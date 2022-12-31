 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP ROUNDUP

PREP ROUNDUP: Hammerbeck's double-double powers Winner boys over Sully Buttes

Shawn Hammerbeck

Winner forward Shawn Hammerbeck calls for the ball during a the consolation semifinals of the Class A boys basketball state tournament March 18 against Lakota Tech at Summit Arena in Rapid City.

 SDPB

Shawn Hammerbeck recorded a double-double and shot well over 50% from the floor as the Winner boys basketball team rolled past Sully Buttes 65-38 on Saturday at home.

Hammerbeck finished with 20 points in just 16 minutes, hitting 8 of 15 shots, and pulled down 11 rebounds, including eight offensive. Blake Volmer tallied 17 points and Aiden Barfuss added 13 points and six assists for the Warriors, who outrebounded the Chargers 42-16, including 18 offensive boards. 

Wesley Wittler paced Sully Buttes with 20 points.

Winner (3-0) hosts Chamberlain on Tuesday.

PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 45, STURGIS 26The No. 3 ranked Governors had little trouble against the Scoopers.

No other information was made available.

Sturgis (1-1) is at Custer on Tuesday.

RED CLOUD 62, TODD COUNTY 47: The Crusaders topped the Falcons at home.

No other information was made available 

Red Cloud (5-1) is at St. Francis Indian on Thursday, while Todd County (1-5) is at Little Wound on Jan. 10.

Girls Basketball

PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 63, STURGIS 45: The No. 4 Governors remained undefeated with a win over the Scoopers in the state's capital.

No other information was made available.

Sturgis (0-2) is at Custer on Tuesday.

RED CLOUD 71, TODD COUNTY 20: In their first game since winning the Lakota Nation Invitational, the Lady Crusaders trounced the Lady Falcons by 51 points at home.

No other information was made available.

Red Cloud (6-0) is at St. Francis Indian on Thursday, while Todd County (4-3) is at Douglas on Tuesday.  

Boys Wrestling

MCCOOK CENTRAL/MOTROSE INVITATIONAL, SALEM: Several area wrestlers claimed individual championships and Winner finished as the runner-up Saturday at the McCook Central/Montrose Invitational in Salem.

Area champions included:

120 pounds - Winner's Maxton Brozik over MCM's Trystan Traupel in a 6-2 decision.

132 pounds - Burke/Gregory's Owen Hansen over Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes' Iden Myers in an 18-7 major decision.

138 pounds - Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall's Jace Blasius over Winner's Konner Osborn in a 7-2 decision.

160 pounds - Winner's Riley Orel over Lyman's Tance Wagner in a 1-0 decision.

170 pounds - Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall's Burk Blasius over Elk Point-Jefferson's Ben Swatek in a 7-2 decision.

182 pounds - Winner's Jack Kruger over Bon Homme/Avon's Isaac Crownover in an 8-3 decision.

Team Standings:

1. Canton 203.5 points

2. Winner 171 points

3. MCM 154 points

4. Redfield 139 points

5. Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall 136.5 points

