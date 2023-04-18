The St. Thomas More boys tennis team defeated Rapid City Central 8-1 on Tuesday at Parkview Tennis Courts.

The Cavaliers (2-3) claimed an 8-1 win over the Cobblers.

Anson Griffin claimed the lone win for the Cobblers (0-4) with a 5-7, 7-5, 10-8 victory over STM’s Michael Levine in No. 1 Singles.

The Cavs’ Dhruv Goyal defeated Hugh Knickrehm 6-0, 6-4 in No. 2 Singles, Andrew Levine defeated Triston Ducheneaux 6-0, 6-0 in No. 3 Singles, Braeden Strain downed Noah McGrath 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 Singles, Carter Stamper outlasted Tavien Doherty 6-3, 3-6, 11-9 in No. 5 Singles and Greyson Weaver wrapped up singles play with a 6-4, 7-6(5) at No. 6.

STM kept up the momentum in doubles action as Michael Levine and Goyal downed Griffin and Knickrehm 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, Andrew Levine and Strain defeated Ducheneaux and McGrath 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 and Stamper and Weaver outlasted Doherty and Johnson 6-2, 4-6, 7-5 at No. 3.

The Cavaliers return to the courts at 4 p.m. next Tuesday against Rapid City Christian at Parkview Tennis Courts.

Central is back in action at 3 p.m. Thursday against Brookings at Hillcrest Tennis Courts in Brookings.

RAPID CITY STEVENS 9, SPEARFISH 0: The Raiders moved to 6-2 on the season after blanking the Spartans on Tuesday.

In singles, Nolan Rehorst beat Rudy Isburg 10-2 at No. 1, Braden Nelson topped Nicholas Wise 10-1 at No. 2, Dayler Segrist bested Dennis Crandall 10-1 at No. 3, Max Phares beat Austin O'Bryan 10-2 at No. 4, Josh Mueller topped Leo Isburg 10-0 at No. 5 and Isaac Wright earned a 10-0 victory over Stein Botterweg 10-0 at No. 6.

In doubles, Nelson and Rehorst beat Rudy Isburg and Wise 10-1 at No. 2, Phares and Segrist topped Austin O'Bryan and Dennis Crandall 10-0 at No. 2 and Wright and Landin Roozenboom picked up a 10-4 win over Leo Isburg and Botterweg.

Girls Golf

Horning, STM win Pre-Region at Meadowbrook

St. Thomas More freshman Rylan Horning shot a 7-over 79 to win the individual title at the pre-region 8A tournament Tuesday at Meadowbrook Golf Club in Rapid City.

Horning earned birdies on the sixth, 10th and 12th holes to top the 24-player field and finish three strokes ahead of Hayden Thorton, Rapid City Christian's lone golfer this season, who birdied the sixth, ninth and 18th holes to score an 82.

STM's Kaitlyn Strain placed third with an 89, Lakota Tech's Jayda Jacobs placed fourth with a 92 and STM's Amity Strand placed fifth with a 94 to round out the tournament's medalists.

The Cavaliers finished with a 356 to finish atop the team standings, beating runner-up Belle Fourche by 87 strokes. The Broncs were led by Chloe Schmoker, whose score of 102 was good enough for ninth place.

Custer finished third, led by Shauna Zacher, who cracked the top 10 with a 108. Allyson Kattke, Hot Springs' only golfer of the event, placed eighth with a 101.

Phares, Stevens outlast competition at Raider-Cobbler Invite

Rapid City Stevens’ Tanna Phares shot an 8-over 80 on Day 2 of the Raider-Cobbler Invite to outlast a late push by Pierre’s Madelyn Brakke and claim the tournament’s individual championship Tuesday at Rapid City Elks Golf Course.

The Raiders senior finished at 6-over 78 on Day 1 Monday at Meadowbrook Golf Course and stayed atop the leaderboard throughout the second day of competition.

Phares finished with a 14-over 158 in the event to finish eight strokes ahead of Brakke’s 22-over 166. Stevens’ Lauren Knapp finished third at 22-over 168 while Spearfish’s Olivia Torgerson (171) and Allison Kennedy (173) rounded out the top five in fourth and fifth place, respectively.

The strong performances by Phares and Knapp propelled the Raiders to a team title at 111-over, 37 strokes ahead of the runner-up Governors.