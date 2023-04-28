In their first game in two weeks, the Rapid City Stevens softball team exploded for nine runs in the top of the first inning en route to a dominating 19-1 victory over Sioux Falls Roosevelt in a game that lasted four innings on Friday at Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

Stevens leadoff batter Sayde Hunt had the only multi-hit performance of the evening as the Raiders (3-1) collected six hits and drew 11 walks. Hunt went 2 for 4, earning a double, with two runs and an RBI, while Chloe Ohlsen, despite not tallying a hit, racked up four runs thanks in part to three walks.

Nieva Colicheski tripled and picked up two runs and two RBIs, as did nine-hole hitter Joslyn Johnson. Tia Gease and and Lainey Van Zee added two runs apiece.

Van Zee started on the mound and allowed one earned run on one hit while striking out four and walking one in three innings on 40 pitches. Bailey Kokesh tossed one hitless inning in relief to secure Stevens' mercy-rule win.

The Raiders play Sioux Falls Washington on Saturday at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

SIOUX FALLS WASHINGTON 15, STURGIS 4: The Warriors tallied six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to push their lead to double digits and induce the 10-run mercy rule for a victory over the Scoopers at Sherman Park in Sioux Falls.

Haley Walker homered for Sturgis (0-4), a leadoff shot to center field to get her squad on the board in third inning, and tallied two runs. Brooke Wolf scored a pair of runs as well.

Scoopers starting pitcher Bella Cramer surrendered eight runs, three earned, on six hits while fanning one and walking two in three innings on 62 pitches. Wolf took over in relief and allowed seven runs on five hits while walking two without a strikeout in 2 1/3 innings.

Sturgis faces Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Saturday at Sanford Sports Complex in Sioux Falls.

WINNER AREA 11, MOBRIDGE-POLLOCK 6: After roaring out to a 7-0 lead, the Warriors let the Lady Tigers get back within three runs but held on to beat their Class A foe in five innings in Mobridge.

Shayne Day tripled and went 2 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs for Winner (2-1), while Brindy Bolander and Emma Vandenbark drove in two runs apiece and Tianna Evans and Maree Pravecek added two runs each.

Aleya Miller lasted all five innings on the mound for the Warriors, allowing six earned runs on seven hits while striking out seven and walking two on 79 pitches.

Winner is back in action May 6 for The Watchdog Classic in Beresford.