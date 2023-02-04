The Mitchell girls basketball team held off a furious comeback to overcome Spearfish on Saturday afternoon.

Trailing 52-39 entering the fourth quarter, the Spartans outscored the Kernels 13-4 in the final period but ultimately fell short, 56-52.

Addie Siemsen poured in a game-high 20 points for the Kernels (8-6), connecting on 6 of 9 3-pointers. Sawyer Stoebner added 13 points and seven rebounds. Carsyn Weich logged six points and three assists.

Mya Kochuten knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 15 points to lead the Spartans (5-8). Tayler Duncan added 10 points, and Maria Bouman chipped in seven points and five rebounds.

Spearfish plays at Sturgis (1-11), while Mitchell hosts Aberdeen Central (4-7) Tuesday night.

BRANDON VALLEY 45, RAPID CITY STEVENS 32: Following a victory over Rapid City Central Friday night, Brandon Valley made it a sweep of Rapid City schools with a 13-point win over Rapid City Stevens Saturday afternoon.

The Lynx (9-5) jumped out to a 13-4 lead after the first quarter and held on to hand the Raiders their second loss in as many days. Stevens lost to O’Gormon Friday night.

Kennedi Deckert led Brandon Valley with 13 points. Alyvia Padgett and Madison Geiver added eight points apiece.

The Raiders (11-4) were led by Taaliyah Porter’s 15 points. Brittany Jones scored six points, Finley Love added five points, and Macy Wathen chipped in with four.

Stevens will host Yankton (1-11) on Friday, hoping to snap a two-game losing streak.

KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE 63, COLOME 29: Harley Namanny tallied 24 points and seven rebounds to lead Kimball-White Lake over Colome Saturday afternoon, improving the Wildkats to 8-7.

Ryann Nielson added 11 points, four steals and four assists. Ryann Grussing recorded nine points and four steals, and Dani Deffenbaugh grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds.

Colome (0-15) was paced by Toree Ringing Shield’s 14 points. Maura Ludke had five rebounds.

The Cowgirls host White River (6-7) and Kimball-White Lake hosts Avon (7-8) on Monday night.

LYMAN 71, HERREID-SELBY 54: Makaylee Scott, Skyler Volmer, and McKenzie Laverdure combined for 59 points in leading Lyman to a 17-point victory over Herreid-Selby, increasing the Raiders’ winning streak to nine games.

Scott logged 21 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Volmer added 20 points and six rebounds, and Laverdure tallied 18 points on six 3-pointers. Annie Brakke contributed five points and a team-high six assists.

Lyman (9-4) looks to run its streak to 10 games when they host Chamberlain (5-11) on Monday night.

Boys Basketball

SIOUX VALLEY 51, ST. THOMAS MORE 44: Class A No. 4 St. Thomas More fell short in its matchup with Class A No. 2 Sioux Valley, 51-44, on Saturday at the Heritage Classic. The loss was just the second of the year for the Cavaliers.

Sioux Valley’s Oliver Vincent logged 18 points and five assists for the Cossacks (13-1). Patrick Carey added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Maxwell Engebretson tallied 11 points, and Alec Squires recorded nine rebounds to go along with four points.

Caleb Hollenbeck poured in a game-high 22 points for St. Thomas More (12-2). He connected on four 3-pointers. Turner Thompson added eight points, and Jordan Uhlir chipped in with five points.

The Cavaliers host Red Cloud (10-5) on Tuesday night.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 66, WHITE RIVER 55: Class A No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian pulled away late from Class B No. 2 White River at the Heritage Classic on Saturday.

Ethan Burns poured in 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Chargers (14-2). Cole Snyder added 20 points. Britton Mulder tallied 13 points and three 3-pointers.

White River’s Joe Sayler paced the Tigers (12-3) with 22 points and seven rebounds. Mackenzie Wike and Gavin Folkers added eight points apiece. T.J. Beardt chipped in with seven points and Nic Marshall scored six points.

