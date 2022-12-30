PREP ROUNDUP: Hamlin girls edge No. 1 STM in state championship rematch

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team took on Hamlin at the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls in a rematch of last year’s Class A state championship game.

When all was said and done, the No. 3 Chargers gained an early advantage and held off the No. 1 Cavaliers the rest of the way for a 39-34 victory.

Hamlin kicked it off with an 8-4 lead and extended it to 18-10 at the break.

The Cavs cut the deficit to 28-21 heading into the fourth quarter but wouldn’t gain much more ground as Hamlin pulled away for the win.

Kami Wadsworth led the Chargers with 15 points, Addison Neuendorf chipped in with 10 points and Ally Abraham led the way on the boards with 10.

Reese Ross paced STM with 17 points and Gabby Robbins finished with seven.

The Cavaliers (4-2) will play at Belle Fourche on Monday.

VIBORG-HURLEY 74, WALL 36: The Cougars used a 24-11 third quarter to run past the Eagles on Friday.

Coral Mason led VH with 29 points and 11 rebounds, while Estelle Lee finished with 10 points.

Skylie Wagner led Wall with eigth points.

The Eagles (3-3) will host Newell on Tuesday.

LAKOTA TECH 70, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 45: Lakota Tech cruised to a win over Mobridge-Pollock at the Sacred Hoops Classic on Friday.

Jodene Hunter paced the Tatanka with 23 points, while Charley Henderson led the Tigers with 16.

Lakota Tech (3-1) will play at Chadron, Nebraska on Thursday, while Mobridge-Pollock (2-2) travels to Miller.

DOUGLAS 38, STURGIS 28: The Patriots earned their first win of the season with a victory over Sturgis on Friday.

Douglas’ defense held the Scooper offense to just four points in the fourth quarter to seal the victory.

Keana Walton led the way for the Patriots with 17 points, while Tori Williams paced Sturgis with five.

Douglas (1-3) will host Todd County on Tuesday, while the Scoopers (0-1) travel to Pierre on Saturday.

Boys Basketball

ST. THOMAS MORE 56, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 46: The Cavaliers led 21-0 to close out the first quarter on their way to defeating Aberdeen Central in the Pentagon Classic in Sioux Falls on Friday.

Caleb Hollenbeck led STM with 30 points, Will Green added 14 points and Jordan Uhlir tallied seven.

Hollebeck and Green paced the Cavs on the boards with seven apiece.

Spencer Barr led AC with 17 points and Carter Dingman finished with nine.

St. Thomas More (5-0) will play at Belle Fourche on Tuesday.

ELKTON-LAKE BENTON 68, LYMAN 51: Ryan Krog scored 28 points as he led the Elks to a win over Lyman in the Huron Holiday Classic on Friday.

Tanner Drietz added 12 points for ELB, while Garrett Neill finished with 10.

Cooper Long paced the Raiders with 17 points, Ryker Choal added 15 points and Damian Abrahamson finished with 10.

The Elks (1-1) will host Deuel Saturday, while Lyman (1-1) hosts Sully Buttes on Monday.

CUSTER 52, CHADRON, NEB., 38: The Wildcats earned a victory over Chadron, Nebraska in the Chadron Rotary Tournament on Friday.

No statistics were made available for Custer.

Xander Provance led the Cardinals with 15 points, while Tyler Spotted Elk finished with 10.

The Wildcats (4-2) will host Sturgis on Tuesday.

REDFIELD 53, CRAZY HORSE 37: Redfield led 40-25 heading into the fourth quarter on its way to scoring a win over Crazy Horse in the Holiday Classic.

Jerron Haider led the Pheasants with 20 points, while Nolan Gall and Mitchell Mack finished with 11 apiece.

Hayden Martin paced the Chiefs with 18 points and seven rebounds.

Redfield (3-1) will play at Langford Area on Tuesday, while Crazy Horse (5-2) hosts Marty on Saturday.

PIERRE 61, SPEARFISH 43: The Governors jumped out to a 14-5 lead to close out the first quarter as they picked up the win over Spearfish.

Lincoln Kienholz led Pierre with 21 points, while Benjamin Heisler finished with 15.

Seth Hamilton paced the Spartans with 25 points and Antonio Serrano tacked on 11.

Spearfish (1-2) will travel to Hill City on Friday.

JAMES VALLEY CHRISTIAN 69, BURKE 33: The Vikings ran past the Cougars at the Holiday Classic in Huron on Friday.

Landon Wallman led JVC with 18 points, Isaac Korell added 16 points and Landon Wag finished with 12.

Nick Nelson paced Burke with 11 points.

The Cougars (2-1) will host North Central, Nebraska on Tuesday.

LOWER BRULE 75, HOWARD 56: Paced by a balanced offense, Lower Brule earned a victory over Howard.

Brian LaRoche Jr. led the Sioux with 22 points, Gavin Thigh added 17 points, Tayshawn Battese tacked on 12 and Lane Grey finished with 10.

Kolt Koepsell finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Howard.

Lower Brule (5-2) will host Parkston on Saturday.

Girls Wrestling

Spearfish tops Floyd Farrand Invitational

The Spearfish girls’ wrestling team finished first in the inaugural Floyd Farrand Invitational on Friday.

The Spartans finished with a team score of 177, while Lakota Tech was second with 112 and Brookings closed out the top three with 112.

Spearfish had three first-place finishers, including Maraia Kruske at 113 points, Candice Matsuda at 120 pounds and Taylor Graveman at 132.