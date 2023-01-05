PREP ROUNDUP: Joe Sayler drops 51 points as White River throttles Kadoka

Joe Sayler poured in 51 points with the help of a school-record 13 3-pointers as the No. 1 ranked White River boys basketball team throttled Kadoka Area 88-53 on Thursday.

Sayler added six assists and five rebounds, falling one 3-pointer shy of the state record. Nic Marshall tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (7-1), while Gavin Folkers chipped in 11 points and four boards.

The Kougars (1-3) did not report stats.

White River and Kadoka Area will take part in the Jones County Invitational next Thursday.

HARDING COUNTY 75, MCINTOSH 35: The Ranchers had a pair of 20-point scorers as they earned a big 42-point win over the Tigers.

Keegan Hett led Harding County (4-0) with 26 points, while Dawson Kautzman tallied 21. McIntosh did not report stats.

The Ranchers host Faith on Saturday, while the Tigers are at Newell.

PHILIP 52, JONES COUNTY 36: Cooper Fedderson's double-double wasn't enough as the Coyotes fell to the Scotties.

Fedderson finished with 22 rebounds to go along with 14 points, while Jett Nix added nine points for Jones County (1-4). Philip (0-2) did not report stats.

Jones County hosts Wall on Friday, while Philip is at Bison.

MCLAUGHLIN 59, STANLEY COUNTY 41: A trio of double-digit scorers led the Mustangs to a win over the Buffaloes.

Lane Lawrence led the charge with 18 points, Elias Sims added 16 and Raymin Yellow Earrings picked up 13 for McLaughlin (3-4).

Broch Zeeb paced Stanley County (1-5) with 15 points and Paxton Deal chipped in eight.

The Mustangs are at Crow Creek on Friday, while the Buffaloes travel to Philip on Monday.

Girls

HARDING COUNTY 63, MCINTOSH 12: The Ranchers cruised to a 51-point victory over the Tigers.

Kaylen Padden led Harding County (4-2) with 15 points, while Reese Hunsucker and Claire Verhulst tallied 12 apiece. McIntosh (0-3) did not report stats.

The Ranchers host Faith on Saturday, while the Tigers are at Newell.

EDGEMONT 47, CRAWFORD, NEB. 19: Peyton Ostenson poured in 23 points on 50% shooting as the Moguls rolled past their Nebraska foe on Thursday.

Ostenson pulled down 17 rebounds to record a double-double and added five assists for Edgemont (4-2). Bridget Neville chipped in eight points.

The Moguls will compete in the West River Tournament next week.

Gymnastics

Hot Springs wins Rapid City invite

Kiera Allen won two events as Hot Springs topped Rapid City Central 134.35-32.9 on Thursday at Rapid City High School.

Allen won the floor exercise with a score of 9.30 and the uneven bars with a score of 8.70 to finish first in the all around at 34.55, edging teammate Jaylen Nachtigall by .20 points.

Nachtigall placed first in the beam (8.50), while the Lady Bison's Peyton Stewart claimed the vault (8.55).

Lexy Peterson had the best showing for the Cobblers, finishing third all around with a score of 32.90.

