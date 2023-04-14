PREP ROUNDUP: Jaden Guthmiller wins 100-meter dash at Track-O-Rama

The Century (ND) boys won five of 19 events Friday at the Rapid City Track-O-Rama, held at South Dakota Mines’ O’Harra Stadium.

Brooks Turner won the 110-meter hurdles (14.58 seconds), the foursome of Turner, Ryan Brynjolfson, Peyton Arndt and Rivers Martin won the 4x100 relay (43.45), the team of Evan Pena, Breydyn Schlabsz, Cyan Sorenson and Gavyn Graham won the 4x800 (8:44.60), Kyan Barth took first in the Javelin (162 feet, 2 inches), and Brynjolfson won the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches).

Rapid City Stevens and Thunder Basin (WY) each won three events. Simeon Birnbaum won the 400 meters (50.92), Grady Loos won the 800 meters (2:02.75) and Madinko Hawley won the long jump (21 feet, 9.25 inches) for the Raiders.

Thunder Basin got wins from Kayden LaFromboise in the 200 meters (23.75), the foursome of Bradley Ekestrom, LaFromboise, Kyle Papenfuss and Cameron Pilcher in the 4x400 relay (3:30.40) and won the 4x200 relay (1:35.29; no names were made available).

Jason Maciejcaak won two events for Pierre T.F. Riggs, earning first place in the shot put (58 feet, 9.75 inches) and discus (167 feet, 8 inches).

Other event winners were Spearfish’s Jaden Guthmiller in the 100 (10.50), Ty Petrocco of Sturgis in the 1600 (4:48.26, .27 seconds ahead of teammate Deron Graf), Hill City’s Luke Rupert in the 3200 (9:57.30), Hot Springs team of Caleb Rickenbach, Dylan Webb, Braden Peterson and Matt Close in the 1600 meter Spring Medley Relay (3:47.50), St. Thomas More’s Winston Prill in the pole vault (13 feet, 3 inches), and Custer’s Kincade Lehman in the triple jump (43 feet, 8.5 inches).

Raider girls win 5 events at Track-O-Rama

The Rapid City Stevens girls track and field team won five of 19 events at Friday’s Track-O-Rama at South Dakota Mines’ O’Harra Stadium.

The Raiders got first-place finishes from Mya Nishimura in the 100 (12.49), the team of Nishimura, Claire Fierro, Claudia Werner and Brooklyn Jurgens in the 4x200 (1:48.80), Brynn Nelson in the Javelin (120 feet, 11 inches), and two wins from Rebecca Theis in the long jump (17 feet, 2.5 inches) and triple jump (36 feet, 8.75 inches).

Sturgis, Spearfish, Pierre, Century (ND), St. Mary’s (ND) and Thunder Basin (WY) each won two events.

Sturgis’ Novali Dinkins won the 400 (1:01.88) and the team of Dinkins, Iris Zylstra, Sawyer Dennis and Avery Marler won the 4x400 (4:13.49)

Spearfish had wins from Peyton VanDeest in the 3200 (11:39.18), and Anna Hoffman in the 100 hurdles (16.09). The Spartans finished first, second, and third in the 3200.

Kali Ringstmeyer won the 200 (27.14) for Pierre, and teammate Reese Terwilliger won the shot put (40 feet, 8.75 inches).

Century’s Mylie Trahan won discus (117 feet, 6 inches) and Rachel Dunlop won the pole vault (10 feet, 6 inches).

St. Mary’s (ND) Eva Selensky won the 800 (2:25.35) and 1600 (5:14.48).

Thunder Basin’s Kyrie Garrison won the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch) and the foursome of Grace Miller, Chloe Crabtree, Alexis Edwards and Abigale Hyttinen won the 4x100 (51.63).

Other event winners were Hill City’s team of Riley Wiese, Sara Dubois, Alaina Dean and Abby Cutler in the Sprint medley relay (4:31.87) and Custer’s Brit Wheeler, Alice Sedlacek, Kiran Pesicka and Ramsey Karim won the 4x800 (10:30.62).

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 5, WATERTOWN 4: The Rapid City Stevens boys tennis team defeated Watertown Friday afternoon at Brandon Valley.

In singles, Nolan Rehorst defeated Curtis Sneden 10-6 at No. 1, Josh Mueller defeated Tyler Dingsor 10-8 at No. 5, and Isaac Wright defeated Joseph Meester 10-3 at No. 6. Tristen Eizinger -lost to Mark Mahowald 3-10 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist lost to Evan Meester 7-10 at No. 3, and Max Phares lost to Justin Remmers 5-10 at No. 4.

In doubles, Eizinger and Rehorst lost to Sneden and Mahowald 10-11 (2) at No. 1. Phares and Segrist defeated Meester and Remmers 10-7 at No. 2 and Wright and Landin Roozenboom defeated Dingsor and Samuel Karst at No. 3 to pull out the victory.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 5, BRANDON VALLEY 4: The Raiders followed up their victory over Watertown with a victory over Brandon Valley.

In singles, Nolan Rehorst lost in three sets to Eli Woidyla 6-1, 2-6, 8-10 at No. 1. Tristan Eizinger defeated Cole Murray 7-6, 6-4 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist lost to Gibsen Eslinger 6-2, 4-6, 4-10 at No. 3, Max Phares topped Ben Gromer 3-6, 6-4, 10-6 at No. 4, Braden Nelson fell to Lucas Fogarty 2-6, 6-3, 5-10 at No. 5 and Isaac Wright edged Gavin Stone 4-6, 6-3, 10-6 at No. 6.

In doubles, Eizinger and Rehorst fell to Woidyla and Murray 3-6, 1-6, but Phares and Segrist defeated Eszlinger and Gromer 6-0, 6-3 and Wright and Roozenboom topped Fogarty and Stone 6-4, 6-2.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 7, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Rapid City Christian dominated St. Thomas More Friday afternoon at Parkview.

The Comets dropped just six games in 10 sets of action. Noah Greni defeated Michael Levine 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Andrew Dobbs defeated Dhruv Goyal 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, Joe Schneller topped Jace Denholm 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3, Noah Geyer topped Braeden Strain 6-3, 6-2 at No. 4 and Henry Beckloff defeated Thomas Rausch 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Greni and Dobbs defeated Levine and Goyal 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 and Schneller and Geyer shut out Denholm and Strain 6-0, 6-0.