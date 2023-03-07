The Hot Springs boys basketball team continued its playoff success with a second consecutive upset, edging No. 6 Winner on Tuesday night in Chamberlain.

After upsetting Rapid City Christian to qualify for the SoDak 16, the No. 11 Bison handed Winner its second loss of the season to earn a spot in the Class A State Tournament. The Warriors (21-2) entered the contest riding a 15-game winning streak. Winner’s 43 points was the team’s second lowest output of the season.

Camron Maciejewski led the Bison (19-4) with 18 points and five rebounds. Josh Kleinsasser added 13 points. Matt Close contributed six points, eight rebounds and four assists. Preston Iverson chipped in with five points.

Blake Volmer led the Warriors with 24 points and six rebounds. Norman Chasing Hawk IV recorded sis points. Aiden Barfuss tallied four points and six assists. Shawn Hammerbeck led the team with seven rebounds.

Six other schools punched their tickets to the tournament Tuesday night, including No. 1 Dakota Valley, No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian, No. 4 Sioux Valley, No. 5 Hamlin, No. 7 Mount Vernon/Plankinton, and No. 8 Elk-Point Jefferson.

No. 2 St. Thomas More plays No. 15 McLaughlin Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m. for the final spot.

NO. 7 MOUNT VERNON/PLANKINTON 82, NO. 10 PINE RIDGE 66: No. 10 Pine Ridge fell to No. 7 Mount Vernon/Plankinton Tuesday night in the SoDak 16.

MVP’s 82 points is the most Pine Ridge has allowed all season. The Titans (18-5) advance to the Class A state tournament, while the Thorpes finish their season with an 18-4 record.

No other information was made available.

Class B SoDak 16

NO. 5 WHITE RIVER 72, NO. 12 HOWARD 51: No. 5 White River won the battle of Tigers on Tuesday night, defeating Howard and earning a return trip to the Class B state tournament. White River led 35-24 at halftime and pulled away late to secure the victory. It is White River’s 18th consecutive state tournament appearance.

Joe Sayler led all scorers with 22 points for White River (19-4), followed by T.J. Beardt with 19 points and Nic Marshall with 12 points. Evastine Wright added nine points and Gavin Folkers finished with eight points.

Howard’s Kolt Koepsell led his team with 15 points. Luke Koepsell recorded 13 points and Colby Claussen scored 12 points. Howard finishes the season 16-6.

Six other schools earned spots in the state tournament, including No. 1 Lower Brule, No. 2 Aberdeen Christian, No. 3 De Smet, No. 6 Viborg-Hurley, No. 7 Ethan, and No. 8 Castlewood. No. 4 Faith faces No. 13 Northwestern Thursday evening in Timber Lake for the final spot.

NO. 1 LOWER BRULE 72, NO. 16 IRENE-WAKONDA 50: Top-seeded Lower Brule advanced to the Class B state tournament with a win over No. 16 Irene-Wakonda Tuesday night at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Three players reached double figures for the Sioux (20-3), led by Sophomore Tate Elk Soldier who scored 19 points off the bench. Brian LaRoche Jr. added 18 points and Gavin Thigh chipped in with 14 points.

No statistics were made available for Irene-Wakonda (11-12).

NO. 8 CASTLEWOOD 53, NO. 9 HARDING COUNTY 51: No. 8 Castlewood trailed throughout its game Tuesday night , but took its first lead early in the fourth quarter and held on late to seal the comeback victory, rallying for a two-point victory over No. 9 Harding County. The win secures the Warriors (18-5) a berth in the Class B state tournament.

Land Tvedt led Castlewood with 20 points, and his two free throws with nine seconds left, and ensuing steal preserved the win. Bryon Laue tallied 16 points and a game-high 17 rebounds. Joe Decker added eight points for the Warriors.

Keegan Hett scored a game-high 22 points for the Ranchers (18-4). Dawson Kautzman added 12 points. Evan Meyer contributed seven points.

Castlewood will play in the Class B state tournament March 16 through 18 in Aberdeen.

NO. 7 ETHAN 52, NO. 10 GREGORY 37: No. 7 Ethan topped No. 10 Gregory Tuesday night to earn a spot in the Class B state tournament. The Rustlers (20-3) used a strong second half to pull away from the Gorillas (16-7) and earn the win.

The Rustlers await their opponent for next week’s state tournament.

NO. 3 DE SMET 89, NO. 14 CRAZY HORSE 54: No 14 Crazy Horse was overwhelmed by No. 3 De Smet in Tuesday night’s SoDak 16 matchup at the Huron Arena. The Bulldogs’ 89 points were their highest output of the season.

Damon Wilkinson poured in 31 points and 18 rebounds for De Smet (20-3). George Jensen added 16 points and three assists. Kasen Janssen tallied 10 points and Gannon Gruenhagen scored nine points.

Hayden Martin paced Crazy Horse (17-5) with 24 points and six rebounds. Donnie Hood recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Chiefs.

De Smet will remain the No. 3 seed for the state tournament next week in Aberdeen.