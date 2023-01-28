PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens boys hold off Huron in back-and-forth contest

Rapid City Stevens survived a tight contest as Huron missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving the Raiders a 54-51 home victory Saturday afternoon. Neither team held more than a possession lead at the end of any quarter.

Dayler Segrist led the Raiders with 13 points, Caden Dowling added 11 and Minkah Hawley chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds. Nash Sobczak had a game-high 12 rebounds.

Reilyn Zavesky led all scorers with 26 points for the Tigers. Rogers finished with eight points and CJ Gainey added six.

Huron travels to Sioux Falls Roosevelt (6-5) on Tuesday, while Stevens will travel to Sioux Falls on Friday to take on Bishop O’Gorman (4-8)

Dakota Oyate Challenge

LOWER BRULE 70, CRAZY HORSE 49: Class B No. 4 Lower Brule closed out an impressive weekend at the Dakota Oyate Challenge with its third consecutive double-digit victory, defeating Crazy Horse 70-49 Saturday evening to claim the DOC crown.

Brian LaRoche Jr. paced the Sioux (12-3) with 23 points, E.J. Langdeau and Tate Elk Soldier added 14 points each and Lane Gray chipped in with 13.

Noah Iron Horse led all scorers with 24 for the Chiefs (10-4). Hyden Martin tallied 14 points and Richard Pumpkin seed added seven.

Lower Brule hosts Crow Creek (6-6) Tuesday, while Crazy Horse travels to Oelrichs (2-8) on Friday.

MARTY 60, OMAHA NATION, NEB 52: Benicio Zephier scored a game-high 23 points in leading Marty to victory in the third-place game of the Dakota Oyate Challenge.

Joining Zephier in double figures were teammates Greg Zephier and Terrill Rave with 10 points apiece. Julius Bruguier added nine.

Keiyar Parker was the only player for Omaha Nation to crack double figures with 14. Tayzen Wolfe and Caron Saunsoci each scored six points.

Marty (6-4) finished the DOC 2-1 and next host Freeman Academy/Marion Tuesday night.

FLANDREAU INDIAN SCHOOL 91, TAKINI 54: It may have been for seventh-place, but senior Malik Longie put up the performance of the tournament as he dropped 53 points in leading the Flandreau Indian School to a 37-point victory over Takini Saturday afternoon at Huron Arena.

Longie connected on 21 field goals and 11 free throws. L’Trell Brother of All added 21 points, and Lavelle Fights Over chipped in with 10.

Takini (1-11) was led by Redick Curley’s 17 points. Logan Quilt tallied 12, and Kyson Crow Ghost recorded eight points.

The Skyhawks travel to Oelrichs on Feb. 9 to take on the Tigers (2-8).

Girls Basketball

Dakota Oyate Challenge

OMAHA NATION, NE 45, LOWER BRULE 43: The girls championship game in the Dakota Oyate Challenge came down to the wire, with Omaha Nation, Nebraska pulling out the two-point victory over Lower Brule Saturday at Huron Arena.

Brilyn LaRoche and Courtney Traversie combined for 30 of the Sioux’s 43 points. Kaitlyn Thompson added eight points. Lael Middlebent scored three and Jesse Estes chipped in the final two.

Kaelynne Wolfe led Omaha Nation with 11 points. Mikkel Parker scored 10, Tylisha McCauley added eight, and Sylvia Valentino tallied six points.

Lower Brule finished 2-1 in the DOC and will next host Crow Creek (5-7) on Tuesday evening.

MARTY 60, WAKPALA 30: The Marty Braves doubled up Wakpala to earn third place in the Dakota Oyate Challenge. The Braves led 27-18 at halftime and outscored the Sioux 33-12 in the second half.

Hawk Bair led Marty with 16 points, followed by Rozario Zephier with 15, Jayla Brugier with 10, and Zoe Waln with nine points.

Katie Transgrud and Tyrianna Hawk Bear each scored six points for Wakpala, and Tylene Hawk Bear and Meika McKee added five points apiece.

Marty (4-7) has won four of its last five games after beginning the season with six straight losses. It hopes to continue its winning ways as it hosts Freedom Academy/Marion on Tuesday. Wakpala (7-9) will face winless McIntosh Tuesday evening.

CRAZY HORSE 46, TAKINI 43: Tacha Zephier and Nevaeh O’Rourke combined for 42 points as Crazy Horse held off Takini to finish the Dakota Oyate Challenge 1-2 and earn seventh place.

Zephier poured in 23 points, and O’Rourke added 19 to lead the Chiefs to victory. Tonia Yellow Elk and Deyani Red Bear were the only other Chiefs to score, tallying two points each.