White River hosts Little Wound (7-8) on Tuesday.

MITCHELL 56, SPEARFISH 39: Markus Talley drained 6 of 10 3-pointers to lead Class AA No. 3 Mitchell over Spearfish on Saturday.

Steele Morgan added 14 points and seven rebounds for the Kernels (11-3), and Dylan Soulek tallied 10 points, seven boards and four assists. Mitchell connected on nine of 21 3-point attempts for the game.

Seth Hamilton scored 18 points and Antonio Serrano added 11 points and five rebounds for the Spartans (4-8). Dylan Doren recorded six points and seven rebounds.

The Kernels and Spartans both hit the road Tuesday. Mitchell travels to Aberdeen Central (3-8) and Spearfish makes the short trip to Sturgis (4-8)

HURON 67, STURGIS 54: Reilyn Zavesky and Dylan Lichty combined for 48 points as Huron pulled away from Sturgis late on Saturday afternoon.

Zavesky poured in 26 points and dished out six assists for the Tigers (6-8). Lichty knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 22 points. Dawsyn Rogers chipped in with eight points and Mason Davis scored six points.

Ryan Heinart led the Scoopers (4-8) with 19 points. Jake Vliem recorded a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Dysen Petersen added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Huron hosts Yankton (7-4) on Monday and Sturgis hosts Spearfish on Tuesday evening.

JONES COUNTY 54, LEOLA-FREDERICK 48: Jones County overcame a fourth quarter deficit to overtake Leola-Frederick on Saturday and improve its record to .500 (8-8). The Coyotes’ trailed after each of the first three periods.

Cooper Feddersen and Jett Nix combined for 43 of the Coyotes’ 54 points. Feddersen scored 23 points and Nix added 20. Kaden Kinsley and Gunnar Whitney each had four points.

Noah Kippley led the Titans (9-7) with 14 points. Conner Spitzer added nine points and Hans Lapka chipped in with eight points.

Jones County travels to Dupree (2-11) on Thursday, while Leola-Frederick hosts Webster (3-11) Saturday, Feb. 11.

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 59, TODD COUNTY 49: Todd County outscored Mobridge-Pollock 36-27 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 32-13 halftime deficit. The Tigers outscored the Falcons 16-7 and 16-6 in the first and second quarter, respectively, and increased their win streak to five games.

Jackson Eismann and Michael Wald paced Mobridge-Pollock (7-6) with 17 points apiece. Shane Henderson added 12 points and six rebounds, and Kobe Goodshield chipped in with seven points and eight rebounds.

Drake Espinoza was the only Todd County player to crack double figures with 16. Oniya Whirl Wind Soldier scored nine points. Ty Valandra and Stacy Eagle Bear each tallied six points. Ray Crow and Wakiyan Seluyn contributed five points apiece.

Mobridge-Pollock faces Crow Creek (6-7) on Monday night. The Falcons will host Bennet County (0-11) on Tuesday.

Boys Hockey

In battle of unbeatens, Thunder fall to Flyers in OT

Mason Schramm’s overtime goal led the Sioux Fall Flyers over Rushmore, handing the Thunder their first loss of the season. Rushmore and Sioux Falls each entered Saturday night’s match with identical 13-0 records.

The Flyers (14-0) struck first, early in the opening period, on a goal from Mason Berens.

The second period saw three goals, with two from Rushmore and one from Sioux Falls. The Thunder’s Carter Kirk evened the game with a power play goal at 3:28. Nathan Renken responded with a power play goal for the Flyers (7:10), and Cameron Ritter tied the match with a goal at 15:05. Neither team scored in the third, sending the game into overtime.

Sioux Falls outshot Rushmore 6-0 in the extra period, capped by Schramm’s goal to keep the Flyers undefeated.

The Thunder (13-1) look to return the favor as same two teams clash again tomorrow afternoon at 12:45 p.m. MT in Sioux Falls.