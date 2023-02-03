After an upset loss to Spearfish on Jan. 24, Class A No. 5 St. Thomas More has outscored its past three opponents by nearly 100 combined points.

The closest of those three matches was Friday’s game against Winner, a 48-26 victory.

Utah signee Reese Ross scored 21 points to lead the Cavaliers (13-3). Jada Mollman added eight points. Ten players cracked the scoring column, and the defense held the Warriors to just seven of 32 shooting from the floor for a 21% clip

Cici Watson and Lilly Barfuss led the Winner (8-5) with seven points apiece.

St. Thomas More will host undefeated No. 4 Red Cloud (14-0) Monday night.

The Warriors travel to Cheyenne to take on Cheyenne-Eagle Butte (1-13) Saturday.

O’GORMAN 68, RAPID CITY STEVENS 42: Rapid City Stevens traveled to Sioux falls for a rematch of the 2022 Class AA state championship game with Bishop O’Gorman, hoping for a different result. Unfortunately, for the Raiders, the defending state champs prevailed 68-42.

Stevens trailed by just six at halftime, but a 22-6 third quarter advantage allowed the Knights (9-3) to pull away for the victory. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the Raiders (11-3).

Taaliyah Porter paced Stevens with 19 points. Finley Love added eight points.

The Raiders look to bounce back tomorrow at Brandon Valley (8-4).

BRANDON VALLEY 48, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 35: Brandon Valley turned a one-point halftime deficit into a 13-point victory Friday night against Rapid City Central.

Four players tallied eight or more points for the Lynx (9-4), led by Hillary Behrens’ 10. Ava Kellenberger and Alyvia Padgett added nine points each, and Kennedi Deckert scored eight points.

Aaliyah Jones led the Cobblers with 17 points. Leah Landry added eight points, and Tella Jiron chipped in with five points.

Rapid City Central (4-9) looks to break a seven-game losing streak Saturday, but will have its hands full with Class AA No. 5 O’Gorman (9-3). Brandon Valley hosts Rapid City Stevens (11-3).

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 62, CHADRON 36: Rapid City Christian bounced back from a big loss to St. Thomas More to double up Chadron, Nebraska Friday evening.

Olivia Kieffer led all scorers with 30 points for the Comets (12-3), moving into 15th place all time on the South Dakota girls basketball scoring list. Alexa Ham added eight points and Savanah Armendariz chipped in with seven points.

The Lady Comets host Belle Fourche (9-3) Tuesday evening.

HURON 58, SPEARFISH 54: Huron outscored Spearfish 37-29 to erase a halftime deficit and defeat the Spartans 58-54 on its home floor Friday.

Isabelle Ellwein and Hamtyn Heinz connected on seven of 15 3-pointers and combined for 42 points for the Tigers (8-6). Ellwein scored 22 points and Heinz added 20. Hylton Heinz chipped in with seven points.

Kate Scharf and Brylee Grub had nine points apiece for the Spartans (5-7). Tayler Duncan, Maria Bouman, Mya Kochuten, and Addi Reiners all notched seven points.

Both teams are back in action tomorrow afternoon. Huron takes on Sturgis (1-10) and Spearfish hosts Mitchell (6-6).

NEWELL 50, EDGMONT 45: Newell edged Edgemont in girls varsity action Friday night.

Peyton Ostenson led the Moguls (9-5) with 16 points, including 4 of 8 from behind the 3-point line. Bridget Neville added a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Hadley Hollenbeck chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds.

Edgemont heads to Wyoming to take on Hulett Thursday night, while Newell (4-9) hosts Lead-Deadwood (1-14) Saturday afternoon.

WALL 65, KADOKA AREA 43: The junior trio of Paige Kjerstad, Nora Dinger and Rhea Tucker combined for 56 points to lead Wall to a 22-point road victory over Kadoka Area Friday evening.

Kjerstad led the way with 26 points and 14 rebounds for the Lady Eagles (12-5). Dinger added 16 points, eight boards and four steals. Tucker chipped in with 14 points.

