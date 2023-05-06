Simeon Birnbaum broke the longest standing Howard Wood Dakota Relays record on Saturday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The Rapid City Stevens senior finished the 1600-meter run in 4 minutes, 4.05 seconds, surpassing Sioux Falls Lincoln's Jim Reinhart's record of 4:09.74, set back in 1973.

Birnbaum won the event by more than 10 seconds over runner-up Quinn Roehl of Grand Forks Central (North Dakota).

Custer sophomore Ciana Stiefel broke a 15-year record when she earned a mark of 12 feet, 7 inches in the girls pole vault, beating the previously record, set by Watertown's Leslie Brost in 2008, by 1 inch. Stiefel won the event by 7 inches over runner-up Alyson Krug of Bismarck.

Other West River event-winners include Custer's Blake Boyster in the boys 400 (48.80), Sturgis' Aidan Hedderman in the boys 110 hurdles (14.62), Stevens' Brionna Holso in the girls 1600 (4:57.70) and Gregory's relay team of Eli Fogel, Luke Stukel, Paul Sinclair and Kade Stukel in the boys Class B 4x100 (44.45).

The state track meet in slated for May 25-27 back at Howard Wood.

Softball

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 13, ABERDEEN CENTRAL 8: Keera Taylor went 4 for 5 at the plate with two RBIs to lead the Cobblers to victory Saturday morning at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

The Rapid City Central victory snapped a six-game losing streak.

Shantel Anderson earned the victory in the circle in three innings of work as a starter. She allowed one earned run on six hits with two strikeouts and one walk.

Taylor finished the game with four innings of relief.

HARRISBURG 11, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0 (5 innings): The Cobblers managed four hits but only committed one error in their run-rule loss to the Tigers Saturday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Central (3-9) surrendered 11 runs on 14 Harrisburg hits.

Shyanne Dudley, Kadence Myers, Shantel Anderson and Holly Jacobs each recorded a hit for the Cobblers.

Central returns to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader against Sturgis and Stevens at the Parkview Softball Complex.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 11, STURGIS BROWN 0 (5 innings): Brooke Wolf went 2 for 3 at the dish for the Scoopers.

But the rest of the Sturgis team managed one hit in a five inning run-rule loss to the Cavaliers Saturday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Jefferson racked up 11 runs on nine hits and five errors. Sturgis managed three hits and benefitted from one error.

O’GORMAN 12, STURGIS BROWN: 2 (5 innings): The Scoopers tallied six hits and struck first with a run in the opening frame.

But the Knights pulled away with five runs in the bottom of the fifth to secure a run-rule victory in five innings Saturday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Sturgis (1-9) received a boost from Zabree Bush, who finished 2 for 3 at the plate with an RBI.

The Scoopers return to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a doubleheader against RC Central and Pierre T.F. Riggs at the Parkview Softball Complex.

O’GORMAN 17, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2 (4 innings): The Knights tallied eight runs in the third and six in the fourth to secure a run-rule victory over the Raiders in four innings.

O’Gorman tallied its 17 runs on 10 hits and three errors Saturday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Nivea Colicheski led the way for Stevens at the dish. She finished the day 2 for 2 with an RBI, a triple and a run scored.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 11, RAPID CITY STEVENS 1: The Patriots started on the right foot with four runs in the top of the first and held the Raiders scoreless until the final frame Saturday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Stevens (5-6) tallied one run on three hits and committed four errors while Lincoln racked up 11 runs on 15 hits without an error.

Colicheski went 1 for 3 with a run scored and her team’s only RBI.

The Raiders return to action at 4 p.m. Tuesday for a doubleheader against Pierre T.F. Riggs and RC Central at Parkview Softball Complex.

Boys Tennis

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 9, RAPID CITY STEVENS 0: The Raiders were blanked by the Patriots in the first of two matches in the East-West Invite at Parkview Sports Complex.

In singles, Rocky McKenzie beat Nolan Rehorst 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Connor Husser beat Tristan Eizinger 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2, River McKenzie beat Dayler Segrist 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3, Arthur Tao beat Max Phares 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4, Christopher Tao beat Josh Mueller 6-0, 6-3 at No. 5 and Jacob Husser beat Isaac Wright 6-0, 6-3 at No. 6.

In doubles, Rocky McKenzie and Connor Husser bat Rehorst and Eizinger 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1, River McKenzie and Arthur Tao beat Segrist and Phares 4-6, 6-3, 10-4 at No. 2 and Christopher Tao and Jacob Husser beat Braden Nelson and Landin Roozenboom 6-2, 7-6(3).

RAPID CITY STEVENS 8, SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 1: The Raiders bounced back from their earlier loss and ran past to Cavaliers to wrap up the East-West Invite at Parkview.

In singles, Rehorst beat Charlie Grismer 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1, Eizinger topped Blake Walter 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2, Segrist got past Dawson McCaulley 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3, Phares double-bageled Carter Kemmis 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4, Mueller bested Kyan Kemmis 6-1, 6-2 at No. 5 and Wright earned a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Asher Vandewater at No. 6.

In doubles, Rehorst and Eizinger blanked Grismer and Walter 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Segrist and Phares topped McCaulley and Kyan Kemmis 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 and Nelson and Roozenboom overcame a first-set bagel to beat Carter Kemmis and Vandewater 0-6, 6-4, 10-7 at No. 3.

Legion Baseball

BILLINGS POST 6 14, RAPID CITY POST 22 4: The Hardhats gave up 10 runs in the first inning en route to a four-and-a-half inning mercy-rule loss in the first of a doubleheader against the Royals in Montana.

Harrison Good doubled and drove in a run, while Zeke Farlee scored a run and added an RBI.

BILLINGS POST 6 7, RAPID CITY POST 22 6: The Hardhats overcame a four-run deficit and tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, but the Royals earned a two-out, RBI-single in the bottom-half of the frame to score a walk-off victory and the doubleheader sweep.

Philip Bentz hit a three-run home run, while Good went 3 for 4 with a double and a run and Farlee tallied two runs. Sailer also picked up a double.