The No. 5 Hill City girls basketball team kept No. 4 Custer at bay for the third time this season in a 52-45 win in the first round of the Region 8A Tournament on Thursday at Larry Luitjens Court in Custer.

No other information was made available.

Hill City (11-9) takes on No. 1 St. Thomas More (16-4) on Saturday in Rapid City for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

NO. 2 RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 85, NO. 7 LEAD-DEADWOOD 6: The Lady Comets outscored the Golddiggers 16-1 in the first quarter and rolled into the the Region 8A final round on Thursday at Hart Ranch.

No other information was made available.

Rapid City Christian (17-4) hosts No. 3 Belle Fourche (14-6) on Saturday for a spot in the Class A SoDak 16.

NO. 3 BELLE FOURCHE 51, NO. 6 HOT SPRINGS 26: The Broncs surrendered just nine first-half points and cruised past the Lady Bison on Thursday at Edward Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche.

No other information was made available.

Belle Fourche (14-6) travels to No. 2 Rapid City Christian (17-4) on Saturday for a spot in the SoDak 16.

Region 7B Tournament

First Round

NO. 1 WALL DEF. NO. 8 OELRICHS (FORFEIT): The Lady Eagles moved on to the Region 7B final round after the Tigers forfeited their first-round game Thursday.

Wall (16-5) hosts No. 4 White River (10-11) on Saturday for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

NO. 4 WHITE RIVER 67, NO. 5 EDGEMONT 32: The Lady Tigers rolled past the Moguls to earn a spot in the Region 7B final round.

No other information was made available.

White River (10-11) travels to Wall (16-5) on Saturday for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

NO. 2 JONES COUNTY 53, NO. 7 PHILIP 23: The Coyotes cruised to a 30-point win over the Lady Scotties at Harrold Thune Auditorium in Murdo.

No other information was made available.

Jones County (15-4) hosts No. 3 Kadoka Area (13-7) for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

NO. 3 KADOKA AREA 50, NO. 6 NEW UNDERWOOD 36: The Kougars battled past the Tigers in the Region 7B first round Thursday night.

No other information was made available.

Kadoka Area (13-7) travels to No. 2 Jones County (15-4) for a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.