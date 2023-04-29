The Sturgis softball team racked up 15 hits as they powered their way to a lopsided win over the Sioux Falls Roosevelt at the Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

It marked the first-ever victory for the Scoopers (1-5) in sanctioned high school softball.

The Scoopers led 3-2 after three innings but blew the game open with seven runs on five hits, two errors and a pair of walks in top of the fourth to take a 10-2 advantage.

Sturgis outscored its opponent 11-2 in the final three innings to clinch the 17-run road victory.

Brooke Wolf led Sturgis at the plate, going 2 for 5 with three runs, two RBIs and a walk.

Bella Cramer earned the win in a complete game in the circle. She allowed four runs (three earned) on seven hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Sturgis returns to action next Friday for a three-game slate starting at 8 a.m. against Sioux Falls Jefferson, Yankton and Sioux Falls Lincoln at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 8, RAPID CITY STEVENS 7: The Raiders entered the final frame with a three-run lead before the Warriors plated four runs in the bottom of the seventh to secure a walk-off victory at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Emily Akkerman gave Washington the victory with a single up the middle that scored Ava Brink with one out. The single capped a four-run, four-hit seventh.

Stevens (3-2) tallied nine hits and committed five errors, while Washington (6-1) racked up 10 hits and committed three errors.

Emma Hensley earned the win in seven innings of work. She surrendered seven runs (five earned) on nine hits with 13 strikeouts and four walks.

Lainey Van Zee suffered the loss in 6 1/3 innings. She allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Stevens returns to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday against rival Rapid City Central at Parkview Softball Complex.

Legion Baseball

CHEYENNE POST 6 7, RC POST 22 3: The Hardhats cut a three-run, first-inning deficit to one in the third inning, but the Sixers responded with three runs in the bottom-half of the frame and kept their opponents at bay for the remainder of the contest to grab a 7-3 win in the first of two games between the clubs Saturday in Wyoming.

Alex Dietrich drove in two runs, hitting a two-run double with two outs in the third inning, while Hayden Holec tallied a pair of runs. Mars Sailer also earned a triple, one of just four hits Post 22 collected in its first loss of the young season.

Hayden Leighty lasted three innings on the mound, allowing seven earned runs on 11 hits while striking out one and walking one on 63 pitches. River Walters tossed three scoreless innings in relief, surrendering two hits and fanning three.

CHEYENNE POST 6 1, RC POST 22 0: The Hardhats struggled to get on the board in their second game of the day and were shut out in a low-scoring contest to the Sixers.

The lone run of the game came in the bottom of the first inning when a two-out single by Cheyenne scored a runner from second.

Dietrich and Tate Crosswait mustered the only hits for Post 22, tallying both on back-to-back plate appearances in the fourth inning. The Hardhats left five runners on base, including three in scoring position and one on third base, and were fanned 11 times.

Lefty Lee Neugebauer gave up three hits on the mound in five innings, striking out four and walking three on 80 pitches. Aaron Roach tossed one scoreless inning in relief, allowing two hits.

The Hardhats wrap up a three-game road series against the Sixers on Sunday morning.

Track & Field

Area athletes excel at Black Hills Track Classic

West River athletes claimed the top spot in all but two events in the boys competition and all but three events in the girls competition at the Black Hills Track Classic at Woodle Field in Sturgis.

Area winners in individual boys track events included Custer's Blake Boyster in the 100-meter dash (10.97 seconds), Rapid City Stevens' Cael Meisman in the 200 (22.42), Lead-Deadwood's James Pierce in the 400 (49.34), Hot Springs' Matt Close in the 800 (1:59), Stevens' Grady Loos in the 1600 (4:28.88), Belle Fourche's Sawyer Clarkson in the 3200 (9:13.31) and Sturgis' Aidan Hedderman in the 110-meter hurdles (14.79) and 300-meter hurdles (41.76).

Area winners in boys relay events include Rapid City Central's 4x100 team of Jace Johnson, Griffith Houchin, Isaac Flanegan and Killian Petersen (42.87), Central's 4x200 team of Henry Hill, Jet Janvrin, Sean Smith and Brayden Jackson (1:33.06), Stevens' 4x400 team of Julian Scott, Martin LaGrande, Loos and Meisman (3:28.98), Spearfish's 4x800 team of Ayden Verhulst, Evan Viergets, Preston Davis and Ben Baloun (8:49.05) and Central's sprint medley relay team of Flanegan, Jackson, Imari Geliga and Bailen Hayford (3:42.24).

Area winners in boys field events include St. Thomas More's Kolby Denke in javelin (152 feet), Hill City's Devin Buehler in high jump (6 feet, 1 inch), Custer's Robbie Emery in pole vault (13 feet, 3 inches), Wall's Rylan McDonnell in long jump (21 feet, 9.75 inches) and Douglas' Terrell Archer in triple jump (42 feet, 4 inches).

Girls area winners in individual running events include Custer's Jordyn Larsen in the 100 (12.43) and 200 (25.86), Spearfish's Josie Tobin in the 400 (1:00.93), Custer's Ramsey Karim in the 800 (2:21.88), Stevens' Brionna Holso in the 1600 (5:12.29), Stevens' Claire Fierro in the 110 hurdles (15.67) and Spearfish's Anna Hoffman in the 300 hurdles (46.85).

Area winners in girls relay events include the Central 4x100 team of Madyson Wolfe, Lanie Weaver, Jada Backes and Kadince Skyberg (50.86), Sturgis' 4x200 team of Sawyer Dennis, Charlotte Fjelstad, Cali Ewing and Avery Marler (1:47.54), Strugis' 4x400 team of Novali Dinkins, Iris Zylstra, Dennis and Marler (4:04.35) and Spearfish's sprint medley team of Adelyn Bouman, Reese Nida, Faith Hoffman and Peyton VanDeest (4:23.79).

Girls area winners in field events include Rapid City Christian's Kayla Dilka in shot put (38 feet, 0.75 inches), Custer's Alice Sedlacek in discus (123 feet, 2 inches), Stevens' Brynn Nelson in javelin (121 feet, 4 inches), Spearfish's Avery Kirk in high jump (5 feet), Custer's Ciana Stiefel in pole vault (11 feet, 9 inches) and Stevens' Avery Kraus in triple jump (33 feet, 4.5 inches).

Boys Tennis

RC Christian wins first-ever Rapid City Invite

The Comets won six of nine individual flights to win the program's first-ever Rapid City Invitational on Saturday at Parkview Sports Complex.

Christian finished with 273 points, beating runner-up Rapid City Stevens by 56.5. The Raiders No. 2 team placed sixth with 60 points, St. Thomas More placed seventh with 51, Spearfish came in eighth with 33 and Rapid City Central finished last out of 10 schools with 18.

Flight winners for the Comets include Noah Greni at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, teaming up with Andrew Dobbs, Jack Hancock at No. 4 singles, Noah Geyer at No. 5 singles and No. 3 doubles, teaming up with Henry Beckloff, who also won No. 6 singles.

For the Raiders, Dayler Segrist won No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles, partnering with Max Phares.