The No. 7 Sturgis boys basketball team opened their game on a 7-0 run and were tied at halftime, but their upset bid ran out of steam as they were outscored 32-18 in the second half and saw their season come to an end in a 54-40 loss to No. 10 Sioux Falls Roosevelt in the Class AA SoDak 16 on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Statistics were not made available for this game.

The Scoopers finish the year with an 10-10 record.

SIOUX FALLS JEFFERSON 71, RAPID CITY STEVENS 46: After trailing by just four points at the end of the first quarter, the No. 16 Raiders were outscored 24-6 in the second as the No. 1 Cavaliers ran away with the Class AA SoDak 16 victory in Sioux Falls.

Dayler Segrist was the lone double-digit scorers for Stevens, finishing with 10 points on 4 of 14 shooting and knocking down two of his team's four 3-pointers. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished out five assists.

Madinko Hawley chipped in eight points on 4 of 8 shooting and Kaelem Brooks added six points off the bench.

The Raiders shot 45.7% from the floor, went 4 of 14 from beyond the arc and missed all five of their free-throw attempts. They turned the ball over 24 times.

Kaden Year was one of three double-digit scorers for Jefferson, earning a game-high 18 points on 7 of 11 shooting and grabbing 10 rebounds to record a double-double. Griffin Wilde notched 16 points, and Taylen Ashley picked up 10.

The Cavaliers shot 51.9%, went 7 of 17 from the perimeter and sank 8 of 22 free-throw attempts. They racked up 19 steals and out-rebounded the Raiders 35-28.

Stevens closes out the season at 5-16.

SIOUX FALLS LINCOLN 76, RAPID CITY CENTRAL 49: The No. 15 Cobblers led by one point after the first quarter but were outscored 18-9 in the second quarter and 44-25 in the second half as they were eliminated from the playoffs in the Class A SoDak 16 in Sioux Falls.

Jet Janvrin and Jon Suarez led the Cobblers with 11 points apiece, while Cooper Totten added 10 points.

Central wraps up its season at 6-15.

Girls Hockey

State Tournament

RUSHMORE THUNDER 5, WATERTOWN LAKERS 2: Two goals apiece from Adriana Clark and Lucia Vidas propelled the Thunder to a win over the Lakers in the consolation semifinals of the South Dakota Amateur Hockey Association girls varsity state tournament on Saturday at SCHEELS IcePlex in Sioux Falls.

Mallory Chisolm also scored for Rushmore (9-7-1-1), an empty-netter late in the third period, while Hailey Romans, Kadince Skyberg, Paige Zimiga and Lillie Hoffman dished out assists.

Claire Larson made 10 saves for the Thunder between the pipes.

The Thunder will face the Sioux Center Storm (4-12-1-1) on Sunday in the consolation championship game. Puck drop at SCHEELS IcePlex is slated for 8 a.m. MT.