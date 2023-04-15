Belle Fourche standout Sawyer Clarkson finished first in two individual events and anchored a winning relay team in the Center of the Nation Track and Field Meet on Saturday at Lou Graslie Field in Belle Fourche.

Clarkson won the 800-meter dash (2 minutes, 4.51 seconds) and 3200-meter run (9:37.71), while finishing first in the 4x400 relay (3:47.42) along with Lane Krautschun, Nic Lambert and Harley Rivera.

The Broncs had also winners in field events, as Lane Longbrake placed first in the pole vault (12 feet), Gavin Pearson claimed the long jump (18 feet, 1.5 inches) and Jayden Sechser won the triple jump (39 feet, 10.75 inches).

Bison's Rylee Veel won the 100 (12.30), St. Mary's (North Dakota) Colby Fleck won the 200 (23.22), Faith's Rylan Palmer won the 400 (54.72), Hill City's Luke Rupert won the 1600 (4:44.04), Harding County's Jarett Schuchard won the 110 hurdles (18.00), Rapid City Christian's Ezra Wldeman won the 300 hurdles (45.10), the Philip relay team of Trey Larson, Tukker Boe, Asher Peterson and Wakely Burns won the 4x800 (9:04.46), the Hill City relay team of Mason Wiese, Nick Schroeder, Calb Sobolik and Tate Grabow won the sprint medley (3:57.31), Kadoka Area's Lincoln Koehn won the shot put (47 feet, 6.5 inches), Sundance's (Wyoming) Keaton Mils won the discus (125 feet, 1 inch) and high jump (6 feet) and Spearfish's Sam Marcus won the javelin (128 feet, 4 inches).

On the girls side, Belle Fourche's Elinor Damberg won the 100 (13.27), Belle Fourche's Mataya Ward won the 200 (27.67), Edgemont's Bridget Neville won the 400 (1:05.22), St. Mary's Eva Selensky won the 800 (2:22.86), Harding County's Kaylen Padden won the 1600 (6:40.19), Belle Fourche's Ava Allen won the 3200 (13:06.92), Harding County's Jozi Schuchard won the 100 hurdles (17.89), Hill City's Anna Dean won the 300 hurdles (52.41), Belle Fourche's relay team of Victoria Brill, Elinor Damberg, Kailey Nowowiejski and Ward won the 4x100 (53.42), the Hill City relay team of Riley Wiese, Sara Dubois, Anna Dean and Alaina Dean won the 4x200 (1:53.82), St. Mary's won the 4x400 (4:23.89) and 4x800 (10:38.77), Hill City's relay team of Kylee Alexander, Jessica Escalante, Jaelyn Peters and Aspen Veneklasen won the sprint medley (4:56.62), Hulett's (Wyoming) Myah Cornett won the shot put (29 feet, 11 inches), Rapid City Christian's Kayla Dilka won the discus (101 feet, 10 inches), Spearfish's Mia Durdall won the javelin (85 feet, 7 inches), Newell's Sarah Erk won the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches) and triple jump (29 feet, 3.25 inches), Spearfish's Reese Nida won the pole vault (9 feet, 9 inches) and Newell's Rachel Erk won the long jump (14 feet, 9 inches).