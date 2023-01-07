PREP ROUNDUP: LaRoche Jr. Leads Lower Brule past Parkston in Sacred Hoops Classic

Brian LaRoche Jr. paced Lower Brule boys basketball team as he led the Sioux to a 75-49 victory over Parkston at the Sacred Hoops Classic in Mitchell on Saturday.

LaRoche Jr. led Lower Brule with 30 points, Gavin Thigh added 19 points, Tyshawn Battese tacked on 11 points and Lane Gray finished with 10.

Will Jodozi led the Trojans with 13 points.

The Sioux (6-2) will play Castlewood in the DVC Classic on Saturday.

ST. THOMAS MORE 43, STURGIS 24: The Cavaliers remained unbeaten with a win over the Scoopers Saturday night in Rapid City.

Caleb Hollenbeck led STM with 16 points, while Jordan Uhlir finished with eight.

Dysen Peterson paced Sturgis with eight points.

The Cavaliers (7-0) will host Custer on Thursday, while the Scoopers (2-2) host Rapid City Christian on Tuesday.

SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 55, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 50: The Rough Riders held off a late push from the Cobblers to pick up a win on Saturday.

Jack Radel led Roosevelt with 16 points, while Jackson Brouwer finished with 12.

Cameron Steidley of Central led all scorers with 20 points.

The Cobblers (2-3) will play at Sturgis on Friday.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 84, SHILOH CHRISTIAN, ND, 81: The Comets remained undefeated with a hard-fought victory over Shiloh Christian, North Dakota at the New Year’s Invite in Bismarck on Saturday.

Elijah Hoyt led Christian with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Benson Kieffer added 18 points and seven assists. Sam Fischer tacked on 15 points, Julius Frog had 12 points and 10 boards and Simon Kieffer finished with 11 points.

The Comets (7-0) travel to Sturgis on Tuesday.

BELLE FOURCHE 60, DOUGLAS 49: The Broncs used a 28-9 lead at the half to score a victory over Douglas on Saturday.

Jet Jensen led Belle Fourche with 22 points, while Anthony Staley chipped in with 12.

Landon Cast paced the Patriots with 16 points, while Andrew Divis and Isaiah Brewer finished with 14 apiece.

The Broncs (2-2) will play at Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday, while Douglas (1-5) hosts Harrisburg on Friday.

CRAZY HORSE 71, SUNSHINE BIBLE ACADEMY 26: The Chiefs carried a 61-17 lead into the fourth quarter to cruise past the Crusaders.

Noah Iron Horse led Crazy Horse with 27 points, Devaughn Milk added 13 points and LeBron White Eagle finished with 10 rebounds.

Daniel Gerbracht paced SBA with eight points.

The Chiefs (6-2) host St Francis Indian on Thursday.

Girls Basketball

SHILOH CHRISTIAN, ND 85, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 79: Olivia Kieffer surpassed 2,000 career points as the Lady Comets fell to the Skyhawks in an offensive battle at the New Year's Invite in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Kieffer finished with 36 points, her second straight 30-point game, and added eight steals, while Alexa Ham and Sadie Marshall tallied 11 points apiece and Savanah Armendariz pulled down six rebounds for RC Christian.

The Lady Comets (5-2) are at Sturgis on Tuesday.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 54, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 41: The Cobblers snapped a two-game losing streak to defeat Roosevelt on Saturday.

Teila Jiron led Central with 20 points and nine rebounds, while Leah Landry finished with 10 points.

Katie Spicer paced the Rough Riders with 13 points and nine rebounds.

The Cobblers (3-3) will play at Sturgis on Friday.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 52, RAPID CITY STEVENS 43: Led by a balanced offense, the Cavaliers scored a win over the Raiders on Saturday.

Cierra Watkins paced Jefferson with 17 points, Jaidyn Dunn tacked on 16 points and Ashlen Johnson finished with 10.

Taaliyah Porter led Stevens with 17 points, while Izzy Higgins chipped in with nine points and 11 rebounds.

The Raiders (4-2) will play at Campbell County, Wyoming on Friday.

WALL 59, BENNETT COUNTY 23: The Eagles led 40-15 at the half as they earned their third consecutive victory with a win over Bennett County.

Paige Kjerstad paced Wall with 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Rhea Tucker finished with 13 points and eight boards.

No information was made available for the Warriors.

The Eagles (6-4) host Chamberlain on Thursday, while Bennett County (1-3) hosts St. Francis Indian on Tuesday.

BELLE FOURCHE 54, DOUGLAS 26: The Broncs carried a 20-7 lead into the second quarter as they cruised to a win over the Patriots on Saturday.

Mataya Ward paced Belle Fourche with 22 points, while Keana Walton led Douglas with 15.

The Broncs (3-1) will host Sundance, Wyoming on Monday, while the Patriots (1-4) host Todd County.

WINNER 68, GREGORY 43: The Warriors used a 22-5 fourth quarter to run past the Gorillas Friday night in Winner.

Karlee Brozik and Keelie Kuil led the Warriors with 11 points apiece, while Josey Kludt finished with 10. Jessy VanDerWerff paced Gregory with 17 points and eight rebounds.

Winner (3-1) will host North Central, Nebraska on Tuesday, while the Gorillas (2-1) travel to Wagner.

SANBORN CENTRAL/WOONSOCKET 53, LITTLE WOUND 41: The Blackhawks earned their third victory of the season with a win over Little Wound.

Liz Boschee led the way for SCW with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Kamryn Oschner chipped in with 12.

Taiyah Pourier paced the Mustangs with 17 points.

Little Wound (2-6) will play at Pine Ridge on Thursday.

Boys Wrestling

Winner takes third at Mid Dakota Monster

The Winner wrestling team finished third at the Mid Dakota Monster in Presho on Saturday.

Canton earned the top spot with 282, Pierre was second with 269.5 and the Warriors finished third with 205.

Winner had three first-place finishers, including Maxton Brozik at 120 pounds, Riley Orel at 160 pounds and Jack Kruger at 182.

Other area winners include Ryder Bailey of Custer at 170 and Rocky Wiedman at 220 pounds.

Boys Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 4, OAHE CAPITALS 3: The Thunder held off a late rally from Oahe to pick up a narrow victory on Saturday.

The Thunder jumped out to a 2-0 lead early thanks to goals from Carter Kirk and Kaleb Suelflow.

After the Capitals closed out the opening period with a goal to cut the deficit, Rushmore regained a 4-advantage on goals from Marshall Retzer and Alexander Dietrich.

Oahe scored goals in the 12th and 14th minutes of the third, but the Thunder held on for the victory.

Rushmore is back in action next Saturday when it hosts Brandon Valley.

Girls Hockey

BROOKINGS RANGERS 4, RUSHMORE THUNDER 3: Despite falling behind by as many as three goals, the Rangers battled back to defeat the Thunder on Saturday.

Mallory Chisolm and Evan Woods led Rushmore to an early 2-0 advantage in the seventh minute, but Savannah Barber scored in the ninth to cut the deficit to 2-1.

Paige Zimiga scored the final goal of the game for the Thunder to close out the opening period before the Rangers added a goal in the second and two more in the third to put the game away.

Rushmore will look to bounce back when they play at Brookings on Sunday.

Reports stats to sports@rapidcityjournal.com