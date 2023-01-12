PREP ROUNDUP: Longhorn boys cruise in opening round of West River Tourney

The Faith boys basketball team cruised to a 52-31 victory over Newell in the first round of the West River Invitational on Thursday.

The Longhorns carried a 19-10 lead into the second quarter, before extending their advantage to 41-15 at the half.

Caden Selby led the way for Faith with 16 points, Jackson Schauer added 15 points and Rylan Palmer finished with 14.

Willima Juelfs paced the Irrigators with 14 points, while Colton Burtzlaff chipped in with 13.

The Longhorns will play Upton, Wyoming in the next round, while Newell takes on New Underwood.

UPTON, WYO., 41, NEW UNDERWOOD 38: Upton, Wyoming advanced to the second round of the West River Invitational with a win over New Underwood.

Linkin Ballard led the Tigers with 14 points, while Cash Albers finished with 10.

WHITE RIVER 81, BENNETT COUNTY 24: White River jumped out to an early lead and had no trouble the rest of the way as it opened the Jones County Invitational with a win over Bennett County.

Joe Sayler and Nic Marshall paced the Tigers (8-1) with 23 points apiece, while T.J. Beardt finished with 14.

Kaden Cottier led the Warriors (0-5) with 11 points.

Both teams will continue tournament play on Friday.

JONES COUNTY 51, STANLEY COUNTY 43: The Coyotes kicked off the Jones County invitational with a win over Stanley County.

Cooper Feddersen paced Jones County with 20 points and eight rebounds, while Kaden Kinsley chipped in with 16 points.

Brock Zeeb led the Buffaloes with 17 points and nine rebounds and Kaden Montana finished with 13 points.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 76, ALLIANCE, NEB., 56: Despite trailing early, Rapid City Christian bounced back to pick up a win over Alliance, Nebraska on Thursday.

Julius Frog led the Comets with 21 points, Sam Fischer added 15 points and Elijah Hoyt chipped in with 12.

Benson Kieffer tacked on 12 points and eight assists for Christian.

Nic Waldron paced Alliance with 13 points.

The Comets (8-0) will play Newcastle, Wyoming in the Sacred Hoops West River Classic in Spearfish on Saturday.

TIOSPAYE TOPA 81, TIMBER LAKE 57: The Thunderhawks cruised to their sixth win of the season thanks to a big game from Kris Meeter Thursday night.

Meeter poured in 40 points to lead the way for Tiospaye Topa.

The Thunderhawks (7-2) will host Lemmon Friday, while the Panthers (4-2) play in the Pheasant Shoot-Out on Saturday.

Girls Basketball

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 71, ALLIANCE, NEB., 57: Thanks in part to Oliva Kieffer’s fourth straight 30-point game, the Comets ran past Alliance, Nebraska on Thursday.

Kieffer paced Christian with 37 points and 13 rebounds, Alexa Ham added eight points and 10 boards and Hayden Thorton finished with nine points.

Up next, the Comets (7-2) will host Shiloh Christian, North Dakota on Saturday.

CORSICA-STICKNEY 36, WINNER 27: Corsica-Stickney outscored the Warriors 13-4 in the fourth as it pulled away for the win on Thursday.

Avery Broughton led the Jaguars with 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Payton DeLange finished with 11 points.

Josey Kludt led the Warriors with seven points.

Winner (5-2) will host Parkston on Monday.

LYMAN 57, STANLEY COUNTY 41: The Raiders earned their first victory of the season with a win over Stanley County.

Mak Scott led Lyman with 26 points and 10 rebounds, while Skyler Volmer finished with 20 points and eight boards.

The Raiders (1-4) will host Bennett County on Saturday, while Stanley County (4-8) hosts Sully Buttes on Thursday.

Wrestling

Cobbler boys sweep triangular

The Rapid City Central boys’ wrestling team earned a pair of wins at the Rapid City Triangular Thursday.

The Cobblers opened with a 47-18 victory over Douglas/New Underwood/Rapid City Christian, followed by a 60-10 win over Spearfish.

In the third dual of the day, the Patriots earned a 45-33 victory over the Spartans.

On the girls’ side, Central scored a 33-12 victory over Douglas/New Underwood/Christian, before Spearfish topped the Cobblers for a 42-9 win.