiece and Jet Jensen with nine points.

Faith hosts Wall (9-9) on Friday, Feb. 24, while the Broncs face Sundance, Wyoming in Newcastle, Wyoming.

Girls Basketball

ST. THOMAS MORE 51, HOT SPRINGS 11: St. Thomas More’s smothering defense held Hot Springs to two second-half points and just 11 overall in a dominating victory during Friday night’s regular season finale.

The Cavaliers led 40-9 at halftime and outscored the Bison 11-2 in a running clock second half.

Reese Ross paced St. Thomas More (16-4) with 23 points, Jada Mollman added 16 points and Makenna Jacobson chipped in with five points.

Maggie Preuss led the Bison (9-11) with seven points. Kambree Maciejewski and Maaca Cuny each scored two points.

WINNER 66, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 45: Three players scored in double figures to lead Winner to a win over Mobridge-Pollock on Friday.

Kylie Sachtjen led the Warriors (14-6) with 14 points, six steals and four blocks. Preslie Petersek added 13 points and Josey Kludt scored 12 points. Cora Moss tallied seven points. Keelie Kull posted six points, six rebounds, six assists and five steals, while Lilly Barfuss contributed five points and five rebounds.

Charley Henderson scored 13 points and dished out four assists to lead the Tigers (14-6). Mariah Goehring added 12 points and Emma Keller scored eight points.

TIMBER LAKE 56, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 30: Timber Lake got 32 points from Jasmine Nash and Carlie Lawrence to lead the Panthers (14-5) over Cheyenne-Eagle Butte Friday Night.

Nash finished with 17 points, while Lawrence added 15 points. Kendyl Locken and Shay Kraft scored eight points apiece.

Alana LeBeau scored 10 points to lead Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-19), followed by Tiana Johnson with five points.