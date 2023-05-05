Rapid City Stevens star track athlete Simeon Birnbaum broke the meet record in the special 800-meter run on Day 1 of the annual Howard Wood Dakota Relays on Friday at Howard Wood Field in Sioux Falls.

The University of Oregon signee and defending Gatorade Player of the Year finished the event with a winning time of 1 minute, 50.37 seconds, beating runner-up Gabe Nash of Sioux City North (Iowa) by over 2 seconds.

Simeon Birnbaum of @StevensRaiders sets an incredible pace to lead wire to wire in the Boys Special 800m.#MidcoSports | @DakotaRelays pic.twitter.com/vOODIFpeeg — 📣 Midco Sports (@MidcoSports) May 5, 2023

Birnbaum currently holds the state record in the 800 (1:50.12) and is scheduled to compete in 1600 on Saturday.

West River's other dominate distance runner, Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche, also came away with a first-place medal, winning the 3200 with a time of 9:07.70, claiming the event by nearly 7.5 seconds.

In relay events, the Stevens foursome of Mya Nishimura, Claire Fierro, Claudia Werner and Brooklyn Jurgens won the Class AA 4x200 (1:43.49), and the Gregory boys team of Eli Fogel, Luke Stukel, Paul Sinclair and Kade Stukel won the Class B 4x200 (1:32.71).

The second and final day of the 98th running of the Howard Wood Dakota Relays is slated to commence Saturday morning.

Ella Bradeen, Taylor Byerly win 2 events at O'Gorman Invite

Rapid City Stevens' Ella Bradeen won both the Class AA 100 (12.69) and Class AA 400 (1:01.94) at the O'Gorman Invitational in Sioux Falls.

Lakota Tech's Taylor Byerly also claimed a pair of events, winning the Class A 800 (2:26.72) and 1600 open (5:37.75), while Rapid City Central's Katelyn Beshara won the 3200 open (11:58.79).

On the boys side, Stevens' Cael Meisman won the Class AA 100 (10.97), Hot Springs' Kayden Hansen won the Class A 110 hurdles (17.48) and Dupree's Jessup Pederson won the Class A 800 (2:05.65).

Kadoka hosts annual Discount Fuel/Gas and Go invite

For boys track events, Kadoka Area's Don Schofield won the 100 (11.44) and 200 (23.43), Edgemont's John Heisler won the 400 (54.05), New Underwood's Zachary Henriksen won the 800 (2:15.75), Wall's Aidan Craven won the 1600 (5:05.63) and 3200 (11:49.90), the Kadoka relay team of Kole Hermann, Gus Stout, Garrett Hermann and Schofield won the 4x100 (48.71), the Todd County relay team of Jayce Allen, Stacy Eagle Bear-Poignee, Ty Valandra and Chris Ellert won the 4x200 (1:42.73), the New Underwood sprint medley team of Linkin Ballard, Cash Albers, James Culver and Cole Knuppe won the sprint medley (3:56.50), Faith's Caden Selby won the 110 hurdles (17.79) and Hill City's Brensen Veneklasen won the 300 hurdles (44.87).

For boys field events, Kadoka's Reece Ohrtman won the discus (133 feet, 2 inches), Little Wound's Cashus Hunter won the long jump (19 feet, 10 inches), Hill City's Nick Schroeder won the triple jump (38 feet, 4.5 inches), Philip's Kade Fitzgerald won the pole vault (9 feet, 6 inches), White River's Logan Wright won the high jump (5 feet, 10 inches) and Kadoka's Lincoln Koehn won the shot put (48 feet, 10 inches).

For girls track events, Red Cloud's April Knight won the 100 (12.96) and 200 (26.46), Edgemont's Bridget Neville won the 400 (1:02.84), New Underwood's Madilyn Wulf won the 800 (2:44.83), Hill City's Aspen Veneklasen won the 1600 (6:11.01), Todd County's Elizabeth Moore won the 3200 (14:54.55), Red Cloud's relay team of Victoria Good Buffalo, Kennedy Fridia, Julia Hughes and Knight won the 4x100 (55.00), the New Underwood relay team of Hailey Wright, Wulf, Mandie Chambliss and Gabby Miller won the 4x200 (1:58.85), the New Underwood relay team of Alyssa Scott, Olivia Carmichael, Kallie Flint and Emmalee Scott won the 4x400 (4:51.16), the Jones County relay team of Molly Nix, Alethea Kustar, Sunny Valburg and Addison Rankin won the sprint medley (4:59.16) and Bennett County's Harley Harris won the 100 hurdles (18.34) and 300 hurdles (52.39).

For girls field events, Philip's Rainee Snyder won the pole vault (8 feet, 3 inches), White River's Kamaria Krogman won the high jump (4 feet, 10 inches), Red Cloud's Kennedy Fridia won the shot put (33 feet, 7.5 inches), Kadoka's Landyn Koehn won the discus (102 feet, 5 inches), Newell's Rachel Erk won the long jump (16 feet, 10 inches) and Faith's Journey King won the triple jump (30 feet, 10 inches).

