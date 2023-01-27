PREP ROUNDUP: Nic Marshall drops 44 as White River beats St. Francis

White River’s Nic Marshall erupted for 44 points as the second-ranked Tigers topped the Warriors of St. Francis Indian 78-59.

Marshall also recorded eight assists and five boards. Mackenzie Wike tallied 12 points, and Gavin Folkers added 10.

White River (10-2) will travel to Wall Thursday to take on the Eagles. Tipoff is 8 p.m.

MITCHELL 54, RAPID CITY STEVENS 48: Mitchell, ranked third in the latest Class AA standings, held off Rapid City Stevens for a six-point victory Friday night.

The Kernels used a balancing scoring attack, with four players scoring at least nine points. Dylan Soulek and Charlie McCardle led the way with 13 points each, followed by Steele Morgan with 12 and Markus Talley with nine points on three 3-pointers.

Stevens (3-8) was led by Dayler Segrist, who had a game high 21 points. Hayden Gebhart scored six points.

Mitchell (8-2) travels to Rapid City Central (6-6) Saturday. The Raiders host Huron Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

WINNER 66, MOUNT VERNON/PLANKINTON 48: Winner continued its winning ways with an 18-point victory over Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Friday, improving its record to 11-1.

Senior Blake Volmer flirted with a triple-double, tallying 24 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Shawn Hammerbeck added 13 points and seven boards. Ethan Bartels chipped in with 12.

Reed Rus and Zach Baker scored 16 points each to lead the Titans (8-3). Mason Hetland contributed nine points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams next opponent is Gregory (7-3). Winner will travel to Gregory on Monday, while MVP takes on the Gorillas on Tuesday.

TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR 48, BURKE 40: Burke fell to visiting Tripp-Delmont/Armour Friday night 48-40.

Isaac Wunder led all scorers with 19 points for the Nighthawks (9-2). Mason Reiner added 11 points. Riley Spaans dominated the paint with a game-high 15 rebounds.

Reed Benter led the Cougars (2-8) with 14 points and five dimes. Jaden Swan tallied eight points and eight rebounds and Dawson York pulled down a team-high nine boards.

Burke will try to snap an eight-game losing streak as the host winless Andes Central-Dakota Christian (0-10) Monday night.

The Nighthawks will try to extend their eight-game winning streak as they host Gayville-Volin (4-7) on Tuesday.

GREGORY 61, JONES COUNTY 40: The Gregory Gorillas earned their seventh win with a 21-point home victory over Jones County Friday night.

Three players reached double digits for the Gorillas (7-3). Daniel Mitchell led the way with 23 points. Jack Bolander added 14 points and Rane Kenzy tallied 11. Cruz Klundt dished out eight assists.

Jett Nix paced Jones County (7-7) with 13 points. Cooper Fedderson and Kaden Kinsley scored 11 apiece.

Gregory has a showdown with the Winner Warriors on Monday at 6:45 p.m. and the Coyotes host Sully Buttes (1-9) Tuesday evening.

HURON 63, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 54: Three players reached double figures as Huron earned a road win at Rapid City Central Friday night.

The Tigers were led by Mason Davis with 18 points and nine rebounds. Reilyn Zavesky recorded 13 points and nine boards, and Dylan Lichty added 12 points and six caroms.

Shun-Zi White Women led the Cobblers (6-6) with 11 points. Lincoln Archambault added 10 and Jon Suarez tallied nine points.

Huron will travel to Rapid City Stevens (3-8) Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Rapid City Central will try to take down third-ranked Mitchell, as it hosts the Kernels Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

LOWER BRULE 78, MARTY 58: Lower Brule advanced to the championship of the Dakota Oyate Challenge with a semifinal victory over Marty on Friday.

Brian LaRoche burned the nets for 38 points to lead the fourth-ranked Sioux (11-3). Gavin Thigh added 16 points and Lane Gray recorded 13.

Julius Bruguier led the Braves with 19, and Benicio Zephier scored 15.

The Sioux will face Crazy Horse in the championship game on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. Marty will face Omaha Nation in the third-place game at 3 p.m.

CRAZY HORSE 71, OMAHA NATION, NE 55: Crazy Horse earned a spot in the Dakota Oyate Challenge title game with a 16-point victory over Omaha Nation, NE.

Noah Iron Horse led the Chiefs with 25 points, including three 3-point baskets. LeBron White Eagle added 11 points and Hyden Martin tallied nine.

