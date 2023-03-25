The Rapid City Stevens boys tennis team earned a pair of close doubles wins to edge Sioux Falls Christian 5-4 on the final day of the West River Invite on Saturday at Tennis Center of the Black Hills.

Tristan Eizinger and Nolan Rehorst topped Daniel Puumala and Jack Squier 10-8 at No. 1, and Braden Nelson and Landin Roozenboom earned a 10-8 victory over Rex Lefever and Jack DeYoung at No. 3.

In singles, Eizinger beat Grant Santema 10-7 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist ousted Squier 10-6 at No. 3 and Isaac Wright edged Logan Boyle 10-7 at No. 6.

Rehorst fell to Puumala 10-3 at No. 1 singles, Max Phares lost to James Woodward 10-5 at No. 4 singles, Josh Mueller dropped a 10-4 result to Lefever at No. 5 singles and the No. 2 doubles team of Phares and Segrist lost 10-8 to Santema and Woodward.

Stevens plays Rapid City Christian in a dual Tuesday at Parkview Sports Complex.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 8, YANKTON 1: The Comets rolled past the Class A defending state champion Bucks on Saturday at the West River Invite.

In singles, Noah Greni beat Zachary Briggs 10-1 at No. 1, Joe Schneller topped Chris Rockne 10-2 at No. 3, Jack Hancock ousted Miles Krajewski 10-7 at No. 4, Noah Geyer knocked off Jack Pederson 10-5 at No. 5 and Henry Beckloff bested Ethan Marsh at No. 6.

In doubles, Greni and Cain Schaefers edged Briggs and Harrison Krajewski 11-10(2) at No. 1, Schneller and Hancock topped Rockne and Pederson 10-3 at No. 2 and Geyer and Beckloff knocked off Miles Krajewski and Marsh 10-4 at No. 3.

Schaefers, playing for Andrew Dobbs at No. 2 singles, picked up the Comets' lone loss of the match, falling 10-2 to Harrison Krajewski.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 9, PIERRE T.F. RIGGS 0: The Comets blanked the Governors in their second dual of the day at the West River Invite.

In singles, Noah Greni beat Devin Dodson 10-0 at No. 1, Cain Schaefers topped Lucas Hight 10-4 at No. 2, Joe Schneller ousted Jacob Leiferman 10-2 at No. 3, Jack Hancock knocked off Jake Mikkonen 10-0 at No. 4, Noah Geyer bested Riley Southern 10-0 at No. 5 and Henry Beckloff earned a 10-2 victory over Carter Gordon at No. 6.

In doubles, Greni and Schaefer beat Dodson and Hight 10-3 at No. 1, Schneller and Hancock topped Leiferman and Gordon 10-2 at No. 2 and Geyer and Beckloff recorded a 10-3 win over Jake Mikkonen and Joe Mikkonen at No. 3.