Spearfish junior Anna Hoffman won three events at the West River Preview track and field meet Friday at Sioux Park in Rapid City.

Hoffman claimed the 200-meter dash (27.25 seconds), 100 hurdles (15.74) and 300 hurdles (49.41).

Rapid City Stevens' Brionna Holso won two events, finishing first in the 800 (2 minutes, 24.23 seconds) and 1600 (5:14.33), while teammate Brooklyn Jurgens won the 100 (12.76) and Josie Tobin won the 400 (1:01.87) for the Spartans.

In field events, Rebecca Theis won both the long jump (19 feet, 9 inches) and triple jump (35 feet, 2.5 inches), Isabell Higgins won the shot put (37 feet, 7.5 inches) and Brynn Nelson won the javelin (115 feet, 6 inches) for the Raiders.

Spearfish's Gretchen Adamski won the pole vault (10 feet, 10 inches), and Rapid City Central's Sophie Baumeister won the discus (93 feet, 2 inches).

Defending Gatorade Player of the Year Simeon Birnbaum started his senior campaign off right for the Stevens boys, finishing first in the 800 (1:53.69) and 1600 (4:14.72), while Landon Matkins won 200 (23.05) and Cael Meisman won the 400 (51.00) for the Raiders.

Spearfish's Jaden Guthmiller won the 100 (10.71), while Sturgis' Nathanael Jones won 300 hurdles (44.12) and Aiden Hedderman won the 110 hurdles (15.43)

Hedderman also claimed the pole vault (12 feet, 0 inches), while Isaac Flanegan won the long jump (21 feet, 1.75 inches) and triple jump (41 feet, 11.5 inches) for Central, which also had event winners in Will Paepke and Conner Warren, who placed first in the shot put (46 feet, 8 inches) and discus (158 feet, 6 inches), respectively.

Stevens' Beck Morgan won the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches), and Spearfish's Sam Marcus won the javelin (127 feet, 11 inches).

Boys Tennis

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 9, SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 0: The Comets swept the Chargers at the West River Invite on Friday at Arrowhead Country Club.

In singles, Noah Greni beat Daniel Pummala 10-1 at No. 1, Andrew Dobbs topped Grant Santema 10-2 at No. 2, Joe Schneller ousted Jack Squier 10-3 at No. 3, Jack Hancock bested James Woodward 10-2 at No. 4, Noah Geyer knocked off Rex Lefever 10-7 at No. 5 and Henry Beckloff earned a 10-3 victory over Jack DeYoung at No. 6.

In doubles, Greni and Dobbs beat Pummala and Squier 10-3 at No. 1, Schneller and Hancock topped Woodward and Santema 10-3 at No. 2 and Geyer and Beckloff picked up a 10-2 win over Lefever and DeYoung.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 0: The Raiders blanked the Governors in the first of their two duals Friday in the West River Invite at Parkview Sports Complex.

In singles, Nolan Rehorst beat Devin Dodson 10-0 at No. 1, Tristan Eizinger topped Lucas Hight 10-2 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist ousted Jacob Leiferman 10-1 at No. 3, Max Phares bested Jacob Mikkonen 10-6 at No. 4, Josh Mueller knocked off William Southern 10-2 at No. 5 and Isaac Wright earned a 10-2 victory over Joseph Mikkonen at No. 6.

In doubles, Eizinger and Rehorst beat Dodson and Hight 10-3 at No. 1, Phares and Segrist topped Leiferman and Southern 10-1 at No. 2 and Nelson and Wright picked up a 10-0 win over Jacob and Joseph Mikkonen at No. 3.

YANKTON 5, RAPID CITY STEVENS 4: A narrowly-won tiebreaker helped give the defending Class A state champion Bucks a close win over the Raiders in the West River Invite on the Friday at Tennis Center of the Black Hills.

Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh outlasted Braden Nelson and Isaac Wright 7-5 in the tiebreaker to win 10-9 in the No. 3 doubles match.

Stevens earned wins from Dayler Segrist, 10-5 over Christopher Rockne at No. 1 singles, Josh Mueller, 10-5 over Jack Pederson at No. 5 singles, Wright, 10-5 over Marsh at No. 6 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Segrist and Max Phares, 10-3 over Rockne and Pederson.

Nolan Rehorst fell 10-7 to Zachary Briggs at No. 1 singles, Tristan Eizinger dropped a 10-3 result to Harrison Krajewski at No. 2 singles and the duo lost 10-6 to Briggs and Harrison Krajewski at No. 1 doubles.