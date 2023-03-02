The No. 5 St. Thomas More girls basketball team was upset by No. 12 Flandreau 47-38 in the Class A SoDak 16 Thursday night in Pierre.

STM managed just 15 first-half points and was outscored 31-23 in the second half. It was the Fliers’ 15th consecutive win.

Senior Reese Ross led STM (17-5) with 23 points, but Flandreau held the rest of the Cavaliers in check.

The Fliers (19-4) will enter the state tournament as the No. 8 seed and will face No. 1 seed and undefeated Hamlin (22-0) Thursday morning in Watertown. Tipoff is scheduled for 11 a.m.

The eight teams qualifying for the Class A state tournament are No. 1 Hamlin, No. 2 Wagner, No. 3 Sioux Falls Christian, No. 4 Red Cloud, No. 5 Lakota Tech, No. 6 Sisseton and No. 7 Rapid City Christian.

No other statistics were made available.

NO. 4 RED CLOUD 63, NO. 13 GARRETSON 58: The No. 4 Lady Crusaders held on late to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

Lolo Carlow led the Crusaders with 16 points, while Ashlan Blount added 14 points, all in the first half. Maikole Carlow scored nine points, while Victoria Good Buffalo and Anjah Lamont scored eight points apiece.

Logan Bly led all scorers with 23 points and six 3-pointers for the Blue Dragons. Sydney Olson added 12 points.

Red Cloud (20-2) will remain the No. 4 seed and will play No. 5 Lakota Tech in the state tournament in Watertown. The two teams have already faced off twice this season, with the Crusaders winning both matchups, 45-38, at the Lakota Nation Invitational in December, and 63-49 at Red Cloud in January. The game is scheduled for 12:45 p.m. MT on Thursday.

Class B SoDak 16

NO. 3 VIBORG-HURLEY 63, NO. 14 LYMAN 34: Lyman’s season came to a close Thursday night as the No. 14 Raiders (14-8) fell to No. 3 Viborg-Hurley in the Class B SoDak 16 in Salem.

Coral Mason recorded a double-double with 16 points and 16 rebounds to pace Viborg-Hurley. She also dished out a team high six assists. Denae Mach added 15 points and six rebounds and Estell Lee and Shelby Lyons recorded 13 points apiece.

Mak Scott led Lyman with 12 points and five rebounds. Jordyn Scott added 10 points and Skyler Volmer tallied eight points and nine rebounds.

The Cougars (20-3) take on No. 6 Howard (19-4) at the Class B state tournament in Howard, Thursday at 6:45 p.m. mountain time.

NO. 4 SULLY BUTTES 44, NO. 13 HARDING COUNTY 26: The combination of Lydia Hill and Calleigh Chicoine, and a smothering defense led No. 4 Sully Buttes to a win over No. 13 Harding County in the Class B SoDak 16 Thursday night in Gettysburg.

Hill scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Chargers. Chicoine added 11 points.

Claire Verhulst led Harding County with six points and six rebounds. Kaylen Padden scored five points for the Ranchers (14-9).

Sully Buttes (20-3) will take on No. 5 Wall (18-5) in the state tournament Thursday at 12:45 p.m. mountain time.

NO. 5 WALL 74, NO. 12 WARNER 64: No. 5 Wall trailed by two points after three quarters, but a 28-17 fourth-quarter advantage propelled the Eagles over No. 12 Warner in the Class B SoDak 16 Thursday at Stanley County. The win secured Wall a spot in the state tournament in Huron next week.

Paige Kjerstad poured in 31 points and grabbed 19 rebounds to lead the Eagles (18-5). Nora Dinger added 17 points and three 3-pointers and Alexis Stephan logged 14 points. Kjerstad and Stephan were each 11 of 13 from the free-throw line.

Wall is the No. 5 seed in the state tournament and will take on No 4 Sully Buttes (20-3) Thursday at 12:45 p.m. MT.

The rest of the Class B state tournament teams are No. 1 Wolsey-Wessington, No. 2 Ethan, No. 3 Viborg-Hurley, No. 6 Howard, No. 7 Castlewood and No. 8 Jones County.

No statistics were made available.

NO. 8 JONES COUNTY 54, NO. 9 CENTERVILLE 37: No. 8 Jones County punched its ticket to the Class B state tournament with a victory over No. 9 Centerville in the SoDak 16 Thursday in Chamberlain.

The Coyotes (18-4) will take on top seed Wolsey-Wessington (21-2) Thursday at 11 a.m. mountain time. Jones County lost 55-49 to the Warbirds when the two teams faced off in early February.

No other information was made available.

NO. 7 CASTLEWOOD 74, NO. 10 TIMBER LAKE 46: No. 10 Timber Lake was overwhelmed by No. 7 Castlewood in the Class B SoDak 16 Thursday in Redfield.

The Panthers finish their season with a 16-6 record.

Castlewood (16-7) advances to the Class B state tournament in Huron and will face No. 2 Ethan (20-2) Thursday at 5 p.m. mountain time.

No other information was made available.