Hot Springs had a solid showing at the Class A team gymnastics championship Friday afternoon, finishing in a tie for third overall. Estelline-Hendricks won the state title, followed by Chamberlain and Madison.

Peyton Stewart finished sixth in the all-around with a score of 35.450. She finished fourth in the bars, sixth in the beam, and eighth in the floor routine. Her Bison teammate, Jaylen Nachtigall, placed third in the vault.

Girls Basketball

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 37, ST. THOMAS MORE 32: Sioux Falls Christian outlasted St. Thomas More in a low-scoring affair at the Dakota Wesleyan/Culver’s Classic on Friday.

Katie Vander Leest led Sioux Falls Christian with eight points. Peyton Poppema and Ellie Lems scored seven points apiece,

The Cavaliers’ Jada Mollman finished with 14 points, while Reese Ross added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Gabby Robbins dished out five assists.

St. Thomas More (14-4) travels to Douglas (1-14) Tuesday night.

FLANDREAU 58, BELLE FOURCHE 39: Belle Fourche fell to Flandreau by 19 points Friday evening at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Clair Sheppard netted 30 points to lead all scorers. She also grabbed 11 rebounds. Lizzie Pavlis logged 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Hannah Krull and Sadie Lott scored five points apiece.

HOWARD 48, JONES COUNTY 35: Jones County fell to Howard Friday night at the Dakota Weslyan/Culver’s Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Three players reached double figures for Howard (15-3). Kate Connor paced the Tigers with 15 points and five rebounds. Abby Aselsen recorded a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Rylee Rudebusch scored 10 points.

Jones County’s Mallory Valburg finished with 18 points, 15 rebounds and three steals. Jadyn Jensen logged 10 points and Jolie Dugan scored five points and grabbed five rebounds.

The Coyotes face Class B No. 2 Wosley-Wessington Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Howard travels to Mitchell Christian (0-17) on Monday.

LYMAN 44, MCCOOK CENTRAL-MONTROSE 40: Lyman overcame an early deficit to defeat McCook Central-Montrose by four points Friday night at the Corn Palace.

Makaylee Scott recorded 14 points, five rebounds, four assists and five steals to lead the Raiders (12-5). Skyler Volmer added 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Kelsyn Wells scored eight points and Annie Brakke chipped in with five.

Michaela McCormick scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for McCook Central-Montrose. Anna Reiffenberger finished with seven points and Abby Wagner contributed six points and six rebounds.

Lyman travels to Wall (13-5) on Tuesday.

BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 53, PINE RIDGE 35: Pine Ridge fell to Bridgewater-Emery Friday night at the Dakota Wesleyan/Culver’s Classic in Mitchell.

Oakley Weber poured in 23 points to pace Bridgewater-Emery (4-14). Hayden Hofer scored nine points, and Shania Longe added seven points and six rebounds.

Pine Ridge’s Mollie Little tallied 14 points. Angelina Runnels recorded 10 points and six rebounds.

Pine Ridge (3-12) faces Potter County (10-5) in Chamberlain on Saturday.

WHITE RIVER 47, LITTLE WOUND 21: White River more than doubled up Little Wound in the Dakota Wesleyan/Culver’s Classic on Friday.

Maleena Brave scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Lilly Krogman added 10 points and eight boards. Skyler Krogman tallied seven points. LaQuita Baldock-Bottger recorded seven points and four rebounds.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 50, YANKTON 49: Yankton visited Rapid City Stevens Friday night, and nearly pulled off an upset. The 1-12 Gazelles gave the Raiders all they could handle, but Stevens escaped with one-point victory.

Taaliyah Porter paced the Raiders (12-4) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Brittany Jones added nine points, and Izzy Higgins and Macey Wathen each contributed six points.

Macy Drotzmann netted a game-high 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Camryn Koletzky tallied nine points. Claire Tereshinski had eight points and five assists, and Bailey LaCroix chipped in with six.

Both teams are back in action Saturday. Stevens will host AA No. 5 Harrisburg (13-3) at 1:30 p.m., while Yankton will face Rapid City Central (4-12) at 12:30 p.m.

HARRISBURG 38, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 26: Only four players scored for Harrisburg Friday night at Rapid City Central, but it was enough to defeat the Cobblers by 12.