Wall next faces Dell Rapids St. Mary (13-2) at the Corn Palace on Friday, Feb. 10.

ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN 64, COLOME 19: Colome dropped to 0-14 on the season following a loss to Andes Central/Dakota Christian Friday night.

Allison Muckey led the Thunder (12-2) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Josie Brouwer added 16 points. Nadia VanZuidam scored 11 points, and Claire Johnson logged eight points.

Maura Leudke scored 12 points to lead the Cowgirls. Toree Ringing Shield grabbed four rebounds.

Colome travels to Kimball-White Lake (7-6) tomorrow afternoon.

Boys Basketball

MITCHELL 57, STURGIS 31: Mitchell held Sturgis to just 28% (7 of 25) from the field, while connecting on 56% (13 of 23) en route to a 26-point home victory Friday night.

The Kernels, ranked No. 3 in Class AA, outscored the Scoopers 34-19 in the first half and 23-12 in the second half.

Steele Morgan led the Kernels (10-3) with 16 points and seven rebounds. Aiden Myers and Gavin Soukup each scored 10 points.

Dysen Peterson led Sturgis (4-7) with 13 points. Gavin Ligtenberg added nine points on three 3-point baskets, and Ryan Heinart finished with eight points.

Mitchell hosts Spearfish (4-7) and Sturgis travels to Huron (5-8) tomorrow afternoon.

RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 73, CHADRON, NEB. 41: Four players scored at least nine points as Rapid City Christian bounced back from its first loss of the season to rout Chadron, Nebraska Friday night.

Julius Frog led the Comets with 16 points. Benson Kieffer tallied 15 points, Sam Fischer added 10 points, and Simon Kieffer chipped in with nine points.

Rapid City Christian (13-1) hosts Belle Fourche (6-8) Tuesday evening.

GREGORY 46, PARKSTON 43: Gregory used a 17-5 third-quarter advantage to break a halftime tie and held on to defeat Parkston by three points.

Cruz Klundt led the Gorillas with 16 points and four assists. Noah Bearshield added 12 points, and Jack Bolander recorded nine points. Daniel Mitchell and a team-leading 10 rebounds.

Kaleb Weber and Will Jadozi each scored 12 points for the Trojans (6-7).

Gregory (8-6) travels to Scotland (5-7) Friday, Feb. 10.

HURON 63, SPEARFISH 58: Huron held off Spearfish in a game in which neither team held more than an eight-point lead. Tied at halftime, the Tigers outscored the Spartans 39-34 in the second half to secure the win.

Reilyn Zavesky led Huron (5-8) with 26 points and six rebounds. Dylan Lichty added 11 points and Mason Davis tallied nine points. C.J. Gainey chipped in with seven points.

Dylan Doren led three Spartans in double figures with 15 points. Smith Funke added 12 points and Seth Hamilton scored 11 points.

TRIPP-DELMONT/ARMOUR 59, MARTY 51: Isaac Wunder scored 22 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead Tripp-Delmont/Armour to a win over Marty Friday night.

Mason Reiner added 13 points, four boards and four steals for the Nighthawks (11-2). Riley Spaans tallied 12 points and nine rebounds, and Jaden Groenweg filled the stat sheet with nine rebounds, six assists and five steals.

Greg and Benicio Zephier paced the Braves (8-5) with 21 and 15 points, respectively.

Marty travels to Wessington Springs (7-6) for a Saturday afternoon matchup.

Boys Hockey

Ritter records hat trick, Thunder down Marlins 8-2 to remain undefeated

Cameron Ritter netted one first period goal and two second period goals to lead the Rushmore Thunder to a boys varsity hockey victory over the Mitchell Marlins Friday evening. The Thunder out shot the Marlins 47-17 for the game.

Wyatt Reeder added two goals and two assists, and Hayden Holec, Colton Merchen, and carter Kirk each had one goal. Tanner Kopec recorded 15 saves.

Rushmore (13-0) faces Sioux Falls (13-0) in a battle of unbeatens Saturday evening at 6:45 MT.