PREP ROUNDUP: Spearfish girls find their groove in second half, roll Hot Springs

The Spearfish girls started slow at Hot Springs and clung to a five-point halftime advantage.

In the second half, however, the Spartans shook off the rust, outscored the Bison 31-13 and went on to claim a 51-28 road victory Thursday at Case Auditorium.

Spearfish (1-1) head coach Dakota Johnson was pleased to see her team figure it out after weather and the holidays forced a 20-day break since their last contest. Johnson said it took the Spartans a while to settle in against the Bison.

“We were super slow and we weren't doing the things that we normally do,” she said. “It just took a little bit longer than I wanted it to, to work out the kinks, but obviously a win is a win and you take them when you can get them.”

Brylee Grubb led the way for the Spartans with 10 points, eight of which came in the second half. Sofie Guthmiller and Mya Kochuten added nine and eight points, respectively.

Maggie Pruess led the Bison (1-3) with 12 points and Izzy Gilbertson added nine points.

Spearfish returns to action 7 p.m. Friday in a home matchup against Pierre T.F. Riggs. Hot Springs is back on the floor on Jan. 3 against Chadron, Neb. at Case Auditorium.

NEW UNDERWOOD 32, HARDING COUNTY 26: New Underwood jumped back into the win column thanks to another solid defense and another standout performance by Gabby Miller.

The Tigers (2-2) held the Ranchers (2-2) scoreless in the second quarter and survived a late push to claim the home victory.

Miller led the Tigers with 15 points and Katelyn Arnold added 11 points. Brayden Padden led the way for the Ranchers with nine points.

New Underwood returns to action on Jan. 6 at Hill City and Harding County is back at noon Saturday against Edgemont in Buffalo.

JONES COUNTY 53, COLMAN-EGAN 30: Jones County rolled to a neutral-site victory Thursday in the Huron Holiday Classic at Huron Arena.

The Coyotes (5-0) jumped out to a 14-2 lead over the Hawks (0-4), lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Jadyn Jensen led the led the way for Jones County with 18 points while Mallory Valburg and Emma Hunt added 15 and 13 points, respectively.

Jones County returns to action Jan. 6 against Wall.

FAULKTON AREA 61, LOWER BRULE 37: The Trojans (1-2) proved too much for the Sioux (3-3) Thursday in the Huron Holiday Classic at Huron Arena.

Addison Melius led Faulkton Area with 27 points to will her team to victory.

Lael Middletent led the way for Lower Brule with 10 points and Courtney Traversie added nine points.

Lower Brule returns to action on Jan. 7 against Freeman Academy/Marion in the Sacred Hoops Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

WARNER 52, BURKE 41: Burke (1-3) fell short against Warner (3-0) Thursday in the Huron Holiday Classic at Huron Arena.

Adisyn Indahl led the way for the Cougars with 14 points, while Elly White added 10 points.

Warner's Ava Nilsson led the way for her squad with 16 points and 20 rebounds.

Burke returns to action at home on Jan. 3 against North Central, Neb.

HOWARD 54, LYMAN 31: Howard (4-1) proved too much for Lyman (0-2) Thursday at the Huron Holiday Classic.

Howard's Kate Conner led all scorers with 17 points, while Abby Aslesen added 14 points.

Lyman was led by Makaylee Scott's 14 points and four rebounds. Skyler Volmer added seven points.

The Raiders return to action on Jan. 2 against Sully Buttes at Lyman High School.

Boys Basketball

WHITE RIVER 71, CAMPBELL CO., WYO. 66: White River won its second-straight game Thursday as it outlasted Campbell County, Wyoming in the Hoop City Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

Tigers seniors Nicolas Marshall and Joe Sayler went off in the contest.

Sayler racked up 36 points, connecting 12 of 27 shoots from the field and 3 of 8 3-pointers. Marshall added 21 points on 9 of 15 shooting from the field.

White River (6-1) dominated in the post with 42 points in the paint, compared to 32 points in the paint for Campbell County.

The Tigers return to action on Jan. 3 at Kadoka Area (1-1).