Abigail Flanagan led all scorers with 20 points for the Tigers (13-3). Hannah Eide added nine points. Jaylee Hofer scored six points and Mya Johnson had three points.

Leah Landry led the Cobblers (4-12) with 10 points and eight rebounds. Aaliyah Jones tallied eight points. Teila Jiron scored five points and Ally Davis contributed with three points.

Central hosts Yankton, and Harrisburg travels to Rapid City Stevens Saturday afternoon.

BURKE 62, NORTH CENTRAL, NEBRASKA 51: Adisyn Indahl and Elly Witt combined for 37 points to lead Burke over North Central, Nebraska Friday night at home.

Indahl finished with 22 points and Witt had 15. Paige Bull added eight points, five rebounds and four assists. Bridget Bartling grabbed five rebounds.

North Central was led by Allie Cosgroves with 16 points and Morgan Lewis with 10 points.

Burke (6-12) travels to Corsica-Stickney (9-8) Saturday afternoon.

WALL 58, DELL RAPIDS ST. MARY 46: Wall jumped out to a 31-15 halftime lead and held on to defeat Dell Raids St. Mary Friday night at the Corn Palace.

Three players scored in double figures for the Eagles (13-5). Paige Kjerstad scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Nora Dinger added 13 points and six rebounds, and Alexis Stephan added 13 points.

Madala Hanson led Dell Rapids St. Mary’s with 14 points and six rebounds. Ella Griffin added 11 points and nine rebounds. Brianna Griffin tallied eight points and six rebounds.

Wall hosts Lyman (12-5) on Tuesday night.

GREGORY 50, SCOTLAND 38: Gregory took down Scotland Friday night.

Asia VanDerWerff paced the Gorillas with 13 points and four rebounds. Cassidy Keiser added 11 points and six rebounds, while Jessy VanDerWerff had eight points and 13 rebounds.

Clair Janish led Scotland with 10 points. Martina DeBoer had nine points and five rebounds. Martina De Boer and Bailey Vitek each added 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Boys Basketball

HARRISBURG 69, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 37: Harrisburg, led by three players in double figures, downed Rapid City Central Friday evening.

Braeden VanBrockem led Harrisburg with 20 points. Jacoby Mehrman added 17 points and five rebounds and Ethan Deteman logged 12 points and four rebounds.

Shun-Zi White woman paced Central with nine points. Jet Janvrin added eight points for the Cobblers (6-10).

Central faces Class AA No. 5 Yankton (9-4) Saturday afternoon at home.

YANKTON 51, RAPID CITY STEVENS 39: Rapid City Stevens shot just 34% from the field Friday night as Yankton left Stevens with a 12-point victory.

Mac Ryken led the way for Yankton with 21 points. Cody Oswald scored 10 points and Michael Mors added nine points.

Hayden Gebhard was the only Raider (4-11) to score double figures, ending up with 12 points. Madinko Hawley recorded nine points and Will Dorch chipped in with five points.

Stevens (4-11) hosts Harrisburg (10-6) Saturday and Yankton, No. 5 in Class AA, visits Rapid City Central.

BURKE 52, NORTH CENTRAL, NEBRASKA 51: Reed Benter netted 30 points in leading Burke to a narrow victory over North Central Nebraska Friday night in Burke. He also added eight rebounds.

Sawyer Tietgen and Jaden Swan scored six points each for Burke (5-11). Nick Nelson contributed with four assists.

The Cougars (5-11) host Colome on Tuesday.

GREGORY 63, SCOTLAND 30: Noah Bearshield and Daniel Mitchell combined to score 41 points, leading Gregory over Scotland on Friday.

Bearshield scored 22 points and Mitchell added 19.

Scotland’s Ashton Dennis scored 16 points.

The Gorillas (9-6) play Bridgewater-Emery (11-5) Saturday at the Corn Palace.

FAITH 84, HETTINGER-SCRANTON, N.D. 47: Class B No. 5 Faith cruised to a big win over Hettinger-Scranton, North Dakota Friday evening, on the strength of a 39-16 second half.

Jackson Schauer led the way with 25 points. Rylan Palmer added 20 points and seven rebounds. Jess Harper tallied 18 points and five assists, and Matthew Gray scored 16 points.

The Longhorns improve to 16-1 and will face Lemmon on Tuesday night.