Softball

WATERTOWN 8, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 4: The Cobblers combined for 10 hits but allowed 15 as they dropped the first of a tripleheader at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Jessica Chiolis stole two bases and went 2 for 4 with two runs, while Shayanne Dudley collected two hits, including a double, and a run and Holly Jacobs added a pair of knocks as well. Shantel Anderson picked up a double.

Anderson also pitched the whole contest, allowing eight earned runs with one strikeout and one walk on 103 pitches.

BRANDON VALLEY 15, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Lynx needed only three innings to mercy-rule the Cobblers at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Anderson tripled for Central.

PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 11, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 6: The Cobblers racked up 17 hits, but it wasn't enough as they fell to the Governors to finish their tripleheader 0-3.

Raylee Jones tallied a pair of doubles as part of a three-hit performance that included two runs and two RBIs, while Lilly Larson doubled and went 3 for 3 with two runs and Chiolis and Jacobs collected three runs each. Anderson picked up two RBIs.

Anderson returned to the circle and tossed another complete game, surrendering six earned runs on 15 hits with three strikeouts and two walks on 114 pitches.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 7, RAPID CITY STEVENS 3: The Cavaliers took a four-run lead in the first inning en route to victory over the Raiders at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Sayde Hunt had the only multi-hit performance for Stevens, going 2 for 3 with a run, while Bailey Kokesh earned two RBIs and Nieva Colicheski picked up a double.

Lainey Van Zee started in the circle and allowed four runs, all earned, on four hits with one strikeout and one walk in three innings. Colicheski tossed four innings in relief, surrendering one earned run on three hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 15, YANKTON 7: Colicheski's two-run, inside-the-park home run helped the Raiders run past the Gazelles and earn the only win of their Friday tripleheader.

Colicheski, who also doubled, finished 2 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, while Kokesh doubled and went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run. Hunt, Van Zee, and Chloe Ohlsen scored two runs each, and Kara Cox and Joslyn Johnson tallied two RBIs each.

Colicheski also earned the win in the circle, giving up five runs (two earned) on three hits while fanning two and walking four in 3 1/3 innings. Kokesh finished the contest, allowing two runs (none earned) on two hits while striking out two and walking four.

HARRISBURG 16, RAPID CITY STEVENS 7: The Raiders racked up 15 hits, including four triples, but fell to the Tigers in their final game of the day.

Ohlsen, Van Zee, Tia Gease, and Colicheski all tripled, and Johnson doubled. Kokesh and Summer Holway earned three hits apiece, while Van Zee scored two runs and Ohlsen tallied two RBIs.

Van Zee lasted 2 1/3 innings in the circle, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on six hits while striking out two and walking two.

YANKTON 9, STURGIS 4: The Scoopers gave up 15 hits to fall to the Gazelles in the first of a doubleheader.

Keeley Heikes recorded the only multi-hit performance for Sturgis, going 2 for 2 with a run, while Haley Walker tallied two runs and Katie Hill picked up two RBIs. Carsyn Anderson also doubled.

Bella Cramer gave up five earned runs on 11 hits with one strikeout and one walk in 3 2/3 innings in the circle.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 10, STURGIS 8: The Scoopers cut an eight-run deficit down to one in the fifth inning but couldn't catch the Patriots in their second game of a doubleheader.

Anderson and Katie Wilkins both earned two hits, while Anderson picked up two RBIs and Kenadie Broderick scored two runs.

Brooke Wolf tossed all seven innings, allowing nine hits while fanning three and walking five without giving up an earned run on 138 pitches.

Boys Tennis

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 7, RAPID CITY STEVENS 2: The Raiders dropped the first of two duals at the East-West Invite at Parkview Sports Complex in Rapid City.

Isaac Wright helped give Stevens both of its individual victories, beating Austin Sorgdrager 10-1 at No. 6 singles, then teaming up with Landin Roozenboom to defeat Sorgdrager and Eli Boyd 10-4 at No. 3 doubles.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, SIOUX FALLS ROOSEVELT 0: The Raiders bounced back from their loss earlier in the day to blank the Rough Riders in the East-West Invite.

In singles, Nolan Rehorst bageled Brock Kruger 10-0 at No. 1, Tristan Eizinger beat Evan Rodgers 10-2 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist topped Boen McKee 10-1 No. 3, Max Phares edged Caden Petzwald 10-7 at No. 4, Josh Mueller blanked Trevan Keegan 10-0 at No. 5 and Wright earn a 10-4 victory over Connor Fitzpatrick at No. 6.

In doubles, Rehorst and Eizinger handled Kruger and Rodgers 10-3 at No. 1, Segrist and Braden Nelson shut out Fitzpatrick and McKee 10-0 at No. 2 and Wright and Roozenboom bested Patzwald and Keegan 10-4 at No. 3.