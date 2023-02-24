No. 3 Lyman rolled past No. 2 Potter County in the Region 6B girls basketball tournament to earn a spot in the Class B SoDak 16 Friday night.

The Raiders’ defense suffocated the Battlers, allowing just five points in each of the first three quarters and six points in the final period. Lyman led 20-10 at halftime and 32-15 after three quarters.

Skyler Volmer and Makaylee Scott combined for 38 points and 17 rebounds for the Raiders (14-7). Volmer tallied 20 points, nine rebounds, five assists, six steals and six blocks. Scott finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four steals. Jordyn Scott contributed six points.

The Class B SoDak 16 is scheduled for Thursday at neutral locations

Statistics for Potter County were not made available.

NO. 4 HERREID/SELBY AREA 69, NO. 5 LOWER BRULE 62: Herreid/Selby Area outlasted Lower Brule in the Region 6B first round Friday night.

With the win, the Wolverines (12-10) will take on No. 1 Sully Buttes (18-3) Saturday night.

No other information was made available.

Region 8B

NO. 3 FAITH 54, NO. 6 BISON 36: The No. 3 Faith Longhorns defeated No. 6 Bison Friday night to advance to the Region 8B final.

Faith (12-9) will take on No. 2 Harding County (13-8) at 5 p.m. Saturday at Harding County.

No other information was made available.

NO. 2 HARDING COUNTY 72, NO. 7 WAKPALA 27: No. 2 Harding County raced past No. 7 Wakpala to advance to the Region 8B final, where it will face Faith Saturday evening for the right to advance to the SoDak 16.

No other information was made available.

NO. 1 TIMBER LAKE 66, NO. 8 TIOSPAYE TOPA 34: Top-seeded Timber Lake advanced to its Region 8B final with a big win over No. 8 Tiospaye Topa Friday night.

The Panthers (15-5) will face No. 5 Lemmon (10-11) Saturday at 5 p.m.

No other information was made available.

NO. 5 LEMMON 52, NO. 4 NEWELL 37: No. 5 Lemmon defeated No. 4 Newell to earn a spot in the Region 8B final, where the Cowgirls (10-11) will face top-seeded Timber Lake.

No other information was made available.

Regular Season Games

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 46, RAPID CITY STEVENS 35: Through three quarters, Rapid City Stevens trailed Class AA No. 1 Sioux Falls Washington by just three points, but the Warriors pulled away in the final period with a 21-13 advantage to earn the regular season victory Friday night.

Taaliyah Porter led the Raiders (12-7) with eight points, followed by Isabell Higgins with seven points and seven rebounds. Macey Wathen, Gabbie Love, Finley Love, and Halle Peterson each scored five points.

Brooklyn Harpe led all scorers with 23 points for Sioux Falls Washington (16-3). She also added nine rebounds. Alexus Motley tallied 11 points and nine rebounds, and Grace Peterson chipped in with 10 points.

The Raiders close out the regular season Saturday afternoon against Sioux Falls Lincoln (8-11).

BROOKINGS 56, STURGIS 44: Brookings outscored Sturgis 19-12 in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 12-point regular season home victory Friday night.

Tori Williams led the Scoopers (1-15) with 13 points and six rebounds in the loss. Addy Kossler added seven points, and Sawyer Dennis logged five points and five rebounds. Landry Haugen recorded four points and five rebounds.

Logan Smidt recorded a double-double for the Bobcats (5-14) with 20 points and 12 rebounds. Tess Burns added 12 points and nine rebounds, and Sophia Hammrich contributed seven points and three assists.

Sturgis travels to Yankton (2-17) Saturday morning.

Boys Basketball

WHITE RIVER 73, LAKOTA TECH 64: Joe Sayler poured in 47 points to lead Class B No. 4 White River to a victory over Lakota Tech Friday night.

Sayler, a senior, drained seven 3-pointers for the Tigers (16-4). T.J. Beardt added 13 points and Nic Marshall chipped in nine points.

Jordan Whirlwind Horse paced Lakota Tech (11-9) with 15 points, followed by Marvin Richard III with 13 points, Nate LeBeaux with 11 points, and Jamiah Bianis with nine points. Quincy Means and Tevin Elliott added seven points apiece.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 74, RAPID CITY STEVENS 56: Rapid City Stevens outscored Class AA No. 3 Sioux Falls Washington 34-32 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 20-point halftime deficit Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Nash Sobczak led three Raiders in double figures with 17 points. Ethan Pisle and Thomas Martian added 11 points apiece. Dayler Segrist and Will Dorch each scored five points.

Sioux Falls Washington was led by Zaharic Sheppard and Gage Gasca, who eached poured in 13 points. Cole Peterson scored 12 points and Lucas Johnson added nine points for the Warriors (13-6).

Stevens (5-14) stays in Sioux Falls to face Class AA No. 2 Sioux Falls Lincoln (16-3) Saturday afternoon.

NEW UNDERWOOD 48, JONES COUNTY 46: Jones County nearly overcame a 12-point halftime deficit but ultimately fell two points short, losing to New Underwood Friday night.

The Coyotes outscored the Tigers 19-10 in the third quarter to cut the lead to two. Both teams scored nine fourth quarter points.

Cash Albers paced New Underwood (8-12) with 14 points. Eli Kelley and Linkin Ballard each scored 10 points. Burke Beer added seven points.

Cooper Feddersen led Jones County (11-9) with a game-high 26 points and 17 rebounds. Jett Nix recorded nine points, nine rebounds and three assists.

STURGIS 46, BROOKINGS 42: Sturgis outlasted Brookings for a four-point victory Friday night. The Scoopers (9-8) used an 11-4 second quarter advantage to build a five-point halftime lead. Brookings held a 28-27 second half advantage.

Ryan Heinert struggled from the field, going 0 for 11, but he was a perfect 12 of 12 from the free-throw line to seal the game for Sturgis. He added a team-high eight rebounds. Dysen Peterson also scored 12 points. Jake Vliem tallied 10 points and Gavin Ligtenberg netted seven points.

Austin Clark scored 17 points to lead the Bobcats (2-17). Owen Burns recorded seven points and 10 rebounds. Sam Conrad added six points and Ryan Bauman chipped in with five points.

The Scoopers face Yankton (14-5) Saturday afternoon.

BURKE 46, AVON 41: Burke held on to defeat Avon Friday night.

Reed Benter led the Cougars (6-14) with 18 points. Bryce Bartling added eight points.

Avon’s Landon Thury scored 13 points and Jaden Stahle tallied 12 points. Trace Pelton logged 11 points.

Burke enters Region 5B as the No. 7 seed. It will face No. 2 Wessington Springs on Tuesday evening.

Boys Hockey

BROOKINGS 7, RUSHMORE 6: Rushmore built a 4-1 lead but Brookings scored five unanswered goals to fight back and hold on for the one-goal victory Friday night in Brookings. After two losses to start the season, Brookings has not lost since.

The Thunder jumped out to an early lead in the first period on the strength of two goals by Cameron Ritter and goals by Hayden Holec and Kaleb Suelflow. Brookings scored the final goal of the first period, three goals in the second period, and one in the third period before Rushmore’s Carter Kirk ended the streak.

The Rangers answered again, just over a minute later. Wyatt Reeder added a goal for the Thunder late in the final period.

Ritter finished with two goals, and Holec, Suelflow, Kirk and Reeder each had one. Reeder and Colten Merchen led the team with three points each. Merchen recorded three assists. Goalie Jackson Habrock stopped 36 of 43 shots.

Rushmore (17-2-1) looks to bounce back as the Thunder and Rangers (18-2-1) face off again on Saturday night.