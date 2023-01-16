PREP ROUNDUP: Hot Springs boys stay unbeaten with narrow win over Belle Fourche

The Hot Springs boys basketball team, fresh off their West River Tournament championship win Saturday night, overcame a double-digit deficit and scored a close 55-51 win over Belle Fourche in Black Hills Conference action Monday at Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche.

The Bison (9-0) clawed back from a 10-point first-quarter deficit and took a one-point lead into the fourth quarter where they held off the Broncs (5-3).

Camron Maciejewski led Hot Springs with 21 points and Josh Kleinsasser added 14. Anthony Staley paced Belle Fourche with 17 points and Jet Jensen chipped in 16.

The Bison will begin a stretch of seven straight home games Saturday, taking on Lead-Deadwood, while the Broncs host Hill City on Tuesday.

WINNER 68, PARKSTON 61: Aiden Barfuss poured in 25 points and played all 32 minutes as the Warriors fought past the Trojans at home.

Barfuss went 9 of 14 from the floor and converted five 3-pointers, while Blake Volmer earned a double-double with 19 points and and 12 rebounds, and dished out seven assists as well for Winner (7-1).

Sam Benson scored 21 points and Will Jodizi added 20 for Parkston (5-4).

The Warriors host Lyman on Tuesday.

GREGORY 55, PLATTE-GEDDES 52: The Gorillas overcame a five-point fourth-quarter deficit by outscoring the Black Panthers 16-8 in the final frame to earn the win.

Daniel Mitchell led Gregory (5-1) with 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds, while Noah Bearshield collected 13 points and seven rebounds and Cruz Klundt dished out eight assists.

Tanner Dyk paced Platte-Geddes (5-3) with 13 points, while Dawson Hoffman added 11 and Hayden Sprik chipped in 10.

Gregory hosts Kimball/White Lake on Friday.

Girls

BELLE FOURCHE 58, HOT SPRINGS 28: The Broncs upended the newly-minted West River Tournament champions on Monday at Edwin Petranek Armory in Belle Fourche.

Chloe Crago led Belle Fourche (6-1) with 18 points, while Lily McCarty and Mataya Ward chipped in nine points apiece.

Maggie Pruess tallied 12 points for Hot Springs (5-5).

The Broncs host Hill City on Tuesday, while the Lady Bison host Douglas on Thursday.

PARKSTON 54, WINNER 44: After a tied ballgame heading into the fourth quarter, the Trojans outscored the Warriors 20-10 to pull away for victory.

Keelie Kuil tallied 11 points for Winner (5-3), while Kylie Sachtjen added seven.

Abby Hohn paced Parkston (6-3) with 18 points.