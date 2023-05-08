Lyman senior Cooper Long won a one-hole playoff over Wall's Jett Mohr to capture the Western Great Plains Conference Tournament individual championship Monday at Lake Waggoner Golf Course in Philip.

Long and Mohr both shot a 9-over 81 to finish their rounds atop the leaderboard.

Wall claimed the team title with a combined score of 258, edging Philip by seven strokes. Lyman placed third with a 266, followed by White River in fourth with a 274.

Masique Carley shot an 83 and Carson Fugate shot an 85 to place third and fourth, respectively, for the Scotties, while Emmet Dinger came in fifth with an 85.

The Region 6B Tournament is slated for May 22 at Hart Ranch Golf Course in Rapid City.

Softball

WINNER 10, WAGNER 8: Melanie Brozik hit a two-run, go-ahead triple in the top of the sixth inning to help give the Warriors a win over the Red Raiders in Wagner.

Brindy Bolander and Maree Pravecek both went a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate for Winner (5-3), picking up one double each while earning two runs and two RBIs apiece. Tila Harter collected a pair of hits, while Sophia Hofeldt scored two runs.

A Miller threw a complete game in the circle, allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits while striking out eight and walking one on 96 pitches.

The Warriors host Mobridge-Pollock on Monday.

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 8, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 1: The Comets rolled past the Cobblers on Monday at Parkview Sports Complex in Rapid City.

For Christian, Noah Greni bageled Anson Griffin 10-1 at No. 1 singles, Andrew Dobbs beat Hugh Knickrehm 10-2 at No. 2 singles, Joe Schneller blanked Triston Ducheneaux 10-0 at No. 3 singles, Jack Hancock shut out Noah McGrath 10-0 at No. 4 singles, Henry Beckloff topped Peyton Taylor 10-4 at No. 6 singles, Schneller and Dobbs blanked Griffin and Knickrehm 10-0 at No. 1 doubles, Hancock and Charles Beatty bested Ducheneaux and McGrath 10-4 at No. 2 doubles and Beckloff and Noah Geyer earned a 10-0 win over Taiven Doherty and Taylor at No. 3 doubles.

Central earned its lone victory at No. 5 singles where Doherty beat Beatty 10-5.