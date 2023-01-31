PREP ROUNDUP: Red Cloud girls stay undefeated, down Belle Fourche to improve to 14-0

The Lady Crusaders of Red Cloud remained unblemished with a 61-46 home victory over Belle Fourche Tuesday evening.

Red Cloud came out of the gates fast, racing to a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter. Belle Fourche cut the lead to 26-19 at halftime, but the Crusaders pulled away in the second half for the double-digit win.

Maikole Carlow led Red Cloud with 18 points.

The Crusaders look to stay undefeated as they hit the road to face Pine Ridge (3-7) on Friday night. The Broncs (8-3) look to stop a two-game skid with a home match against Mobridge-Pollock (8-3) on Thursday.

CORSICA/STICKNEY 63, BURKE 56: The Burke Lady Cougars entered the fourth quarter with a 48-43 lead but were outscored 20-8 in the final period as Corsica/Stickney fought back for the road victory Tuesday night.

Avery Broughten and Payten DeLange combined for 44 points for the Jaguars (7-7). Broughten had a game-high 28 points and six rebound. DeLange added 16.

Adisyn Indahl was the only Cougar to reach double-digits with 16. She also had six rebounds and four assists. Kailee Frank and Piper Hanson added seven points apiece and Brecken Bolander chipped in with six points.

The Cougars (5-10) travel to Bon Homme (5-7) next Tuesday, Feb. 7.

SULLY BUTTES 47, JONES COUNTY 44: Jones County hung tough but ultimately fell to Class B No. 4 Sully Buttes Tuesday night.

Stevie Wittler paced the Chargers (11-2) with 23 points. Calleigh Chicoine added nine points on three 3-point baskets. Lydia Hill scored seven points.

Jadyn Jensen led all scorers with 24 points for the Coyotes, who dropped just their second game of the season. Mallory Valburg added 17 points.

Jones County (9-2) faces New Underwood (4-9) Thursday evening in New Underwood.

Boys Basketball

SULLY BUTTES 57, JONES COUNTY 54: Jones County raced out to a 15-10 first quarter lead, but Sully Buttes used a 21-12 second quarter to take the lead into halftime. The Chargers held on in the second half to earn the three-point victory Tuesday night for just their second win of the season.

Wesley Wittler led Sully Buttes with 20 points, followed by Landon Hepker with 18 and Thomas Farries with seven. Wittler and Hepker combined to knock down nine 3-pointers.

Jett Nix paced the Coyotes (7-8) with 20 points. Cooper Fedderson contributed 10 and Gunnar Whitney added nine points.

The Chargers (2-10) host Potter County (1-13) on Friday, while Jones County faces Leola-Frederick Area (9-5) on Saturday.

MT. VERNON-PLANKINTON 66, GREGORY 62: Coming off a near upset of Class A No. 5 Winner Monday night, Gregory dropped a close road game to Mt. Vernon Plankinton (MVP) on Tuesday.

Zach Baker led the Titans (9-3) with 17 points. Reed Rus flirted with a triple-double, recording 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Mason Hetland added nine points and eight boards and Jordan Stoltz contributed nine points and five blocks.

Daniel Mitchell poured in 21 points for the Gorillas (7-5) and Jackson Bolander added 17 points. Cruz Klundt contributed 15 points and Noah Bearshield tallied nine points.

MVP travels to Hanson (7-5) on Friday, while Gregory (7-5) tries to break a two game slide at Lyman (8-3).

MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 60, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 48

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte dropped a home match to Mobridge-Pollock Tuesday evening.

Jackson Eisemann scored a game-high 17 points for the Tigers (5-6). Michael Wald added 14 points and Kobe Goodshield scored 13. Shane Henderson chipped in eight points.

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte’s Tigh Garreau recorded 15 points. Austin Johnson added seven and Easton Lawrence tallied five.

The Braves (1-13) face a tall task as they host Class A #5 Winner on Saturday evening. Mobridge Pollock plays at Belle Fourche on Thursday and will host Todd County on Saturday.

Boys Wrestling

Rapid City Central grapplers drop matches to Campbell County, Moorcroft

The Rapid City Central Cobblers dropped two matches Tuesday night, losing a tiebreaker to Campbell County 36-37, and falling to Moorcroft 52-21.

The Cobblers and Campbell were tied 36-36 after all matches were complete, but Campbell county earned the victory by winning eight matches, while Rapid City Central won six.

Pierce Hurd (106), Jacoby Parker (145) and Jaxon Morrison (195) each won their matches by pin. Riley Schmidt (120), Logan Brown (126) and Brody Knapp (182) each won by forfeit.

Hurd, Morrison, and Brown finished the tri-meet 2-0, earning victories in the Moorcroft match as well. Kane Wirkus (285) was the Cobblers other winner, winning by forfeit. Moorcroft won 10 of the 14 matches.