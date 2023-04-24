The Philip Area boys racked up 154 points and the Wall girls totaled 185 points to claim team titles at the Wall Invitational Track and Field Meet on Monday.

In the boys competition the Scotties won six different events, winners included: Baylor Burns in the 800 meter run with a PR at 2:15.59, Asher Peterson in the 1600 meter run at 5:20.33, Wakely Burns in the 3200 meter run at 10:46.24, the 4x200 meter relay team of Samuel Hand, Ryker Peterson, Lane Kuchenbecker and Layton Terkildsen at 1:38.05, the 4x800 meter relay team of Trey Larson, Baylor Burns, Wakely Burns and Peterson at 9:29.23 and Kash Slovek in pole vault with a PR of 11 feet.

Wall boys winners included: Rylan McDonnell in the 100 at 11.42, McDonnell in the 200 at 23.26, Tanner Volmer in the 300 meter hurdles at 46.69, the 4x400 meter relay team of Chase Barlbom, Austan Kjerstad, Dawson Handcock and Volmer at 3:55.23, McDonnell in the long jump at 22 feet, 7.75 inches and McDonnell in the triple jump at 43 feet, 7.25 inches.

Other area boys winners included: Faith's Ryan Palmer in the 400 at 56.69, Lyman's Rory McManus in the 110 hurdles at 16.19, the Faith 4x100 relay team of Jackson Schauer, Matthew Gray, Jackson Spencer and Palmer at 47.6, the Jones County sprint medley relay team of Kaden Kinsley, Cooper Feddersen, Asa Best and Jett Nix at 4:12.6, Kadoka Area's Lincoln Koehn in shot put at 44 feet, 9.5 inches, Kadoka Area's Reece Ohrtman in discus at 128 feet, 7.5 inches and Jones County's Nix in the high jump at 5 feet, 10 inches.

Wall girls winners included: Nora Dinger in the 100 at 12.96, Paige Kjerstad in the 400 at 1:05.25, the 4x100 relay team of Dinger, Macee Paulsen, Taylor McDonnell and Kjerstad at 54.68, the 4x400 relay team of Rhea Tucker, Emily Moon, McDonnell and Kjerstad at 4:36.78, the 4x800 relay team of Kamryn Kjerstad, Taylee Dartt, Maranda Poor Bear and Emily Moon at 11:54.17, the sprint medley relay team (unlisted) at 4:56.37, April Schulz in shot put at 32 feet, Schulz in discus at 96 feet, 3 inches and Dinger in the long jump at 16 feet, 11 inches.

Other area winners included: the Philip 4x200 relay team of Quinn Terkildsen, Memphis Konst, Kale Peterson and Fayth Martin at 1:59.09, Bennett County's Harley Harris in triple jump at 31 feet, 0.75 inches, Faith's Kambelle Schauer in pole vault at 7 feet, 9 inches, White River's Maleena Brave in high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches, Jones County's Emma Hunt in the 300 hurdles at 50.63, Hunt in the 100 hurdles at 17.42, Jones County's Jolie Dugan in the 3200 at 13:01.75, Dugan in the 1600 at 5:58.58, New Underwood's Olivia Carmichael in the 800 at 2:52.69 and Kadoka Area's Bella Williams in the 200 at 27.38.

Boys Team Standings

1. Philip Area, 154

2. Wall, 101.5

3. Kadoka Area, 86

4. Jones County, 74

5. Faith, 42

Girls Team Standings

1. Wall, 185

2. Philip Area, 73

3. Jones County, 62

4. New Underwood, 58

5. Faith, 42

NORTHERN HILLS INVITE: Belle Fourche swept the team standings in both the boys and girls competition with 194.2 points and 149.25 points, respectively at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.

Broncs winners in boys action included: Lane Krautschun in the 400 at 56.05, Sawyer Clarkson in the 1600 at 4:30.10, Clarkson in the 3200 at 10:29.65, the 4x100 relay team of Devin Nowowiejski, Nolan Wahlfeldt, Anthony Budmayr and Jayden Sechser at 46.46, the 4x400 relay team of Harvey Walding, Zach Tonsager, Austin Jewett and Nic Lambert at 3:50.23 and Gunnar Geib in shot put at 44 feet, 7.5 inches.

Other area winners included: Lead-Deadwood's James Burke in the 100 at 12.37, Timber Lake's Gavin Farlee in the 200 at 24.46, Harding County's Jarett Schuchard in the 110 hurdles at 18.14, Rapid City Christian's Ezra Wildeman in the 300 hurdles at 44.24, the Harding County 4x200 relay team at 1:38.81, the Douglas 4x800 relay team at 9:46, the Hill City sprint medley relay team at 3:53.37, St. Thomas More's Kolby Denke in javelin at 140 feet, 7 inches, Christian's Chase Maher in pole vault at 12 feet, STM's Tyson Durham in long jump at 18 feet, 8.5 inches and Timber Lake's Gracen Hansen in triple jump at 38 feet, 9.75 inches.

Belle Fourche winners in the girls competition included: Ava Allen in the 3200 at 13:13.95, the 4x400 relay team at 4:37.15, the 4x800 relay team at 11:00.23, the sprint medley relay team at 4:52.12, Mataya Ward in long jump at 15 feet, 3.5 inches and Ward in the triple jump at 34 feet, 1.5 inches.

Other area winners included: Timber Lake's Shay Kraft in the 100 at 13.44, Kraft in the 200 at 27.59, Christian's Sadie Marshall in the 400 at 1:03.39, STM's Paetyn Carlin in the 800 at 2:36.31, Hilly City's Abby Cutler in the 1600 at 5:39.03, STM's Mylee Sebbo in the 100 hurdles at 17.42, Sebbo in the 300 hurdles at 50.31, Hill City's 4x100 relay team, Timber Lakes 4x200 relay team, Christian's Kayla Kilka in shot put at 37 feet, 10 inches, Dilka in discus at 118 feet, 7 inches, Custer's Brook Bennett in javelin at 86 feet, 4 inches, Newell's BeJae Tesch in high jump at 4 feet, 10 inches and Lead-Deadwood's Piper Rogers in pole vault at 8 feet, 9 inches.

Boys Team Standings

1. Belle Fourche, 194.2

2. STM, 90.2

3. Hill City, 83

4. Sundance (Wyo.), 70.2

5. Douglas, 68

Girls Team Standings

1. Belle Fourche, 149.25

2. STM, 101

3. Hill City, 97

4. Timber Lake, 65

5. Newell, 49

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Raiders (7-2) went 6-0 in singles matches and 3-0 in doubles matches to sweep the Spartans (0-5) on Monday at the Parkview Tennis Courts.

In singles play Nolan Rehorst defeated Rudy Isburg 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Tristan Eizinger defeated Nicholas Wise 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist defeated Dennis Crandall 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, Max Phares defeated Austin O'Bryan 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4, Braden Nelson defeated Leo Isburg 6-1, 6-0 at No. 5 and Nathaniel Flynn downed Stein Botterweg 6-0, 6-0 at No. 6.

In doubles play Eizinger and Rehorst defeated Isburg and Wise 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1, Josh Mueller and Vinny Robbennolt downed Crandall and O'Bryan 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Landin Roozenboom and Isaac Wright defeated Isburg and Botterweg 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.