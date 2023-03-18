Damon Wilkinson hit a go-ahead bucket just over a minute into the second half, which wound up serving as the 13th and final lead change of the game as the No. 3 De Smet boys basketball team ran away with their third straight Class B State Championship with a 62-48 win over No. 1 Lower Brule on Saturday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

The Bulldogs (23-3) outscored the Sioux (22-4) 35-22 in the second half.

The senior trio of Brian LaRoche Jr., Gavin Thigh and Ellwyn Langdeau combined for 41 points for Lower Brule. LaRoche Jr. scored a team-high 16 points on 7 of 18 shooting, Thigh added 15 points and Langdeau chipped in 10.

The Sioux shot 34%, went 5 of 23 from 3-point range and knocked down 7 of 12 free-throw attempts.

Wilkinson recorded a double-double with a game-high 18 points and 20 rebounds, Tom Aughenbaugh earned 16 points and Kadyn Fast picked up 10 points for De Smet.

The Bulldogs shot 38.3%, went 7 of 19 from beyond the arc and converted 19 of 24 free-throw attempts.

NO. 2 ABERDEEN CHRISTIAN 70, NO. 5 WHITE RIVER 65 (OT): Joe Sayler poured in 39 points in his final high school game, but it wasn't quite enough as the Knights downed the Tigers in overtime in the third-place game of the Class B State Tournament at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Sayler, a South Dakota State signee, finishes his career with 2,702 points, good for fifth all time in South Dakota boys basketball history. He went 14 for 28 in his final game, playing all 36 minutes, while Nic Marshall scored 17 points and also played the entire contest.

The Tigers (20-6) shot 49%, went 4 of 15 from beyond the arc and knocked down 13 of 21 free-throw attempts.

Ethan Russell paced Aberdeen Christian with 22 points, while Jackson Isakson tallied 19 points and Malek Wieker notched 17.

The Knights (23-3) shot 48%, went 8 of 20 from the perimeter and sank 14 of 18 free-throw attempts.

NO. 4 FAITH 75, NO. 7 ETHAN 56: Jackson Schauer and Caden Selby combined for 62 points as the Longhorns outscored the Rustlers 19-7 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win in the Class B seventh-place game on Saturday at the Barnett Center in Aberdeen.

Schauer poured in 36 points on 12 of 16 shooting, hitting five 3-pointers and knocking down all seven of his free-throw attempts, and Selby collected 26 points on 11 of 18 shooting.

Faith (23-3) shot 54.9% from the floor, went 9 of 21 from beyond the arc and converted 10 of 12 free-throw attempts. The Longhorns benefited from 11 points off turnovers and 11 second-chance points.

Kody Klumb paced Ethan (20-6) with 20 points, while Drake Gustafson tallied 11 points and Riley Endres chipped in 10. The Rustlers shot 38%, went 8 of 23 from the perimeter and sank 10 of 18 free-throw attempts.

Class A State Tournament

NO. 8 HOT SPRINGS 60, NO. 6 MOUNT VERNON/PLANKINTON 50: The Bison racked up 22 points off turnovers and 16 fast-break points to earn their first victory in a state tournament in 78 years in the Class A seventh-place game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Hot Springs' last win came in the Class B tournament against Leola in 1945 at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

Josh Kleinsasser led the way with 21 points on 9 of 19 shooting, while Matt Close picked up 15 points and Camron Maciejewski tossed in 10.

The Bison (20-6) shot 37.1%, went 5 of 19 from deep and converted 9 of 14 free-throw attempts.

Reed Rus scored 21 points for the Titans (18-8) and pulled down 15 rebounds to record a double-double, while Mason Hetland notched 11 points.

MVP shot 37.5%, went 1 of 14 from 3-point range and sank 19 of 29 free-throw attempts.

NO. 4 SIOUX VALLEY 34, NO. 2 ST. THOMAS MORE 33: Neither team scored in the final two minutes of regulation as the Cossacks held on to beat the Cavaliers in the Class A consolation championship game at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.

Turner Thompson was the lone double-digit scorer for STM (21-4), tallying 10 points on 4 of 9 shooting in 15 minutes off the bench. The Cavaliers' starting five was held to a combined 21 points on 9 of 43 shooting.

St. Thomas More shot 24.6%, going 0 for 4 on the floor and 0 for 3 at the charity stripe in the final two minutes, went 4 of 25 from beyond the arc and converted 1 of 5 free-throw attempts.

Hudsyn Ruesink earned 11 points for Sioux Valley (23-3) and Alex Squires picked up 10 points.

The Cossacks shot 35.3%, went 4 of 17 from the perimeter and sank 6 of 11 free-throw attempts.

No. 1 Dakota Valley won the Class A State Championship for the second straight year, beating No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian 54-48.

No. 4 Yankton won its first Class AA State Championship since 2018, edging No. 3 Mitchell 65-61.