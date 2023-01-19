PREP ROUNDUP: Paige Kjerstad, Rhea Tucker notch double-doubles as Wall girls beat Philip

The Wall girls basketball team jumped out to an early advantage and didn’t look back as it ran past Philip for a 68-30 victory Thursday night.

The Eagles took a 22-2 lead into the second quarter and eventually carried a 38-19 advantage into the half.

Wall extended its lead to 58-24 at the end of the third to put the game out of reach.

Paige Kjerstad paced the Eagles with 20 points, Nora Dinger added 17 points and Rhea Tucker finished with 12.

Kjerstad led the team on the boards with 14, while Tucker chipped in with 10.

Quinn Terkildsen led the Scotties with six points.

FAITH 59, BISON 48: The Longhorns pulled away late to score a win over Bison Thursday night.

No other information was made available for this game.

HARDING COUNTY 64, WAKPALA 15: Harding County cruised to a victory over Wakpala.

No other information was made available for this game.

LEMMON 81, TIOSPAYE TOPA 29: Lemmon had little trouble Thursday as it scored a win over Tiospaye Topa.

No other information was made available for this game.

Boys Basketball

ST. THOMAS MORE 66, DOUGLAS 31: The Cavaliers remained undefeated with a win over the Patriots Thursday night in Rapid City.

Caleb Hollenbeck led the way for STM (11-0) with 27 points.

No other information was made available for this game.