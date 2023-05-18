Rapid City Stevens senior Tanna Phares finished one stroke better than St. Thomas More freshman Rylan Horning to claim the individual title at Spearfish Invitational on Thursday at Spearfish Canyon Country Club.

Phares shot a 3-over 75, 39 on the front nine and 36 on the back nine, to finish first, while Horning shot 39 on the front and 37 on the back to placed second.

Stevens won the team title as well, topping STM by 11 strokes. In addition to Phares, Lauren Knapp placed fourth with an 83, Molly DeWald placed sixth with an 87 and Kamryn Shull placed ninth with an 89. Holland Post also cracked the top 10 by shooting a 90.

Spearfish's Alison Kennedy placed third with an 82, STM's Kaitlin Strain placed fifth with an 86, Sturgis' Lilly Heisinger placed seventh with an 87 and Spearfish's Cadence Kilmer placed eighth with an 88.

Track & Field

Bennett County girls win 7A Meet

The Lady Warriors topped Todd County by 33 points to claim the Region 7A Meet.

For Bennett County, Reagan O'Neil won the 100-meter dash (12.70), 100 hurdles (16.30) and long jump (16 feet, 8.75 inches), Rosa Ainslie won the 3200 (14:19.53), Harley Harris won the 300 hurdles (51.78), the relay team of Clara Weber, Niasha Whirlwind Horse, Sara Fuchs and Ainslie won the 4x800 (14:09.60).

Todd County did not produce any event-winners.

Winner placed third. Keelie Kuil won the 200 (25.86) and 400 (1:01.44), the relay team of Preslie Petersek, Kylie Sachtjen, Livvy Audiss and Karlee Brozik won the 4x200 (1:53.05), the relay team of Lilly Barfuss, Petersek, Audiss and Kuil won the 4x400 (5:09.93), Jenaya Schrader won the discus (101 feet, 3 inches) and Karlee Brozik won the triple jump (32 feet, 9 inches).

Other event-winners include Red Cloud's Rarity Cournoyer in the 800 (2:36.14), Lakota Tech's Taylor Byerley in the 1600 (5:37.43), the Red Cloud relay team of April Knight, Ashlan Carlow, Kennedy Fridia and Victoria Good Buffalo in the 4x100 (53.82), the Lakota Tech relay team of Tonnie Du Pris-Goulette, Jordan Waln, Brandy Marshall and Byerly in the sprint medley (4:52.60), Red Cloud's Fridia in the shot put (33 feet, 9 inches), and Red Cloud's Carlow in the high jump (4 feet, 9 inches).

Winner boys win 7A title

The Warriors won the Region 7A championship, beating runner-up Bennett County by 22 points.

For Winner, Aiden Barfuss won the 100 (10.97), the relay team of Zac Olson, Jackson Bachmann, Blake Volmer and Barfuss won the 4x100 (45.68), the relay team of Bachmann, Donny De'Sera, Volmer and Karson Keiser won the 4x400 (3:43.51), the relay team of Hayden McMurtrey, Matthew Calhoon, De'Sera and Keiser won the 4x800 (10:31.31), the relay team of Olson, Bachmann, Volmer and Keiser won the sprint medley (3:51.59) and Shawn Hammerbeck won the shot put (44 feet, 0.25 inches) and discus (122 feet).

For Bennett County, Neil Hicks won the 400 (54.99), Tyce Gropper won the 3200 (10:35.36) and 300 hurdles (45.79) and Rush O'Neill won the 110 hurdles (16.74) and high jump (5 feet, 4 inches).

Todd County finished third. Ty Valandra won the 200 (23.99), Jayce Allen won the 800 (2:15.85) and the relay team of Allen, Stacy Eagle Bear-Poignee, Chris Ellert and Valandra won the 4x200 (1:38.73).

Other event-winners include Pine Ridge's David Tuttle in the 1600 (4:43.08), Little Wound's Daelen LeBeaux in the long jump (19 feet, 10.25 inches) and Pine Ridge's Julian Weston in the triple jump (36 feet, 11 inches).

Burke girls dominate 5B Meet

The Lady Cougars won 12 of 18 events to win the Region 5B meet, topping runner-up Corsica-Stickney by 125.5 points.

For Burke, Braelyn Duerfeldt won the 100 (13.89), Brecken Bolander won the 1600 (6:16.69), Kailee Frank won the 3200 (12:49.20), Piper Hanson both the 100 hurdles (15.83) and 300 hurdles (48.50), the relay team of Madyson Wendell, Addi Hood, Duerfeldt and Breckynn Pistulka won the 4x100 (52.66), the relay team of Wendell, Bridget Bartling, Duerfeldt and Pistulka won the 4x200 (1:50.63), the relay team of Brylie Pistulka, Breckynn Pistulka, Hood and Hanson won the 4x400 (4:17.95), the relay team of Sophia Bauld, Brylie Pistulka, Bolander and Frank in the 4x800 (10:29.45), the relay team of Hanson, Duerfeldt, Breckynn Pistulka and Frank in the sprint medley (4:30.79), Paige Bull in the discus (119 feet, 7 inches) and Daytona Paris in the high jump (4 feet, 8 inches).

Gregory had an event-winner in Asia VanDerWerff, who placed first in the 800 (2:27.25).

Burke boys finish runner-up at 5B Meet

The Cougar boys placed second in the Region 5B Meet, finishing just one point behind team champion Corsica-Stickney.

For Burke, Nick Nelson won the 400 (52.64), the relay team of Moxon Fox, Breven Bolander, Izaak Koenig and Sawyer Tietgen won the 4x200 (1:39.88), the relay team of Reed Benter, Tietgen, Gentry Bartling and Nelson won the 4x400 (3:39.52) and the relay team of Fox, Bartling, Tietgen and Benter won the sprint medley (3:47.71).

Gregory placed fifth. Eli Fogel won the 100 (11.84), Kade Stukel won the 200 (22.96) and Daniel Mitchell won the high jump (6 feet, 4 inches).

Joseph Laprath won the 3200 (10:14.74) for Colome.

McManus wins hurdles at 6B Meet

Ipswich won both the boys and girls Region 6B Meet, but one West River athlete won and individual events

Lyman's Rory McManus won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.84 seconds.