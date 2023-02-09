Makaylee Scott and Skyler Volmer combined for 40 points, 10 rebounds, 10 blocks, seven assists and seven steals to lead Lyman over Philip Thursday evening. The Raiders have won 11 of their last 12 games.

Scott led the way with 21 points and five rebounds, and Volmer netted 19 points and grabbed five rebounds. McKenzie Laverdure chipped in with five points and a team-high eight boards.

The Raiders (11-5) face McCook Central-Montrose (7-10) Saturday morning at the Corn Palace. The Scotties (7-10) host Faith on Tuesday.

SPEARFISH 46, CUSTER 29: Spearfish raced out to a 14-4 first-quarter lead en route to a 17-point victory Thursday night against Custer.

Jozie Dana led the Spartans (7-8) with 14 points. Brylee Grubb added 13 points and eight rebounds. Kate Scharf tallied six points.

Ramsey Karim, Bailey Cass, Allyson Cass and Alice Sedlacek each scored six points for the Wildcats (11-7). Sedlacek added eight rebounds and Allyson Cass grabbed six rebounds.

Spearfish travels to Hart Ranch to face Rapid City Christian (15-3), while Custer travels to Hill City on Tuesday night.

WINNER 66, BURKE 44: Nine players scored at least three points as Winner improved to 10-5 with a home win over Burke on Thursday.

Kylie Sachtjen led the Warriors with 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Keelie Kuil nearly recorded a triple-double with 11 points, nine assists and nine steals. Aleya Miller added nine points and Lilly Barfuss chipped in with seven.

Cecily Geaghan paced the Cougars (5-12) with nine points. Adisyn Indahl tallied seven points, five rebounds, four assists and six steals. Bridget Bartling scored seven points.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow night. Burke hopes to snap a seven-game losing streak as it hosts North Central, Nebraska, while Winner travels to McLaughlin (7-9)

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 69, LEAD-DEADWOOD 8: Rapid City Christian cruised to a 61-point victory Thursday night in Lead.

Olivia Kieffer paced the Comets with 22 points, and Alexa Ham added eight points. Millie Selfridge and Lydia Williams tied for the team lead with seven rebounds apiece.

The Comets (15-3) host No. 4 Red Cloud (15-1) Friday evening. The Golddiggers (1-17) travel to Douglas (1-14) on Saturday afternoon.

Boys Basketball

WHITE RIVER 75, STANLEY COUNTY 46: Three players topped double figures to lead Class B No. 2 White River to a big win over Stanley County Thursday night.

Nic Marshall scored a game-high 23 points for the Tigers (14-3). Joe Sayler added 22 points, followed by Gavin Folkers with 16 points. Logan Wright recorded eight points.

Kaden Montana paced Stanley County (3-14) with 20 points. Paxton Deal netted 14 points and Weston Prince logged seven points.

White River faces Class B No. 4 Lower Brule Saturday at the Corn Palace. Stanley County hosts Mobridge-Pollack (9-6) on Tuesday, hoping to end a six-game losing streak.