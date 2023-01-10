PREP ROUNDUP: Newell girls open West River Tourney with win over Upton

The Newell girls basketball team kicked off the West River Tournament with a 43-37 win over Upton, Wyoming on Tuesday.

The Irrigators fell behind 19-18 at the half, but gained the lead in the third and held on the rest of the way.

Jaelyn Wendt led Newell with 15 points, while Tayor Gaer chipped in with 13.

The Irrigators (4-2) will play Faith in the next round Friday, while Upton takes on New Underwood.

FAITH 41, NEW UNDERWOOD 37: The Longhorns advanced to the second round of the West River Tournament with a win over New Underwood.

TyAnn Mortenson led Faith with seven points, while Taylor Krebsbach led the way for the Tigers with 13 points.

EDGEMONT 54, OELRICHS 26: The Moguls earned a spot in the second round of the West River Tournament with a win over Oelrichs.

No statistics were made available for this game.

Edgemont (4-2) will play Hot Springs on Friday, while the Tigers (2-6) take on Moorcroft, Wyoming.

HOT SPRINGS 51, MOORCROFT, WYO., 38: Hot Springs advanced to the semifinal round of the West River Tournament with a win over Moorcroft, Wyoming.

No statistics were made available for this game.

WINNER 45, NORTH CENTRAL, NEB. 31: Winner used a 16-2 first quarter lead to pick up a win over North Central, Nebraska.

Lily Barfuss led the Warriors with 12 points, while Keelie Kuil finished with eight points, seven steals and six rebounds.

Winner (5-1) will travel to Corsica-Stickney on Thursday.

POTTER COUNTY 64, STANLEY COUNTY 42: Tyler Simon scored 30 points and pulled in eight rebounds to lead Potter County past the Buffaloes on Tuesday.

Ashlee Kaup added 16 points for Potter County.

Mattie Duffy led Stanley County with 14 points, while Morgan Hoffman finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Buffaloes (3-6) will play at Lyman on Thursday.

PARKSTON 50, CHAMBERLAIN 31: The Trojans snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over Chamberlain.

Abby Hohn led Parkston with 13 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks, while Faith Oakley tacked on 12 points and six boards.

Kinsley Evans paced the Cubs with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Chamberlain (4-3) will travel to Wall on Thursday.

Boys

HARDING COUNTY 75, DUPREE 41: The Ranchers bounced back from their first loss of the season to defeat Dupree on Tuesday.

Keegan Hett led the way for Harding County with 33 points, while Gage Gilbert chipped in with 21 points.

Tre White Wolf paced the Tigers with 16 points.

The Ranchers (6-1) will host Hettinger/Scranton, North Dakota on Thursday, while Dupree (1-6) travels to Lemmon.

PIERRE 63, WINNER 32: The Governors bounced back from a pair of losses to defeat the Warriors on Tuesday.

Lincoln Kienholz paced Pierre with 14 points, Brecken Krueger and Benjamin Heisler added 11 points apiece and Jackson Edman finished with nine.

Blake Volmer scored 11 points to lead Winner, while Aiden Barfuss finished with 10.

The Warriors (6-1) will host Parkston on Monday.