Halo Waloke scored 17 for Takini, and Jai’Enna Big Eagle added 10.

Both teams travel to Oelrichs for their next game. Crazy Horse (3-10) travels to Oelrichs on Friday, and the Skyhawks (1-11) will make the trip Feb. 9.

Non-Tournament Games

RAPID CITY STEVENS 68, HURON 45: Rapid City Stevens used a 21-10 third-quarter advantage to pull away from Huron and secure a 68-45 win Saturday afternoon at Huron.

The Raiders drained 10 3-pointers for the game, with three each by Brittany Jones and Hailey Oswald and two apiece from Macey Wathen and Gabbie Love.

Taaliyah led No. 5 Stevens (11-2) with 14 points on the strength of 8 for 9 from the free-throw line. Oswald finished with 13 points and Jones tallied 11. Wathen added eight points and Love chipped in with six.

Hamtyn Heinz paced the Tigers (6-6) with 13 points. Isabelle Ellwein added 12 points.

The Raiders head to Sioux Falls to take on Class AA No. 2 O’Gorman Friday.

Wrestling

Rapid City Stevens’ Marieda Kalahar (142 pounds) earned Most Outstanding Wrestler following her victory over Lakota Tech’s Giada Scherich in the championship match at Saturday’s Belle Fourche Girls Wrestling Invitational.

Sydney Badwound of Spearfish defeated Shelby Smith of Wright in the third-place match.

Kalahar’s teammate Bella Morteo (170 pounds) defeated Marlee Heltzel of Spearfish by fall (1:45). Keely Mogen-Frankfort of Hot Springs earned third place over Arlisa Waln of Lakota Tech.

Spearfish senior Taylor Graveman (132 pounds) earned the Most Pins/Least Time Award on her way to a dominating first-place finish. Graveman pinned Lakota Tech’s Lakota Rodgers in 17 seconds in the championship match. Ryley Knight of Wright (132) defeated Jillian Heisler of Spearfish for third place.

Teammate Maraia Kruske (106 pounds) won her class with a pin of Rapid City Stevens’ Trinity Duran. Spearfish’s Haven Baker finished third with a pin of Belle Fourche wrestler Kyra Vandenberg.

Sturgis Brown had two champions as Brooklyn Baird (113 pounds) and Madison Snyder (126 pounds) each won their class. Snyder defeated teammate Brooklyn Brant in the championship match. Cassandra Witte of Rapid City Stevens defeated Hailey Rodriguez of Belle Fourche in the 113-pound third-place match. Jessica Waln of Lakota Tech (126 pounds) defeated Victoria Verhey of St. Thomas More for third place.

Addie Sander defeated teammate Mettea Marshall (113 pounds) in a matchup of Custer teammates. Jessica McKenney (190) gave the Wildcats their second winner of the tournament with a pin of Zoey Holts of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood. Lead-Deadwood’s Nevada McMahon defeated Clare Abbitt of Spearfish for third place.

Destiny Triplet of Douglas/Rapid City Christian/New Underwood (285 pounds) made short work of Madison Nicolaisen of Hot Springs with a 16-second pin in the final. Grace Eagle Elk of Lakota Tech finished third over Aislinn Riley of Hulett.

Trinity Zopp of Lead-Deadwood (154 pounds) won her division with a 40-second pin of Jordan Waln of Lakota Tech. Hulett’s Delainie Munch downed Hill City’s Daisy Munoz for third.

Serenity TrueBlood of Lakota Tech (106 pounds) defeated Rapid City Stevens’ Eliana Zent by fall in the third period. Wright’s Emma Hadman defeated teammate Kylie Benim for third place.

Kyah Miller of Newcastle/Upton (120 pounds) won a 4-0 decision over Candice Matsuda of Spearfish. Lakota Tech’s Cante White Bull pinned Nadia Harding of Moorcroft in the third place match.

Lakota Tech’s Aileana Brewer (142 pounds) defeated Alaina Gallatin of Wright by pin late in the third round. Eddy Atkins of Lead-Deadwood won third place with a pin of Kimberlyn Heisler of Spearfish.

Boys Hockey

Thunder tally 10 goals in win over Watertown

Hayden Holec recorded a hat trick as Rushmore netted 10 goals in a 10-2 victory over the Watertown Lakers Saturday evening.

The Thunder led 3-1 after the first period and 8-1 after the second. Rushmore outshot Watertown 34-12 for the game.

Holec also added two assists for a five-point night. Alexander Dietrich and Marshall Retzer added two goals apiece, and Colton Merchen, Cameron Ritter, Thomas Rogers each scored one goal.

Ryan Roby and Jake Bramer netted goals for the Lakers.