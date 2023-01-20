PREP ROUNDUP: Stevens girls cruise past Watertown

The Rapid City Stevens girls basketball team earned its third consecutive victory as it cruised past Watertown 66-42 on Friday night.

The Raiders opened the game with an 18-11 advantage and extended their lead to 10 points (32-22) at the half.

Stevens outscored the Arrows 34-20 in the second half to put the game away.

Taaliyah Porter led the way for the Raiders with 14 points, Brittany Jones added 13 points and Macey Wathen chipped in with 12.

Izzy Higgins nearly finished with a double-double for the Stevens with nine points and nine boards.

Jaida Young and Maddy Rohde paced Watertown with 11 points apiece.

Rapid City Stevens (7-2) will host Brookings Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

BROOKINGS 47, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 33: Brookings used a 17-4 lead to pick up a win over the Cobblers.

Logan Smidt led the Bobcats with 13 points and Gracey Sheridan finished with 12.

Aaliyah Jones led the way for Central with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Boys Basketball

WATERTOWN 37, RAPID CITY STEVENS 29: The Arrows carried a 17-10 lead into the second quarter and held off the Raiders for a win.

Jake Olson led Watertown with 10 points and 10 rebounds, while Dylon Rawdon finished with nine points.

Dayler Segrist paced Stevens with nine points and six rebounds.

Rapid City Stevens (2-7) will host Brookings Saturday at 3 p.m.

RAPID CITY CENTRAL 70, BROOKINGS 51: The Cobblers, led by a trio of double-digit scorers, earned a victory over Brookings on Friday.

Shun-Zi White Women led Central with 21 points, Lincoln Archambault added 16 points and Jet Janvrin finished with 13.

Nate Lease paced Brookings with 18 points and seven rebounds, while Austin Clark tacked on 12.

JONES COUNTY 58, KADOKA AREA 49: The Coyotes pulled away to defeat Kadoka Area on Friday.

Cooper Feddersen led Jones County with 16 points, Jett Nix added 11 points and Jace Nix finished with 10.

Garrett Hermann paced Kadoka with 14 points and Gus Stout finished with 10.

CUSTER 66, HILL CITY 65: The Wildcats scored the narrow victory over the Hill City Friday night.

Rhett Lowe led Custer with 16 points, while Cade Lehman, Kyle Virtue and Carter Boyster chipped in with 14 points apiece.

Girls Wrestling

Maraia Kruske earns 100th career win

Spearfish’s Maraia Kruske picked up her 100th career win at the Girls Governor Wrestling Invite in Pierre on Friday.

Kruske earned the top spot at 106 pounds after defeating Mary-Kathe Joseph of Brandon Valley by decision (7-3).

In the team standings, Pierre finished first with a score of 173, while Rapid City Stevens was second with 96 and the Spartans took third with 89.

Other local winners include Mataya Jacobs of Central at 100 pounds, Cassandra Witte of Stevens at 113 and Taylor Graveman of Spearfish at 132.

Boys Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 7, MITCHELL MARLINS 2: Hayden Holec finished with a hat trick to lead the Thunder past Mitchell on Friday.

Kaleb Suelflow got the scoring started for Rushmore 14 seconds into the first period.

A few minutes later, Alexander Dietrich added another goal and Marshall Retzer lit the lamp in the 10th minute to close out the first period for the Thunder.

Carter Kirk extended Rushmore’s lead to 4-0 in the opening minute of the second period, but a pair of Marlin goals over the next 10 minutes gave Mitchell some life.

Holec scored all three of his goals in the third period, with the first coming in the fifth minute.

He added two more in the 14th and 16th minutes to put the game away.

The Thunder are back in action Saturday when they take on the Sioux Falls Flyers at 8 p.m.