Keiyan Parker scored a game-high 27 points for Omaha Nation. Keithin Miller added 11.

TIOSPAYE TOPA 80, TAKINI 39: The Tiospaye Topa boys raced to a 54-14 halftime lead en route to a 41-point victory over Takini in the boys’ consolation bracket of the Dakota Oyate Challenge.

Kristopher Meter led three Thunderhawks double-digit scorers with 21, including three 3-pointers. Dennis Sand III added 17 points and Jorge Hawk chipped in with 13.

C.J. Pederson paced Takini with 13 points, followed by Logan Quilt and Redick Curley with seven points apiece.

The Thunderhawks advance to face Wakpala in Saturday’s fifth place matchup at 12:30 p.m. central time. Takini takes on Flandreau Indian School in the seventh-place game at 9:30 a.m.

Girls Basketball

RAPID CITY STEVENS 56, MITCHELL 37: Mitchell led Rapid City Stevens 25-24 at halftime, but a 32-12 second half propelled the fifth-ranked Raiders to victory Friday at the Corn Palace.

Hailey Oswald led Stevens (9-2) with 14 points. Sawyer Stoebner matched her with 14 points for the Kernels (5-5)

The Raiders travel to Huron for a match with the Tigers (5-5) Saturday at 12:30 p.m. The Kernels host Rapid City Central (4-7) Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

WATERTOWN 62, DOUGLAS 25: Watertown drained 11 3-pointers in a dominating victory over the Douglas Patriots Friday night at the Watertown Civic Center. The Arrows shot 51% from beyond the arc (11 of 20) and 55% overall.

Jaida Young led all scorers with 25 for the Arrows (6-5). Maddy Rohde added 10 and Kendall Paulson and Grace Corey chipped in with seven points each.

Rayna Johnson paced the Patriots (1-10) with nine, followed by Colee Kruse with seven.

Douglas travels to Yankton for a tilt with the Gazelles (1-9) Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Watertown hosts Sioux Falls Lincoln (4-8) on Tuesday.

LOWER BRULE 61, WAKPALA 25: Lower Brule reached the finals of the Dakota Oyate Challenge with a victory over Wakpala Friday afternoon. The Sioux (7-5) will face Omaha Nation, NE in Saturday’s championship game at 5 p.m. central time.

Individual stats were not available at press time.

OMAHA NATION, NEN 65, MARTY 50: The Marty girls fell to Omaha Nation, NE in the semifinals of the Dakota Oyate Challenge in Huron Friday afternoon. The Braves (3-7) will take on Wakpala (7-8) in the third-place game Saturday at 2 p.m. central time.

Individual stats were not available at press time.

TIOSPAYE TOPA 49, CRAZY HORSE 14: Crazy Horse fell to Tiospaye Topa in the consolation bracket of the Dakota Oyate Challenge in Huron on Friday.

K’Launa Buffalo led the Thunderhawks (8-6) with 17 points. Leilani Bowker had 12 and Kaylynn Holy Bear and Pamela Meeter each contributed eight points.

Alyssa Briner scored six for the Chiefs (2-10), and Amerikis Fisherman added four.

FLANDREAU INDIAN SCHOOL 50, TAKINI 33: Flandreau Indian School earned their first victory of the season with a 17-point defeat of Takini in the consolation bracket of the Dakota Oyate Challenge.

Niyah Sierra poured in 18 points for the Indians (1-6), leading all scorers for the game. Lucy Kohl scored nine points, and Angie Bell and Haley Schmieg each added eight.

Jai’Enna Big Eagle scored 11 to pace Takini, followed by Halo Waloke with 10 points.

Flandreau Indian will face Tiospaye Topa in the fifth-place game, Saturday at 11 a.m. central time. Takini takes on Crazy Horse in the seventh-place game at 8 a.m.

Girls Hockey

OAHE CAPITALS 1, RUSHMORE THUNDER 0: Oahe outshot Rushmore 39-31 but neither team netted a goal until the third period Friday at the Rushmore Thunderdome.

Brylee Kafka broke the tie with an eventual game winner 17 seconds into the final frame to secure a road victory for the Capitals.

The Thunder fell to 4-5-1 while the Capitals improved to 3-6-1.

Isabella Long suffered the loss between the pipes despite saving 38 of 39 shots.

The Thunder returns to action in a road tilt against Sioux Falls at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 4.