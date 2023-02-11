Jaylen Nachtigall had a strong showing at the state Class A individual gymnastics finals Saturday in Aberdeen.

Nachtigall finished sixth in the all-around competition, third in the vault and third in the floor competition. Teammates Peyton Stewart and Jenna Ellis placed 12th and 13th, respectively in the all-around. Stewart also placed sixth in the bars.

Sadie Johnson of Estelline-Hendricks was the all-around champion with a score of 37.350. The all-around competition consists of the vault, bars, beam, and floor routine.

Rounding out the top five were MaKia Moe of Deuel, Karlie Nelson of Madison, Alexys Rueb of Wagner/Bon Homme, and Kylah Biggins of Chamberlain.

Boys Basketball

LOWER BRULE 62, WHITE RIVER 54: In a battle of Class B top-five teams, No. 4 Lower Brule outlasted No. 2 White River Saturday at the Corn Palace,in the DWU/Culver’s Classic. Tied at 30 at the half, the Sioux pulled away by outscoring the Tigers 32-24 in the second half.

Gavin Thigh led Lower Brule (15-3) with 19 points, nine rebound and four assists. Ellwyn Langdeau and Tayshawn Battese each recorded double-doubles. Langdeau had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Battese logged 13 points and 10 rebounds. These four combined to score all 62 of the Sioux’s points.

White River’s Joe Sayler tallied 19 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Tigers (14-4). Evastine Wright added 14 points and eight rebounds. Nic Marshall had seven points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Gavin Folkers also scored seven points.

Lower Brule hosts Little Wound (7-9) on Monday night, while White River hosts New Underwood (7-9) on Friday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 68, MOUNT VERNON-PLANKINTON 57: Jordan Uhlir led four Cavaliers in double figures as St. Thomas More downed Mt. Vernon Plankinton in the Dakota Wesleyan/Culver’s Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell Saturday afternoon.

Uhlir finished with 20 points, Caleb Hollenbeck scored 19 points and dished out five assists for the Cavaliers (16-2). Lee Neugebauer added 13 points and eight rebounds off the bench. Will Green tallied 12 points and five assists.

Reed Rus scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Titans (12-5). Zach Baker tallied 12 points and Mason Hetland scored 11 points.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday evening. St. Thomas More hosts Hot Springs (15-1), while Mt. Vernon-Plankinton hosts Bon Homme (6-10).

VIBORG-HURLEY 69, PHILIP 55: Five players scored in double figures to lead Viborg-Hurley over Philip Saturday afternoon in Philip.

Nick Hanson had a double-double for the Cougars (14-2), logging 24 points and 12 rebounds. He also added three blocked shots. Bryson Morrison, Kobee Sherman and Brady Schroedermeier each scored 11 points. Gage Goettertz added 10 points and a team-high eight assists.

Leyton Terkildsen paced Philip (14-4) with 16 points and five rebounds. Samuel Hand added 14 points and seven assists. Jesse Filligim contributed 12 points and Bryce Westby chipped in with six points.

The Scotties host Wall (7-7) on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley hosts Menno (3-13) on Tuesday.

DOUGLAS 82, LEAD-DEADWOOD 44: Landon Cast and Jason Fisher combined for 32 points to lead Douglas over Lead-Deadwood on Saturday, completing the boys and girls sweep.

Crew Rainey scored 14 points to lead the Golddiggers (3-14). Beau Wichterman added 13 points.

Both teams return to the hardwood on Thursday. Lead-Deadwood travels to Custer (7-10), while Douglas travels to Spearfish (5-9).

Girls Basketball

FLORENCE-HENRY 51, BELLE FOURCHE 47: The Belle Fourche girls came up just short against a one-loss Florence-Henry team Saturday afternoon in Henry. The Broncs entered the fourth quarter with a 37-35 lead but were outscored 16-10 in the final frame.

Mataya Word led Belle Fourche (10-6) with 14 points, followed by Chloe Crago with 11 points and Grace Clooten with 10 points.

