The Rapid City Stevens girls track and field team claimed seven of 20 events at the Scooper Invite on Tuesday at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

Claire Fierro won the 100-meter hurdles (15.86 seconds), the foursome of Mya Nishimura, Macey Wathen, Claudia Werner and Brooklyn Jurgens won the 4x100 relay (50.77), the team of Nishimura, Julia Bradley, Werner and Jurgens won the 4x200 (1 minute, 46.96 seconds), Brynn Nelson won the javelin (129 feet), Hailey Bruce won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches) and Rebecca Theis won the triple jump (35 feet, 1.5 inches).

Custer finished first in five events. Jordyn Larsen won the 100-meter dash (12.3), Ramsey Karim won the 1600 (5:24.63), Torri Virtue won the shot put (34 feet, 8.5 inches) and discus (122 feet, 3 inches) and Ciana Stiefel won the pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches).

Host Sturgis also took home five first-place medals. Avery Marler won the 400 (1:02.35) and long jump (16 feet, 1.5 inches), Novali Dinkins won the 800 (2:27.17), the relay team of Sawyer Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, Hannah Kilinger and Marler won the 4x400 (4:14.32) and the relay team of Dinkins, Paige Willnerd, Iris Zylstra and Keelin Dinkins won the 4x800 (10:15.5).

Other event winners include Hill City's Alaina Dean in the 200 (26.76), Douglas' Kira Ubence in the 3200 (12:16.98) and Rapid City Central's Jada Backes in the 300 hurdles (48.06).

Raiders, Wildcat boys claim 5 events each at Scooper Invite

The Rapid City Stevens and Custer boys track and field teams each claimed five events at the Scooper Invite on Tuesday.

For the Raiders, Julian Scott won the 100 (10.95), Landen Matkins won the 200 (23.21), the relay team of Beck Morgan, Scott, Ben Lust and Matkins won the 4x100 (43.67), Morgan tied for first in the high jump (6 feet) with Douglas' Andrew Divis and Madinko Hawley won the long jump (21 feet, 11.25 inches).

For the Wildcats, Blake Boyster won the 400 (49.45), the relay team of Sam Gaulke, Alex Van Horn, Gage Grohs and Boyster won the 4x400 (3:37.93), the relay team of Grohs, Gaulke, Van Horn and Drew Lehman won the 4x800 (8:26.36), the relay team of Landon Leighton, Carter Boyster, Gaulke and Grohs won the sprint medley (3:53.56) and Robbie Emery won the pole vault (14 feet).

For the host Scoopers, Owen Koontz won the 800 (2:03.07), Ty Petrocco won the 3200 (10:27.05), Aidan Hedderman won the 110 hurdles (14.86) and Nathanael Jones won the 300 hurdles (42.49).

Rapid City Central won four events. The relay team of Jace Johnson, Killian Peterson, Griffith Houchin and Isaac Flanegan won the 4x200 (1:31.13), Will Paepke won the shot put (47 feet), Conner Warren won the discus (147 feet, 10 inches) and Flanegan won the triple jump (42 feet, 8.25 inches).

Other event-winners include Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson in the 1600 (4:25.66) and Spearfish's Sam Marcus in the javelin (140 feet, 1 inch).

Rylan McDonnell wins 3 events at Harry Weller Invite

Best of the West football selection Rylan McDonnell took home a trio of first-place medals for Wall at the Harry Weller Invitational on Tuesday in Kadoka.

McDonnell won the 200 (24.88), long jump (20 feet, 8.5 inches) and triple jump (39 feet, 8 inches), finishing as the only Eagle boy to place first in an event.

Philip claimed a meet-high eight events. Layton Terkildsen won the 400 (55.19) and high jump (5 feet, 10 inches), Trey Larson won the 800 (2:17.23), Wakely Burn won the 1600 (5:04.45), Samuel Hand won the 300 hurdles (19.2), the relay team of Larson, Baylor Burns, Asher Peterson and Wakely Burn won the 4x800 (9:07.03) and Kash Slovek won the pole vault (10 feet, 3 inches).

Host Kadoka Area finished first in three events. Don Schofield won the 100 (12.14), Lincoln Koehn won the shot put (47 feet, 0.75 inches) and Reece Ohrtman won the discus (128 feet, 7 inches).

All three of Faith's victories came from one relay team. The foursome of Jackson Schauer, Matthew Gray, Jackson Spencer and Rylan Palmer won the 4x100 (47.05), the 4x200 (1:38.67) and the 4x400 (3:51.96).

Other event-winners include Bennett County's Tyce Gropper in the 3200 (11:06.54), and Jones County's relay team of Kaden Kinsley, Cooper Fedderman, Asa Best and Adrik Schoon in the sprint medley (4:06.08).

Wall girls dominate Harry Weller Invite

The Lady Eagles finished first in eight of 19 events at the Harry Weller Invitational on Tuesday.

Nora Dinger won the 100 (13.87), Rhea Tucker won the 200 (29.79), the relay team of Dinger, Macee Paulson, Taylor McDonnell and Paige Kjerstad won the 4x100 (54.33) and 4x200 (1:53.51), the relay team of Tucker, Emmy Moon, McDonnell and Kjerstad won the 4x400 (4:33.91), April Schulz won the shot put (31 feet, 11 inches) and discus (93 feet, 11.5 inches) and McDonnell won the triple jump (29 feet, 6 inches).

Jones County placed first in four events. Jolie Dugan won the 1600 (6:20.08), Emma Hunt won the 100 hurdles (18.24) and 300 hurdles (52.66) and the relay team of Kendal Kinsley, Jadyn Jensen, BreAna Aske and Dugan won the sprint medley (5:03.74).

Edgemont took home a pair of first-place medals in the form of Bridget Neville, who won the 400 (1:07) and long jump (14 feet, 4.5 inches), while Philip also took home two first-place medals in the form of Presley Terkildsen in the 800 (3:05.97) and its relay team of Drew Terkildsen, Presley Terkildsen, Mattisen Reckling and Quinn Terkildsen in the 4x800 (11:13.52).

Other event-winners include Red Cloud's Rarity Cournoyer in the 3200 (13:51.61), White River's Maleena Brave in the high jump (5 feet, 1 inch) and Kadoka Area's Gracie Eisenbraun in the pole vault (9 feet).