PREP ROUNDUP: Olivia Kieffer's 33 points propel Lady Comets to win in North Dakota

Olivia Kieffer poured in 33 points and moved closer to 2,000 for her high school career as the Rapid City Christian girls basketball team roared out to a 27-0 lead en route to a 74-21 win over Dickinson Trinity on Friday at the New Year's Invite in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Kieffer added seven steals and five rebounds, while Alexa Ham tallied eight points and four rebounds and Hayden Thorton chipped in seven points for the Lady Comets (5-1), who played their first game in nearly three weeks.

Christian will face host school Shiloh Christian on Saturday. Kieffer is 22 points away from 2,000.

CENTERVILLE 69, BURKE 34: Thanks to four double-figure scorers, Centerville ran past Burke on Friday.

Thea Gust led Centerville with 18 points, Bailey Hansen and Lillie Eide added 13 points apiece and Izzie Eide finished with 12.

Hansen led the way for the Tornadoes on the boards with 17, including 10 on the offensive end.

Bridget Bartling paced the Cougars with nine points.

Up next, Burke (1-4) will travel to Colome on Friday.

Boys Basketball

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 55, DICKINSON TRINITY, ND 46: Thanks to a 15-6 first-quarter lead, the Comets earned a win in the New Year's Classic in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Benson Kieffer led Christian (6-0) with 17 points, while Julius Frog recorded a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds and Elijah Hoyt chipped in eight points.

The Comets will face host team Shiloh Christian on Saturday.

JONES COUNTY 60, WALL 46: The Coyotes snapped a two-game losing skid with a win over the Eagles.

Cooper Feddersen had a big game for Jones County as he scored 24 points, while pulling in 22 rebounds.

Jett Nix chipped in with 18 points for the Coyotes, while Kaden Kinsley added 10.

Cedar Amiotte led Wall with 14 points and Jace Mohr finished with 11.

Jones County (2-4) will host the Jones County Invitational on Friday, while the Eagles (2-5) host Bennett County Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

WINNER 79, CHAMBERLAIN 50: The Warriors carried a 23-7 lead into the second quarter as they cruised past Chamberlain on Friday.

Shawn Hammerbeck led Winner with 26 points, Blake Volmer had 21 points and 10 rebounds, while Aiden Barfuss finished 10 points.

Dakota Munger paced the Cubs with 16 points, Levi Miller added 12 points and Kenyon McCloskey finished 10.

The Warriors (4-0) will host Custer Saturday at 6 p.m., while Chamberlain (2-1) hosts Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at 6 p.m.