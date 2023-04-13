St. Thomas More freshman Rylan Horning beat out Rapid City Stevens senior Tanna Phares by one stroke in Thursday's nine-hole tournament at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City.

Horning, who placed fourth at the Class A State Tournament last June, finished with a 1-over-par 37, while Phares, who tied for third at the Class AA State Tournament last year, shot a 2-over 38.

The Raiders' Lauren Knapp placed third with a 41, while Cavaliers seventh grader Kaitlin Strain finished fourth with a 45. Rapid City Central's Josie Farrier rounded out the top-five medalists by shooting a 46.

STM and Stevens finished with 184 strokes each in the team standings, but the Cavs claimed the team title by winning the tiebreaker on their fifth golfer. Amity Strand's 51 beat out Brooke Cadawallader's 59.

Spearfish placed third with 240 strokes, led by Olivia Torgerson, whose 47 earned her sixth place, and Sturgis came in fourth, led by Lilly Heisinger, whose 50 put her in eighth place. Douglas and Central did not have enough golfers to yield a team score.

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Comets surrendered only nine games to blank the Spartans and remain unbeaten Thursday in Spearfish.

In singles, Noah Greni beat Rudy Isburg 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Andrew Dobbs topped Nicholas Wise 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2, Joe Schneller knocked off Dennis Crandall 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, Jack Hancock bested Austin O'Bryan 6-0, 6-1 at No. 5 and Noah Geyer picked up a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Leo Isburg at No. 6.

In doubles, Greni and Dobbs beat Rudy Isburg and Wise 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Schneller and Hancock topped Crandall and O'Bryan 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 and Beckloff and Geyer rolled past Stein Botterweg and Leo Isburg 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.

Christian (6-0) takes on rival St. Thomas More on Friday at Parkview Sports Complex, while Spearfish (0-3) hosts Rapid City Central on Tuesday.

Softball

WAGNER 5, WINNER 2: A first-inning lead helped the Red Raiders spoil the Warriors' season opener on Thursday at Winner Softball Complex.

Sophie Hofeldt earned the only multi-hit performance for the Warriors (0-1), going 2 for 3 with an RBI, while leadoff batter Tila Harder went 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI. Emily Sachtjen also scored and picked up a stolen base.

Aleya Miller lasted six innings on the mound for Winner, allowing one earned run on six hits while striking out seven and walking two on 95 pitches. Hofeldt threw a scoreless seventh inning in relief, fanning two and surrendering one hit.

Winner travels to Hanson on Monday.