Aided by a handful of hard-fought individual victories, the Rapid City Stevens boys tennis team earned a 7-2 win over Mitchell at the Rapid City Invite on Thursday at Parkview Sports Complex.

The most drama came in the No. 1 singles match, where the Raiders' Nolan Rehorst and the Kernels' Luke Jerke needed a tiebreaker to decide their 10-game battle. Rehorst edged his opponent 7-5 in the tiebreaker to claim the match 10-9.

Max Phares had a close match against Drake Jerke at No. 4 singles, winning 10-7, and teamed up with Dayler Segrist to clip Levi Loken and Drake Jerke 10-7 at No. 2 doubles. Landin Roozenboom and Isaac Wright topped Matthew Mauszycki and Zach Fuhrer 10-7 at No. 3 doubles to aid in Stevens' dual win.

Other Raiders victories include Segrist over Loken 10-3 at No. 3 singles, Wright over Fuhrer 10-3 at No. 6 singles and Tristan Eizinger and Rehorst over Luke Jerke and Jager Juracek 10-5 at No. 1 doubles.

Mitchell's wins came at No. 2 singles where Juracek edged Eizinger 10-8 at No. 2 singles and Mauszycki over Josh Mueller 10-4 at No. 5.

Track & Field

McLaughlin wins 4 events at Yellowstone Trail Conference

The McLaughlin boys track and field team won four events at the Yellowstone Trail Conference track and field meet on Thursday at the Sully Buttes track in Onida.

The Mustangs third in the team standings out of six schools, tallying 77 points and ending 87 points behind winner Herreid/Selby Area. Wakpala finished last with five points.

The McLaughlin girls finished last out of five schools with 11 points, ending 148 points behind winner Herreid/Selby Area.

Mustangs junior Renzo Bullhead placed first the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.7 seconds, winning the event by nearly half a second, while teammate Wamni Kills Crow won the 800 with a time of 2 minutes, 24.05 seconds and freshman Jayden Taken Alive claimed the 1600 in 5:21.16.

Bullhead also anchored McLaughlin's 4x100 relay team, which included freshmen Quincy McCloud, Tyler Bull Head and John Eagle and won the event with a time of 48.88 seconds.