The Rapid City Christian boys tennis team started their season Thursday night with a 9-0 win over Aberdeen Central at Arrowhead Country Club.

In singles, Noah Greni beat Mitchell Hofer 10-4 at No. 1, Andrew Dobbs topped Anderson Prehn 10-7 at No. 2, Joe Schneller edged Sekou Gogue 10-8 at No. 3, Jack Hancock bested Jack Riggs 10-2 at No. 4, Noah Geyer topped Preston Kreber 10-2 at No. 5 and Henry Beckloff earned a 10-3 victory over Hunter Miller at No. 6.

In doubles, Greni and Dobbs picked up a 10-1 win over Hofer and Prehn at No. 1, Schneller and Hancock beat Gogue and Riggs 10-2 at No. 2 and Beckloff and Geyer topped Kreber and Pederson 10-1 at No. 3.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 7, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 2: The Raiders opened their season with a victory over the Golden Eagles at Parkview Sports Complex.

In singles, Tristan Eizinger beat Anderson Prehn 7-5, 6-2 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist topped Sekou Gogue 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3, Max Phares bested Jack Riggs 6-4, 6-4 at No. 4, Josh Mueller topped Preston Kreber 6-3, 6-4 at No. 5 and Isaac Wright earned a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Hunter Miller at No. 6.

Nolan Rehorst fell 6-3, 6-0 to Mitchell Hofer at No. 1.

In doubles, Phares and Segrist beat Gogue and Riggs at No. 1, and Braden Nelson and Landin Roozenboom topped Kreber and Pederson 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.

Eizinger and Rehorst fell 6-2, 7-6(6) to Hofer and Prehn at No. 1.