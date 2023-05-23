The No. 9 Rapid City Stevens softball team saw their first sanctioned season come to an end Tuesday in a 13-4 loss to No. 8 Yankton in the Class AA SoDak 16 at Sertoma Park in Yankton.

Tia Gease homered and scored two runs for the Raiders (9-8), while Sayde Hunt doubled and went 2 for 3 and Bailey Kokesh doubled and collected two RBIs as part of a two-hit performance. Joslyn Johnson also tripled.

Lainey Van Zee lasted 2 1/3 innings in the circle, giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits while striking out six and walking two. Nieva Colicheski threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, allowing 10 runs (nine earned) on 13 hits while fanning one without a walk.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 13, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 3: The No. 13 Cobblers surrendered eight runs in the first inning and fell to the No. 4 Cavaliers in four and a half innings in the Class AA SoDak 16 at Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

Keera Taylor tallied one of six hits for Central (5-14), scoring a run and adding an RBI, while Shantel Anderson and Shyanne Dudley scored runs Savanna Suckow picked up an RBI. Taylor, Dudley, Jessica Chiolis and Shayna Weyer stole one base each.

Anderson pitched the whole game and gave up 13 earned runs on 18 hits while walking one without recording a strikeout.

BROOKINGS 11, STURGIS BROWN 0: The No. 14 Scoopers were denied a hit in a four-and-a-half-inning loss to the No. 3 Bobcats in the Class AA SoDak 16 at Southbrook Softball Complex in Brookings.

Brooke Wolf gave up nine earned runs in three innings in the circle for Sturgis (1-15), surrendering nine hits while striking out three and walking four. Bella Cramer tossed one scoreless inning in relief.

Brookings (14-3) starter Gracie Adamson retired all 15 batters she faced, striking out 11 on 56 pitches.

LENNOX 3, WINNER AREA 1: The No. 6 Warriors were upset by the No. 11 Orioles in the Class A SoDak 16 at Winner Softball Complex.

Statistics were not made available.

Legion Baseball

GILLETTE 15, SPEARFISH POST 164 0: Spearfish gave up eight runs in the third inning and fell in four innings in the first of two games against Gillette on Tuesday in Wyoming.

Aiden Haught tallied the only hit of the game for Spearfish, a line drive to left field in the second inning. He also stole a base.

Braden Ericks lasted 2 1/3 innings on the mound, allowing 11 runs (eight earned) on eight hits while striking out two and walking five. Aiden Meverden threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, surrendering four runs (three earned) on two hits while walking five without recording a strikeout.

Boys Golf

Stukel, Gregory claim 4B title

Gregory's Kade Stukel shot a 1-over 73 to win the individual championship at the Region 4B Tournament at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell.

The Gorillas claimed the 4B team title with a combined score of 230, beating runner-up Hanson by 17 strokes. Eli Fogel placed fourth with a 76, Trey Murray placed eighth with an 81 and Luke Stukel placed ninth with an 82.

Girls Golf

Indahl, Bull finish top 3 as Burke girls win 4B title

Adisyn Indahl and Olivia Bull finished second and third, respectively, in the individual standings as Burke won the Region 4B team championship at Lakeview Municipal Golf Course in Mitchell.

Indahl shot a 13-over 85, finishing two strokes shy of individual champion Abigail Svatos of Andes Central/Dakota Christian, while Bull earned an 89.

The Lady Cougars finished with 280 combined strokes, topping runner-up Mount Vernon/Plankinton by 44. Calli Davis placed 10th with a 106, and Paige Beckers placed 15th with a 113.

Gregory's Jessie Jo VanDerWerff finished fourth with a 94.