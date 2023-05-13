The Rapid City Post 320 Legion Baseball team dropped a pair of games against the Billings Royals on Saturday in Billings, Montana.

The Stars (5-7) fell 10-4 and 10-1 and have now lost three in a row.

Game 1 (L 10-4)

The Stars lost an early 2-0 lead as the Royals racked up 10 hits to win Game 1.

Mason Mehlhaff recorded the only multi-hit performance for Post 320, going 2 for 3 with a double, while Ben Dressler collected a pair of RBIs on a line drive to right field in the single inning to give his team a 2-0 lead. Kolby Denke scored two runs, while Ryan Rufledt and Isaac Dike also scored.

The Stars struck out 11 times to Billings starting pitcher H Doyle, who tossed a complete game while allowing one earned run and four walks on 139 pitches.

Post 320 starter Joe Corwin lasted 2 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs (three earned) on four hits while walking three and hitting two batters without a strikeout on 70 pitches. Caden Benke gave up three runs on two hits and three walks in one inning in relief, followed by Tyson Ness, who threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit, and Aidan Sharp, who allowed three runs on three hits with one walk in the final frame.

Game 2 (L 10-1)

The Royals took a 3-0 lead in the first inning and ran away with an offensive victory to take the doubleheader sweep.

Denke drove in the only run of the contest for the Stars, sending a first-pitch strike into centerfield to plate Dressler from second with two outs in the second inning. Benke, who earned one stolen base, and Corwin also picked up hits as Post 320 struck out 11 times for the second straight game.

L Faatz started on the mound and allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out three without a walk on 67 pitches. J Peterson gave up three runs on one hit in 2/3 innings of relief, followed by J Ammerman, who surrendered two runs on no hits in 2/3 innings, and M Griffith, who gave up one run on two hits in the final 1 2/3 frames.

The Stars wrap up their three-game road series against the Royals on Sunday afternoon.

Softball

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 10, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 0: The Cobblers were shut out for the third straight game in a five-inning, mercy-rule loss to the Cavaliers on Saturday at Dunham Park in Sioux Falls.

Shantel Anderson had the only multi-hit performance of the contest for Central (4-12), going 2 for 3. Raylee Jones added a triple, while Keera Taylor, Shayna Weyer and Maleah Saucerman tallied hits.

Taylor also threw all four innings in the circle for the Cobblers, allowing 10 earned runs on 12 hits while striking out three, walking six and hitting three batters on 105 pitches.

Emma Buie homered twice for Jefferson (11-4).

Central hosts Sioux Falls Washington in its penultimate regular season game Friday at Parkview Softball Complex.

Postponements and cancellations

Legion Baseball: Rapid City Post 22 at Watertown Post 17;CXL

Softball: Watertown at Rapid City Stevens;CXL

Boys Tennis: Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Falls Jefferson;CXL