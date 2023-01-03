PREP ROUNDUP: Hollenbeck's 32 points power STM boys to win over Belle Fourche

Caleb Hollenbeck knocked down six 3-pointers, including five in the first quarter, and finished with 32 points as the No. 4 St. Thomas More boys basketball team picked up a 63-26 Black Hills Conference victory over Belle Fourche on Tuesday in Belle Fourche.

Turner Thompson added a trio of 3s and ended with 13 points for the Cavaliers (6-0), who led 24-2 after the first quarter.

Only three players scored for the Broncs (1-2). Anthony Budmayr tallied 14 points, Anthony Staley added 10 and Nolan Wahlfeldt chipped in two.

STM is at Douglas on Thursday, while Belle Fourche hosts Douglas on Saturday.

HOT SPRINGS 65, CHADRON, NEB. 60 (OT): The Bison needed overtime to beat the Cardinals in Nebraska.

No other information was made available.

Hot Springs (4-0) is at Bennett County on Thursday.

STURGIS 57, CUSTER 53: The Wildcats overcame a double-digit deficit to tie the game late in the fourth quarter but the Scoopers knocked down clutch buckets down the stretch to pull out the win in Custer.

Ryan Heinert led Sturgis (2-1) with 16 points and added 13 rebounds, while Jake Vliem chipped in nine points.

Rhett Lowe paced Custer (3-3) with a game-high 22 points, and Kyle Virtue tallied 16.

Sturgis is at St. Thomas More on Saturday, while Custer takes on Winner in a Sacred Hoops Classic game at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

NEW UNDERWOOD 63, EDGEMONT 9: The Tigers scored a big 54-point win over the Moguls on their home court.

No other information was made available.

New Underwood (3-3) is at Lead-Deadwood on Saturday, while Edgemont (0-4) hosts Crawford, Nebraska on Thursday.

HERREID/SELBY AREA 73, MCINTOSH 37: The Wolverines picked up their first win with a victory over the Tigers.

No other information was made available.

McIntosh (0-4) hosts Harding County on Thursday.

Girls

RAPID CITY STEVENS 53, SPEARFISH 48: Three double-digit scorers helped the Raiders edge the Spartans in Spearfish.

Macey Wathen led the charge with 13 points on 5 of 7 shooting, while Hailey Oswald was close behind with 12 points and Taaliyah Porter added 10. Isabell Higgins pulled down 10 rebounds for Stevens (4-1).

Maria Bouman paced Spearfish (1-3) with 17 points on 7 of 13 shooting and grabbed 17 rebounds, while Jozie Dana scored 14 points.

The Raiders host Sioux Falls Washington on Friday, while the Spartans are at Hill City on Thursday.

WALL 59, NEWELL 43: The Lady Eagles outscored the Irrigators 14-2 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a home victory.

Nora Dinger tallied 13 points and three steals for Wall (4-4), while Alexis Stephan earned 12 points. Paige Kjerstad recorded a double-double with 11 points and 15 rebounds, and added four steals.

Wall is at No. 4 Jones County on Friday, while Newell (2-2) hosts Tiospaye Topa.

CUSTER 60, STURGIS 43: The Wildcats earned a Black Hills Conference win over the Scoopers at home.

Allyson Cass led Custer (6-1) with 18 points, while Bailey Cass, Alice Sedlacek and Jo Jo Larsen chipped in nine points apiece.

Custer takes on Platte-Geddes in a Sacred Hoops Classic game Saturday at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, while Sturgis (0-3) hosts St. Thomas More on Thursday.

MCLAUGHIN 53, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 44: The Mustangs topped the Braves on Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

McLaughlin (4-4) hosts Stanley County on Thursday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-6) is at Chamberlain on Saturday.

CHADRON, NEB. 50, HOT SPRINGS 24: The Lady Bison dropped an out-of-state meeting to the Cardinals in Nebraska.

No other information was made available.

Hot Springs (1-4) is at Bennett County on Thursday.

SULLY BUTTES 53, PHILIP 23: The No. 5 Chargers had little trouble against the Lady Scotties on the road.

No other information was made available.

Philip (2-2) is at Bison on Friday.

TIMBER LAKE 60, FAITH 54: The Panthers stayed unbeaten with a narrow win over the Lady Longhorns at home.

No other information was made available.

Timber Lake (5-0) hosts Potter County on Friday, while Faith (3-2) hosts Bowman County, North Dakota.

LEMMON 49, FLASHER, ND 32: The Cowgirls topped their North Dakota opponent on Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

Lemmon (2-4) hosts Heat River, North Dakota on Thursday.