The Rapid City Stevens softball team tallied one hit in a 7-1 loss to Brookings in their regular season finale on Saturday at Southbrook Softball Complex in Brookings.

The Raiders (9-7), the No. 9 seed, will travel to No. 8 Yankton (11-7) for the Class AA SoDak 16 on Tuesday.

Brookings scored seven runs on eight hits and did not not commit an error, while Stevens committed three errors.

Tia Gease recorded Stevens' only hit and went 1 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. She hit a solo home run to left in the top of the fourth inning.

Lainey Van Zee suffered the loss in four innings as a starter. She allowed five runs (three earned) on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts.

Legion Baseball

RAPID CITY POST 320 6, WATERTOWN POST 17 2 (GAME 1): The Stars tallied a pair of runs in the first inning and never looked back to open a doubleheader with a win Saturday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.

Post 320 tallied its six runs on eight hits and committed three errors to pick up a league victory. Post 17 scratched across two runs on six hits and had two errors.

Issac Dike led the Stars at the plate as he finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Joe Corwin went 2 for 3 with a run scored and an RBI. Ryan Rufledt and Mason Mehlhaff each added a hit and an RBI.

Jett Wetzler (2-0) earned the victory in a complete game effort. He allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and seven strikeouts in seven innings of work.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the Stars against American Legion opponents.

WATERTOWN POST 17 11, RAPID CITY POST 320 7 (GAME 2): Watertown jumped out to a 4-1 lead after three innings, but the Stars never backed down.

Post 320 (6-9) cut its deficit to 5-4 with three runs in the fifth, but Post 17 tallied six runs in the sixth to put the game out of reach.

The Stars scored seven runs on 13 hits but committed seven errors. Watertown scored 11 runs on eight hits and committed four errors.

Mason Mehlhaff went 3 for 4 with three runs scored for the Stars. Kolby Denke entered the game as pinch hitter and went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.

The Stars return to action Sunday morning for the rubber match and series finale against Watertown at Pete Lien Memorial Field.