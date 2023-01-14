PREP ROUNDUP: STM girls cruise past Flandreau at Hanson Classic

The St. Thomas More girls basketball team closed out the weekend with a pair of wins after defeating Flandreau 54-34 at the Hanson Classic from the Corn Palace in Mitchell.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 15-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and extended it to 31-19 at the break.

STM held the Fliers to four points in the third and outscored them 17-11 in the fourth to put the game away.

Reese Ross led the Cavs with a double-double as she scored 23 points and pulled in 11 rebounds. Sloane Keszler chipped in with 13 points for STM, while Gabby Robbins added six points and Makenna Jacobson finished with five.

Lily Klein paced Flandreau with 18 points.

The Cavaliers (9-2) will play their first home game of the season when they host Lead-Deadwood Tuesday night.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 68, CAMPBELL COUNTY, WYO., 56: The Comets earned their third victory in a row with a win over Campbell County, Wyoming in the Sacred Hoops Classic in Rapid City on Saturday. Olivia Kieffer paced Christian with 26 points and six rebounds, while Alexa Ham had a double-double with 15 points and 10 boards.

The Comets (8-2) will travel to Hill City on Thursday.

HARRISBURG 57, SPEARFISH 52: The Tigers pulled away in the second half to score a win over the Spartans on Saturday.

Hannah Eide led Harrisburg with 16 points, Jaylee Hofer added 11 points and Abigail Flanagan finished with 10.

Mya Kochuten led Spearfish with 13 points and Tayler Duncan finished with 11.

The Spartans (2-4) will host Red Cloud on Friday.

Boys

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 78, NEWCASTLE, WYO., 21: The Comets cruised to a win over Newcastle, Wyoming at the Sacred Hoops Classic at Rapid City Christian on Saturday.

Sam Fischer paced Christian with 16 points Benson Kieffer added 13 points and Julius Frog chipped in with 10.

The Comets (10-0) will travel to Lakota Tech on Friday.

BELLE FOURCHE 71, LANGFORD AREA 44: The Broncs close out the Redfield Shoot-Out with a lopsided with over Langford Area.

Anthony Staley and Anthony Budmayr led the way for Belle Fourche with 18 points apiece, while Jet Jensen chipped in with 11.

Kassen Keough paced Langford with 21 points and Jesse Keough tacked on 18.

The Broncs (4-2) will host Hot Springs on Tuesday.

FLORENCE-HENRY 67, TIMBER LAKE 58: Florence-Henry jumped out to a 22-8 lead heading into the second quarter as it defeated Timber Lake in the Redfield Shoot-Out.

Mehki Keller led Florence with 23 points, Tegan Sumner added 17 points and Ty Bergh finished with 14.

Elijah Brewer led the Panther with 25 points and Tristan Dupris added 13.

Timber Lake (4-2) will host Bison on Monday.

NORTHWESTERN 64, LITTLE WOUND 43: Northwestern carried a 32-13 lead into the half as it defeated Little Wound in the Redfield Shoot-Out.

Lincoln Woodring led the Wildcats with 14 points, while Quintin Fischbach and Chase Neiber tacked on 12 apiece.

The Mustangs were led by Tatanka Catches Enemy with 26 points.

Little Wound (6-4) will travel to Red Cloud on Monday.

REDFIELD 73, SULLY BUTTES 57: Jerron Haider scored 30 points to lead the Pheasants to a win over Sully Buttes in the Redfield Shoot-Out.

Mitchell Mack chipped in with 16 points for Redfield, while Justin Ratigan added 10.

Wesley Wittler led the Chargers with 28 points.

Sully Buttes (0-6) will host Timber Lake on Tuesday.

HARRISBURG 45, SPEARFISH 44: Harrisburg scored a narrow victory the Spartans Saturday night in Spearfish.

Jacoby Mehrman led the Tigers with 19 points, while Braeden VanBrockern finished with 11.

Dylon Doren led the Spartans with 14 points, while Seth Hamilton and Antonio Serrano added 11 apiece.

Spearfish (2-2) will host Red Cloud on Friday.

JONES COUNTY 63, COLOME 54: Thanks to four double-figure scorers, Jones County picked up a victory over Colome on Saturday.

Cooper Feddersen led the Coyotes with 18 points, Jett Nix added 16 points, Kaden Kinsley tacked on 13 points and Bryer Kinsley finished with 10.

Joseph Laprath led the Cowboys with 14 points and Alex Thieman added 12.

Jones County (5-5) will host Colome (3-3) again on Tuesday.

LOWER BRULE 64, CASTLWOOD 61: Brian LaRoche Jr. hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give the No. 5 Sioux a win over the No. 4 Warriors on Saturday in the Dakota Valley Conference Classic.

LaRoche Jr. finished with 27 points, while Gavin Thigh and Lane Gray added 13 points apiece.

WHITE RIVER 78, PHILIP 68: Joe Sayler poured in 35 points as the Tigers topped the Scotties to claim the Jones County Invitational.

Nic Marshall added 21 points for White River, while T.J. Beardt chipped in 10.

Samuel Hand paced Philip with 22 points, while Layton Terkildsen and Bryce Westby earned 14 points each.

Boys Hockey

RUSHMORE THUNDER 9, BRANDON VALLEY ICE CATS 0: Wyatt Reeder scored four goals to lead Rushmore to a win over Brandon Valley Saturday night in Rapid City.

Cameron Ritter kicked off the scoring for the Thunder in the seventh minute, before Landon Bartling made it 2-0 in the eighth minute and Reeder scored his first of the game seven minutes later.

Reeder opened the second period with a goal, Cameron Ritter found the back of the net five minutes later and Landon Bartling closed out the second period scoring with a goal in the 12th.

Reeder scored two more in the third period and Carter Kirk added one of his own to close out the scoring.

Jackson Habrock led Rushmore in the net as he blocked all 11 shot attempts from the Ice Cats.

The Thunder will host Brandon Valley again Sunday at 4 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chamberlain tops the Linda Collignon Invite

The Chamberlain gymnastics team earned the top spot in the team standings at the Linda Collignon Invite in Madison on Saturday.

The Cubs finished the day with a team score of 133.850 as they edged second-place Madison, which had 133.200.

Estelline/Hendricks wasn’t far behind with 132.700, Hot Springs took fourth with 130.425 and Deuel closed out the top five with 129.900.

Kylah Biggins led Chamberlain as she finished fifth in bars with an 8.3, fourth in beam with 8.75 and fourth in all-around with 34.900.