Caylin Kelly paced the Falcons (15-1) with 14 points, six rebounds, six steals and five assists. Trinity Watson added 11 points. Haley Hlavacek recorded 10 points and four assists. Taylor Watson chipped in with eight points and Reese Schmidt contributed seven points.

The Broncs look to snap a three-game losing streak Tuesday night in Newcastle, Wyoming.

Douglas earned its second victory of the season with a 31-point win over Lead-Deadwood on Saturday.

Keana Walton and Colee Kruse each scored 11 points to lead the Patriots (2-14).

Jerzie Artz led Lead-Deadwood (1-18) with eight points.

Douglas faces a tall task as it hosts Class A No. 5 St. Thomas More (14-4) on Tuesday. Lead-Deadwood travels to Custer (11-7) on Thursday.

Girls Hockey

RUSHMORE 5, MITCHELL 2: The Rushmore Thunder girls defeated the Mitchell Marlins 4-1, to snap a five-game losing streak Saturday night in Mitchell.

Kya Olsen and Lucia Vidas scored two goals each, and Paige Zimiga scored one goal for the Thunder (5-7-1). Vidas and Hailey Romans each had an assist. Isabella Long had 29 saves.

Reese Amick and Makenna Tronnes scored goals for the Marlins (8-6). Brynlee Sabers recorded two assists.

Boys Hockey

RUSHMORE 11, YANKTON 3: The Rushmore boys got back into the win column, scoring four goals in each of the first two periods on its way to a victory over Yankton Saturday night at the Rushmore Thunder Dome. Following 13 wins to open the season, Rushmore lost its first game to Sioux Falls last Saturday, and then the two teams tied on Sunday.

Seven different players scored a goal for the Thunder (14-1-1). Alexander Dietrich recorded a hat trick and had four total points on the night. Corton Merchen added two goals and two assists, and Carter Kirk had two goals and one assist. Hayden Holec, Landon Bartling and Cameron Ritter each recorded a goal and two assists. Wyatt Reeder also netted a goal. Goalie Tanner Kopec saved 11 of 14 Yankton shots on goal.

Alex Nockels netted a second-period goal for the Bucks (6-14) and Jace Sedlacek and Brady Blom added goals in the third period.

Rushmore and Yankton play again tomorrow afternoon. The Thunder face the Huron All Stars (2-16) next Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19.

Wrestling

Six Winner grapplers win titles at Huron Invitational

The Winner wrestling team finished the regular season with six individual titles at the Huron Invitational on Saturday.

Title winners for the Warriors included Rylan Robbins (106), Maxton Brozik (120), Karson Keiser (132), Konnor Osborn (138), Riley Orel (160) and Jack Kruger (182).

Winner finished second as a team, just two points behind champion Aberdeen Central, who tallied 258.5 points to the Warriors’ 256.5. Huron finished third, followed by Bon Homme/Avon and Wessington Springs/Woonsocket/Wosley-Wessington.

Badlands wrestlers win Brawlers Wrestling Tournament

Seven individual champions led Philip/Kadoka Area/Wall Badlands to a team title at its home tournament on Saturday afternoon.

The Brawlers earned 191 points and finished 101 points ahead of second place Belle Fourche and Harding County, who scored 90 points apiece. Bennet County finished fourth, and Rapid City Central JV placed fifth.

Brawlers winning individual titles were Carter Kendrick (106), Jace Blasius (138), Gage Ravellette (145), Blair Blasius (152), Thane Simons (160), Burk Blasius (170) and Mason Heath (182).

Bennett County claimed three individual titles from Neil Hicks (113), Jordan Risse (120) and Gavin Risse (126).

Other local individual champions were Harding County’s Lincoln Wickstrom (132), Belle Fourche’s Gunnar Geib (195), Todd County’s Rocky Wiedman (220) and Rapid City Central’s Louis Whirlwind Horse (285).