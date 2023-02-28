No. 5 Herreid/Selby Area’s Brenden Begeman scored on a driving layup with 11 seconds remaining in overtime to lead his team to victory against No. 4 Lyman on Tuesday.

Begeman finished with 29 points to lead all scorers. Tray Hettick added 19 points for the Wolverines (13-8). Gavin Hannan recorded 11 points and Trevor Gill contributed six points.

Teagan Gourneau scored 21 points to pace the Raiders (13-8). Ryker Choal added 16 points, Cooper Long scored 15 points and Damian Abrahamson chipped in with 12 points.

Next up for the Wolverines is top-seeded Lower Brule (18-3) Friday night at 6 p.m.

NO. 1 LOWER BRULE 84, NO. 8 POTTER COUNTY 61: Top-seeded Lower Brule cruised to a 23-point victory over Potter County Tuesday night in Region 6B. The Sioux (18-3) will face No. 5 Herreid/Selby Area for a chance to play in the SoDak 16. Game time is Friday night at 6 p.m

No statistics were made available after the game.

Region 5B

NO. 1 GREGORY 66, AVON 26: Top-seeded Gregory earned a 40-point victory over Avon on Tuesday. The Gorillas outscored the Pirates 45-15 in the first half and 21-11 in the second half.

Daniel Mitchell paced the Gorillas (15-6) with 14 points. Cruz Klundt added 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Colt Keiser contributed 11 points and Cole Serr logged seven rebounds.

Landon Thury led Avon (6-16) with nine points.

Gregory will take on No. 4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour for a chance to play in the SoDak 16. The game is Friday night a 6 p.m. at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

NO. 4 TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR 49, NO. 5 COLOME 29: No. 4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour topped No. 5 Colome in Region 5B action Tuesday night. The Nighthawks (17-4) play Gregory Friday night with a berth in the SoDak 16 on the line.

No other information was made available.

NO. 3 MARTY 66, NO. 6 CORSICA-STICKNEY 54: Third seeded Marty outlasted No. 6 Corsica-Stickney by 12 points on Tuesday night. The Braves (13-7) will take on No. 2 Wessington Springs Friday night for a chance to advance to the SoDak 16.

Statistics for the game were not made available.

NO. 2 WESSINTON SPRINGS 69, NO. 7 BURKE 37: No. 7 Burke fell to No. 2 Wessington Springs Tuesday evening. The Spartans (15-6) ride an eight-game winning streak into its region final game against Marty on Friday. The Cougars close the season at 6-15.

Region 7B

NO. 5 JONES COUNTY 86, NO. 4 WALL 66: Trailing 39-38 at halftime, No. 4 Jones County erupted for 48 second half points, outscoring No. 4 Wall 48-27 to earn a Region 7B victory Tuesday evening.

Kaiden Kinsley, Cooper Feddersen and Jett Nix combined for 67 points for the Coyotes (12-9). Kinsley led the way with 24 points. Feddersen recorded a double-double with 23 points and 14 rebounds. He also dished out a team-high six assists. Nix tallied 20 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Gunnar Whitney added eight points and Jace Nix scored seven points.

Cedar Amiotte led the Eagles (10-11) with 19 points. Brodi Sundall added 11 points. Ben Amundson and Dawson Handcock each scored 10 points.

Jones County will take on No. 1 White River (17-4) on Friday. The winner will advance to the SoDak 16.

NO. 1 WHITE RIVER 123, NO. 8 OELRICHS 28: In a battle of Tigers, No. 1 White River rolled over No. 8 Oelrichs by 95 points on Tuesday night in Region 7B action.

Joe Sayler poured in a game-high 40 points for White River (17-4). Sayler connected on eight 3-pointers and was 16 of 21 from the field. Nic Marshall added 21 points and Gavin Folkers recorded 20 points and six 3-pointers. Mackenzie Wilke contributed 12 points and Logan Wood logged eight points.

Oelrichs’ Stanley Walking scored 15 points to lead the team, followed by Edwin Fills Pipe with eight points. Oelrichs finishes the season with a record of 5-14.

White River will take on No. 5 Jones County on Friday for the right to play in the SoDak 16.

NO. 3 CRAZY HORSE 74, NO. 6 KADOKA AREA 56: No. 3 Cray Horse pulled away from Kadoka Area to earn a Region 7B victory Tuesday night.

The Chiefs (16-4) will face No. 2 Philip, while Kadoka Area closes its season with an 8-13 record.

Statistics for the game were not made available.

NO. 2 PHILIP 61, NO. 7 NEW UNDERWOOD 44: Second-seeded Philip earned a home victory over New Underwood Tuesday night in Region 7B.

The Scotties (17-4) will host No. 3 Crazy Horse on Friday for the opportunity to advance to the SoDak 16. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

No other information was made available.

Region 8B

NO. 4 TIOSPAYE TOPA 75, NO. 4 TIMBER LAKE 71: Tiospaye Topa clipped Timber Lake in Region 8B action Tuesday night.