FAITH 63, LEOLA-FREDERICK 52: The Longhorns improved to 4-0 with the neutral site victory in the Langford Holiday Classic.

No further information was provided from this game.

Faith is back in action at 4 p.m. Friday against Dupree (1-4) at the Faith Community Center.

TIMBER LAKE 57, NORTH CENTRAL 54: The Panthers (3-0) held on to defeat the Thunder in overtime Thursday at Eureka High School.

Three players finished in double-figures for Timber Lake. Brady Sandquist led the Panthers with 14 points, Tristen Dupris nabbed 11 points and Elijah Brewer added 10 points.

Bastien Delalande led North Central with 22 points.

Timber Lake returns to action Jan. 5 at Faith (4-0).

Boys Wrestling

FLOYD FARRAND INVIATIONAL, SIOUX FALLS: A pair of area wrestlers from Sturgis Brown claimed individual titles at the Floyd Farrand Invitational Thursday at Sioux Falls Lincoln High School.

The Scoopers finished third in the team standings with 243 points behind second-place Watertown (250) and first-place Brandon Valley (268.5).

Area champions included:

182 pounds - Sturgis Brown's Reese Jacobs over Vermillion's Rollie French via fall at 1:58.

195 pounds - Sturgis Brown's Aiden Werlinger over Watertown's Brok Eitreim in a 4-2 decision.

HARDING COUNTY INVITATIONAL, BUFFALO: Several area wrestlers claimed individual titles at the Harding County Invitational Thursday in Buffalo and Custer claimed a team championship.

Custer claimed the team title with 239.5 points, Belle Fourche finished second with 137.5 points and Sturgis Brown finished fifth with 95.5 points.

Area champions included:

106 pounds - Custer's Tyler Trant over Rapid City Central's Pierce Hurd via fall at 1:24.

113 pounds - Custer's Tray Weiss over Hettinger/Scranton's Riley Hasbrouck via fall at 4:20.

120 pounds - Lemmon/McIntosh's Gage Anderson over Hettinger/Scranton's Kyler Schalesky in a 6-1 decision.

126 pounds - Custer's Landon Woodward over Spearfish's Mick Bosh in an 11-2 major decision.

132 pounds - Custer's Riley Scott over Harding County's Lincoln Wickstrom in a 2-0 decision.

152 pounds - Belle Fourche's Thomas McCoy over Lead-Deadwood's Miles Renner via fall at 1:09.

160 pounds - Custer's Jonathan Lewis over Bowman County/Beach's Carter Sarsland via fall at 1:18.

170 pounds - Custer's Ryder Bailey over Lemmon McIntosh's Emmitt Maher via fall at 1:02.

195 pounds - Hot Springs' Caleb Rickenbach over Custer's Zayne Severyn via fall at 1:09.

285 pounds - Sturgis Brown's Tyce Uherka over Newell's Colton Niles in an 8-4 decision.

Girls Wrestling

HARDING COUNTY INVITATIONAL, BUFFALO: Several area wrestlers claimed individual championships Thursday at the Harding County Invitational in Buffalo, as Belle Fourche and Hot Springs shared the team title with 71 points each.

Custer finished third with 50 points and Rapid City Central finished fourth with 47 points.

Area champions included:

120 pounds - Lemmon/McIntosh's Quinn Butler over Belle Fourche's Hailey Rodriguez via fall at 3:35.

126 pounds - Hot Springs' Ciara Birds Head over Rapid City Central's Emily Hyde via fall at 4:57.

132 pounds - Belle Fourche's Alexa Swaney over Lead-Deadwood's Cecilia Percy via fall at 3:46.

142 pounds - St. Thomas More's Teagan Vining over Hot Springs' Sarah Rickenbach via fall at 5:55.

154 pounds - Belle Fourche's Izzabella Ramos over Central's Stephani Viesca via fall a 1:33.

170 pounds - Keely Mogen-Frankfort of Hot Springs, uncontested.

Heavyweight - Custer's Jessica McKenney over Belle Fourche's Adelae Grusing via fall at :29.