The No. 11 Spearfish girls basketball team had an upset on their mind, but No. 6 Harrisburg was able to hold off the Spartans 35-30 Friday night in Class AA SoDak 16 action, punching its ticket to the state tournament.

Abby Flanagan and Kayleigh Hybertson led the Tigers (16-5) with nine points apiece. Hybertson also pulled down eight rebounds.

Mya Kochuten led all scorers with 15 points for the Spartans (10-10).

Harrisburg will face No. 3 Sioux Falls O’Gorman in next week’s Class AA state tournament. Tipoff is Thursday at 6:45 p.m. MT at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

NO. 3 O’GORMAN 63, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 26: No. 3 O’Gorman cruised into the Class AA state tournament thanks to a 37-point victory over Rapid City Central Friday evening.

Teila Jiron led the Cobblers (6-15) with seven points.

The Lady Knights (17-4) will face No. 6 Harrisburg in the state tournament Thursday at 6:45 MT in Sioux Falls.

Boys Basketball

Region 7A Tournament

Final Round

NO. 1 WINNER 52, NO. 4 LAKOTA TECH 46: Top-seeded Winner edged No. 4 Lakota Tech in Region 7A basketball Friday night.

The Warriors held a slim 20-18 halftime lead and outscored the Tatanka 32-28 in the second half to earn a spot in the SoDak 16.

Aiden Barfuss led Winner (21-1) with 20 points. Shawn Hammerbeck finished with 13 points and seven rebounds and Blake Volmer added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Lakota Tech (12-10) was led by Marvin Richard III’s 15 points. Kendrell Cuevas scored 11 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Tatanka.

Winner is the No. 6 seed in the SoDak 16 and will face No. 11 Hot Springs (18-4).

NO. 2 PINE RIDGE 47, NO. 3 RED CLOUD 44: No. 2 Pine Ridge clipped No. 3 Red Cloud in Region 7A Friday night for its 11th consecutive win and a berth in the Class A SoDak 16.

The Thorpes (18-3) will be the No. 10 seed and will face No. 7 Mount Vernon/Plankinton Tuesday night at a yet to be determined location. The Crusaders finish their season 13-9.

No other information was made available.

Region 8A Tournament

Final Round

NO. 1 ST. THOMAS MORE 48, NO. 5 BELLE FOURCHE 32: Top-seeded St. Thomas More defeated No. 5 Belle Fourche in Region 8A action Friday night at St. Thomas More. The Cavaliers advance to the Class A SoDak 16.

STM (19-2) is the No. 2 seed in the SoDak 16 and will face No. 15 McLaughlin Tuesday evening for a chance to advance to the state tournament.

No statistics were made available.

Region 6A Tournament

Final Round

NO. 2 MILLER 68, NO. 3 CROW CREEK 66: No. 2 Miller edged No. 3 Crow Creek for a two-point victory and a berth in the SoDak 16. The Rustlers (13-9) will be the No. 16 seed and will face No. 1 and undefeated Dakota Valley (22-0) Tuesday night.

The Chieftains close their season with a record of 10-12.

No other information was made available.

Region 5B Tournament

Final Round

NO. 2 WESSINGTON SPRINGS 64, NO. 3 MARTY 58: Three players scored in double digits to lead Wessington Springs to a Region 5B victory over No. 3 Marty and earn a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

Colby Flowers scored a game-high 25 points for the Spartans (16-6). Parker Graff added 12 points and Blake Larson had 10 points and four assists.

Benecio Zephier led the Braves (13-8) with 19 points and five rebounds. Greg Zephier tallied 17 points and Kizer Ashes chipped in with 10 points and three steals.

Wessington Springs is the No. 11 seed and will face No. 6 Viborg-Hurley (19-3) in the SoDak 16 Tuesday evening.

NO. 1 GREGORY 53, NO. 4 TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR 42: Top-seeded Gregory earned a victory over No. 4 Tripp-Delmont/Armour in Region 5B action Friday night. The Gorillas (16-6) secured a berth in the Class B SoDak 16.

Gregory is the No. 10 seed and will play No. 7 Ethan on Tuesday.

No other information was made available.

Region 6B Tournament

Final Round

NO. 1 LOWER BRULE 74, HERREID/SELBY 41: No. 1 Lower Brule cruised into the SoDak 16 following a 33-point victory over Herreid/Selby Area Friday evening.

The Sioux (19-3) ride a 10-game winning streak into the SoDak 16, where they are the No. 1 seed. They will face No. 16 Irene-Wakonda with a trip to the Class B state tournament on the line.

No other information was available.

Region 7B Tournament

Final Round

NO. 1 WHITE RIVER 73, NO. 5 JONES COUNTY 44: No. 1 White River rolled into the SoDak 16 with a 29-point victory over No. 5 Jones County Friday night in Region 7B action.

Joe Sayler led three Tigers in double figures with 25 points. Nic Marshall added 21 points and Gavin Folkers contributed 11 points.

Cooper Feddersen paced the Coyotes (12-10) with 18 points. Jett Nix scored 12 points and Kaden Kinsley chipped in with 10 points.

White River will be the No. 5 seed and face No. 12 Howard in the SoDak 16 Tuesday night.

NO. 3 CRAZY HORSE 55, NO. 2 PHILIP 52: No. 3 Crazy Horse topped No. 2 Philip by three points Friday night, securing a spot in the SoDak 16.

The Chiefs (17-4) are the No. 14 seed in the SoDak 16 and will take on No. 3 De Smet (19-3) Thursday night.

No other information was made available.

Region 8B Tournament

Final Round

NO. 1 FAITH 96, NO. 4 TIOSPAYE TOPA 66: Top-seeded Faith poured in 96 points en route to a victory over No. 4 Tiospaye Topa, earning a spot in the Class B SoDak 16.

The Longhorns (21-1) have earned the No. 4 seed and will face No. 13 Northwestern (17-5) on Tuesday.

No statistics were made available.

NO. 2 HARDING COUNTY 70, NO. 3 LEMMON 44: No. 2 Harding County topped No. 3 Lemmon for a Region 8B victory Friday night.

The Ranchers (18-4) are the No. 9 seed in the SoDak 16 and will face No. 8 Castlewood (17-5) on Thursday. The winner qualifies for the Class B state tournament.

Girls Hockey

State Tournament, Quarterfinals

MITCHELL 4, THUNDER 2: Trailing Mitchell 2-0 heading into the third period, the Rushmore Thunder girls hockey team stormed back to tie the game 2-2 midway through the final period.

The Marlins responded with a late goal to regain the lead and an empty-netter to close out the victory Friday night in Sioux Falls.

Following a scoreless first period, Mitchell’s Brynlee Sabers scored two goals to put the Marlins on top 2-0.

Rushmore’s Mallory Chisolm responded with two goals of her own to tie the game in the third period, but Mitchell responded with the game-winning goal from Makenna Tronnes in the final minutes. Sabers added the empty net goal to record a hat trick.

Sadie Kludt saved 25 of 27 shots on goal for the Marlins while Isabella long stopped 30 of 33 shots for the Thunder.

Rushmore will face Watertown in the consolation semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday, while Mitchell faces Aberdeen for a chance to advance to the state championship game.