Timber Lake was led by Tristan DuPris’ 26 points. Elijah Brewer added 16 points and Kyler Bollinger scored 11 points. Gracen Hansen, Cole Ducheneaux and Brady Sandquist scored six points apiece.

Statistics for the Thunderhawks (13-8) were not made available. Tiospaye Topa will face top-seeded Faith Friday night for a chance to advance to the SoDak 16.

NO. 1 FAITH 64, NO. 8 NEWELL 33: Region 8B top seed Faith rolled past No. 8 Newell Tuesday night, earning a spot in the Region final and a chance to earn a spot in the SoDak 16. The Longhorns (20-1) play Tiospaye Topa on Friday. Newell closes the season 6-13.

Statistics for the teams were not made available.

NO. 2 HARDING COUNTY 73, NO. 7 BISON 30: Harding County scored early and often en route to a 43-point victory over No. 7 Bison in Region 8B boys basketball Tuesday evening.

The Ranchers (17-4) will play the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 3 Lemmon and No. 6 Wakpala for a chance to play in the SoDak 16,. Date and time of the matchup has not been set.

Region 7A

NO. 3 RED CLOUD 53, NO. 6 TODD COUNTY 41: No. 3 Red Cloud built a 24-16 halftime lead and outscored No. 6 Todd County 29-25 in the second half on Tuesday to earn a 53-41 victory and advance to the Region 7A final. The Crusaders (13-8) will face No. 2 Pine Ridge on Friday night for a chance to advance to the SoDak 16.

Adriano Rama led all scorers with 24 points and four 3-pointers for Red Cloud. Monty Montileaux scored 18 points and connected on five 3-pointers.

Ray Crow netted 18 points for the Falcons (7-13). Charles Long scored eight points. Oniye Whirlwind Soldier chipped in with five points.

NO. 2 PINE RIDGE 72, NO. 7 ST. FRANCIS INDIAN 28: No. 2 Pine Ridge dominated No. 7 St. Francis Indian en route to a 44-point victory in Region 7A on Tuesday. The Thorpes (17-3) will take on No. 3 Red Cloud on Friday, with a berth in the SoDak 16 on the line.

St. Francis Indian finishes the season with a record of 6-13.

NO. 1 WINNER 78, BENNETT COUNTY 23: Top-seeded Winner raced out to a 20-1 first quarter lead on its way to a Region 7A victory over No. 4 Bennett County on Tuesday. The Winner Warriors led 48-9 at halftime, and 65-16 after three quarters.

Winner (20-1) had four players in double figures, led by Blake Volmer’s 20 points and 11 rebounds. Norman Chasing Hawk IV added 16 points Ethan Bartels tallied 15 points and four steals, and Aiden Barfuss contributed 10 points and five assists.

Kaden Cottier led Bennett County’s Warriors with six points. Christian Pole Bear and Devon Featherman scored five points apiece and Lante Cottier chipped in with four points.

Winner faces No. 4 Lakota Tech (12-9) Friday night with a berth into the SoDak 16 at stake.

NO. 4 LAKOTA TECH 69, LITTLE WOUND 46: Lakota Tech, seeded No. 4, defeated Little Wound on Friday. The Tatanka will face No. 1 Winner on Friday night for a chance to advance to the SoDak 16.

No other information was made available.

Region 8A

NO. 2 RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 84, NO. 7 LEAD-DEADWOOD 31: Rapid City Christian, seeded second in Region 8A, overwhelmed No. 7 Lead-Deadwood on Tuesday night at Hart Ranch. The Comets started slow, but a 35-point second quarter led to a 52-15 halftime lead. Christian outscored the Golddiggers 32-16 in a running-clock second half.

Thirteen players scored, and nine registered at least six points for the Comets (20-1). Senior Sam Fischer led the way with 15 points, followed by Benson Kieffer with 11 and Wes Schlabach with 10. Wilson Kieffer netted eight points and Simon Kieffer, Julius Frog, Elijah Hoyt, Hayden Wozna and Aiden Roberts each scored six points.

Crew Rainey led all scorers with 25 points, including seven 3-pointers for the Golddiggers (4-17).

Christian will host Hot Springs (17-4) Friday night with a spot in the SoDak 16 on the line. Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

NO. 3 HOT SPRINGS 45, NO. 6 CUSTER 26: Third-seeded Hot Springs won a defensive struggle over No. 6 Custer in Region 8A action Tuesday night. The Bison (17-4) will face No. 2 Rapid City Christian Friday night at Hart Ranch. The teams faced off last Friday with the Comets coming away with a 66-47 victory.

Statistics for the game were not made available.

Region 6A

NO. 3 CROW CREEK 91, NO. 6 CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 61: No. 3 Crow Creek put up its second highest point total of the season, scorching the nets for 91 points against No. 6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte in Region 6A basketball action Tuesday night.

The Chieftains (10-11) will face No. 2 Miller (12-9) on Friday night. The winner will advance to the SoDak 16.

The Braves finish their season with a record of 2-19.

No other information was made available.